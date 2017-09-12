Carrizo Sells Its Utica Shale Assets

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) announced that it was selling its Utica Shale assets for a minimum of $62 million. This is expected to be the first of a series of asset sales as Carrizo narrows its focus to its Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford assets. Carrizo is currently significantly leveraged, but also has many drilling locations that can deliver strong returns at low oil prices.

The Utica Shale Assets

Carrizo's Utica Shale assets included mostly undeveloped acreage (around 25,900 net acres) in the rich condensate window. These assets have marginal economics in the current oil and gas pricing environment. An April 2017 presentation from Carrizo indicated that the expected IRR for Utica Shale wells ranged from 16% to 22% at $55 oil, and at $75 oil ranged from 45% to 57%. For comparison, Carrizo claimed that IRRs were over 50% at $45 oil for its Delaware Basin and core Eagle Ford type curve wells.

Source: Carrizo - IPAA 2017 OGIS Presentation

Due to the weak economics, Carrizo did not bring any Utica Shale wells online during 2016 or 2017. Carrizo's annual report indicated that its Utica Shale properties produced approximately 1,100 BOEPD during 2016 from four gross (3.1 net) producing wells, with 1.7 MMBOE in reserves. The reserves were roughly 29% oil and had a PV-10 of $10 million at SEC pricing. Utica Shale production had fallen substantially to 740 BOEPD in Q2 2017 though, including 200 barrels of oil production per day.

The sale of the Utica Shale assets shouldn't have a significant effect on Carrizo's operating cash flow. The estimated EBITDA from its Utica Shale properties is only $2 million to $3 million per year.

There was a wide range of estimated values for Carrizo's Utica Shale assets, with Capital One Securities believing that Carrizo received a very good price for that acreage, while other analysts had valued it at up to $95 million. The lack of consensus over the asset value is probably due to Carrizo's Utica Shale properties primarily being an option on higher oil prices, where one is paying for future potential rather than current cash flow.

Production Growth Opportunities

The proceeds from the Utica Shale sale will be useful in covering some of Carrizo's growth spending. Carrizo's cash burn may exceed $200 million in 2017 (excluding asset sales and acquisitions) as it works on increasing oil production in particular. Carrizo also made a major Delaware Basin acquisition in 2017, which was partially paid for by debt.

Carrizo is likely to burn cash in 2018, but believes that it can reach positive cash flow in 2019. Carrizo has a significant amount of leverage now, but should be able to deleverage itself via production growth assuming oil prices don't collapse.

Carrizo claims excellent returns from its Eagle Ford properties as well as its Delaware Basin assets. It mentioned that it has over 1,600 de-risked locations in those two areas, of which 54% have estimated IRRs of 50+% at $45 NYMEX oil, while 88% have estimated IRRs of 30+% at $45 oil.

Source: Carrizo - Barclays CEO Energy Conference Presentation

Carrizo will now focus on selling its Niobrara and Marcellus assets, which combined could generate several hundred million in proceeds for Carrizo. That should be enough to fund Carrizo's growth spending and allow it to reach positive cash flow by 2019.

Conclusion

Carrizo sold its Utica Shale assets for at least $62 million, which appears to be a reasonable price. The Utica Shale assets have marginal value in the current oil and gas pricing environment and are contributing little in the way of current production.

Carrizo is an interesting company in that it has some very productive development opportunities, but is also significantly leveraged. It could have a very large amount of upside if it can successfully use the proceeds from its asset sales to grow its way out of its debt burden.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!