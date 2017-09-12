Electronics For Imaging's (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, Lisa, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss EFI's second quarter 2017 results and the factors that led to the delay in filing the 10-Q. Leading the call today from EFI are Guy Gecht, EFI's Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Olin, EFI's Chief Financial Officer. Before management's remarks, let me review the safe harbor statement.

During the call today, we'll be making forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our strategies; plans; expectations regarding revenue growth; introduction of new products; product portfolio; productivity; future opportunities for our customers; demand for our products; as well as market trends; product innovations; new market opportunities and acquisition strategy; as well as estimates in our projections of revenue, operating profit, growth, EPS, gross margin, cash flow, market share, operating expenses, tax rate, working capital; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially or cause materially adverse effects on our results.

Please refer to the discussion of risk factors including but not limited to our ability to remediate the material weaknesses identified in EFI's internal control over financial reporting and the uncertainty of the outcome of the pending securities losses against EFI that may affect future results included in our SEC filings and the press release. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future events.

In addition, reference will be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release that was issued this morning on our website in the IR section at www.efi.com. Please note that slides that correspond to today's conference are available on the Investor Relations website also.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Guy Gecht, EFI's CEO.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, JoAnn, and thank you all for joining us today. Although we have a lot to discuss regarding good operating progress since our April conference call, I want to first express my sincere regret for the events that led to the postponement of the Q2 earning release and the impact it had on our shareholders and the EFI teams.

Now that we have filed our 10-Q and we have confirmed that no restatement of previously issued financial statements was necessary, we are ready to share more facts, although given the pending litigation, there are some limits on what we can share today.

Let me start by explaining that the relevant transactions involved some sales of our Industrial Inkjet printers, which, as you know, are complex equipment up to several meters wide and weighting up to several tons.

We ended up determining that we did not timely identify and evaluate the appropriate period of recognition for certain revenue transactions related to printers distributed from a single location, which should have been evaluate using the bill-and-hold revenue recognition guidance. More on that from Marc shortly.

But just to make sure there is no ambiguity, I want to be clear. These units were appropriately sold and invoiced. In the countless hours spend by external and internal professionals looking into these issues, the key question raised in regard to the revenue coming from these units were related to the timing of the revenue whether we should have recognized the units when we transacted them as we did or at some other point.

While we were initially hoping the analysis will be concluded before the date our Q2 earning call was first scheduled, ultimately, it was decided that we needed more time to complete a very thorough review before communicating the full financial results. This is what caused us to delay our earning call.

As you know by now, the assessments ended with no material financial statement held [ph] and no previous period needing to be restated. We did report certain material weaknesses, and we take those very seriously. Marc will discuss in more depth the actions we're talking to address this.

But we're not done even after implementing these actions as this is just the first step. Our management and board are very committed to first restoring and then building long lasting shareholder value, and the buyback is just one step: delivering great business results, continuing to innovate and of course, making steady progress on Nozomi is what we all want to see next. And with that, let me turn to our business results and outlook.

The operational improvement we put in place in Q2 allows us to return to the growth trajectory we expect from our business. Revenue in Fiery and software came in ahead of expectations, and once again, we posted solid cash generation. We intend to build on this momentum and make our consistent growth, product innovation and balance sheet improvement as goals.

And that [indiscernible] results are getting back on track, and we are more comfortable that the steps we outlined on pricing and adjustment of sales force comp plan are helping to stimulate sales after more mature display graphics model.

Ink volume grew 17%, which we always consider a good indicator if our customers are getting more orders, more output from our digital printers. The products pipeline for the next 12 months is robust and should give us significant advantage in the marketplace.

Software also had a solid quarter and continues to be an EFI differentiator, bringing an ecosystem to customers that are transforming to an on-demand manufacturing. As a great example, architects continues to raise our profile in the textile industry, creating a unique ecosystem one positioned with Reggiani.

We look for opportunities to replicate this ecosystem in other industries. We completed one small software acquisition in Q2. And based upon our pipeline of potential deals, we're expecting additional tuck-in transactions this year.

As we expected, Fiery is well positioned for starting to turn the corner and show growth in Q3 for the first time in five quarters. While this is still a modest recovery, we are hoping to see some stronger production equipment sales by our partners in the coming quarters when they launch new products. Another item worth noting on the Fiery side is that it is important enabler and differentiator for Nozomi, which is a good segue to the next topic.

In June, I visited Hinojosa, our first Nozomi beta customer, and I came away even more confident in the Nozomi platform and the opportunity in corrugated packaging. In fact, it was one of my proudest moment as the CEO of EFI.

First, for beta stage, the unit has been performing really well, and it was clear when talking to Hinojosa team that it meets or exceeded the expectations. In fact, they are now adding a third shift and are moving to 24/7 production, long before we would have expected the interested users.

Hinojosa is seeing strong demand from customers for digitally printed products and, of course, the simplest users drive higher ink consumption, which is always a positive for EFI.

Second, being in Hinojosa reinforced me the vast opportunity we are addressing in corrugated packaging. Just consider that, Hinojosa have 14 plants in Spain, and they are just the fourth largest producer in the market.

It's this one factory where Nozomi is installed today moved completely to digital one day, which admittedly might take many years. They would have needed - they would need roughly 10 Nozomis given current available volume, just for this one factory.

So if the status of the beta install and the reinforcement of the business potential are building our confidence and excitement, it was the EFI team that made me the most proud. The team in place is not only smart and driven, but their enthusiasm about the opportunities to transform the corrugated packaging market is infectious. This is a great team, and I'm confident in their ability to deliver and continue to evolve an amazing game-changing Nozomi platform.

As we announced last week, we delayed shipping the second beta unit to McGowans to allow them time to prepare the factory until the end of August. That unit is now in the customer facility and being assembled. We also announced that we will -- what will be the first U.S. install of production units to complete design and packaging.

We have been very strategic as we place these initial units and are excited to have our first U.S. unit so potential U.S. customers can visit and see the single-pass system in use. I'm hoping that many of you on the call will have the opportunity to experience this magic moment in coming months, starting with the visit to the Nozomi factory in Hinojosa as part of the upcoming investor week later this week.

We are talking to you today from Chicago as EFI is attending the PRINT 17 trade show. For the 7 consecutive years, EFI has won the most Must Sees in the world, outpacing many larger companies. I couldn't be more proud of the global team that again earned this prestigious industry award, recognizing our innovation technology and products.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, our earning release this morning announced that our Board of Directors added $125 million to the existing buyback authorization, reflecting the board's strong confidence in the EFI's opportunity.

All of this process continued to a solid outlook for the September quarter. I will let Marc provide those details along with more information on the Q2 results. But let me conclude by repeating what I said in the opening. We take the events which occurred very seriously, and we are committed to doing everything we can so that it will never occur again. The opportunity ahead for EFI is incredibly exciting, and this is the story we want to tell.

At the end, before I turn it over to Marc, I would like to express my thanks to Marc and the team of people who worked virtually around the clock, 7 days a week often postponing vacation and personal plans throughout this process to get us back on flight quickly and responsibly.

With that, let me turn it over to Marc.

Marc Olin

Thank you, Guy. I would also like to take a moment before I go into details of our results to say a few things about the events of the last couple of months.

We take very seriously the material weaknesses that were disclosed, and we've already began to address these, which I'll cover in more depth in a few moments. This has been a very difficult time for our entire organization. And many people across our legal, operations and finance teams, together with our outside counsel and external professional consultants, have been working tirelessly through this time to thoroughly analyze the issue, and ultimately, we've reached the conclusion that there was not a material misstatement for any of our previously issued financial statements. I want to personally thank everyone that helped us, and there are too many to name individually on this call for giving us their days, nights and weekends that helped us during this process.

We've spoken about our goal to improve our operations so we can continue to deliver the kind of growth in both revenue and profit that the company has come to expect over the last 7 years, and the events over the last couple of months have further embolden us on those efforts.

At our Investor Day, which we'll hold on November 1st in New York, we will share details about these improvements as well as our long-term strategy for the company so you can get a full sense of the significant opportunity that awaits us and our ability to capture that opportunity.

Although we spent almost $5 million to complete the thorough assessments and review, we are pleased with the conclusion that there was no material error that would require us to restate any previously reported financial results. We are planning to exclude this onetime cost from the non-GAAP results for the third quarter, but we will still see the impact of the assessment in our Q3 cash from operations, which is based on GAAP results. You will note in our 10-Q filing that we have identified the impact of the analysis we performed, which we judge not to be material.

Our printer revenue during Q2 would have been higher by $4.9 million when considering out-of-period adjustments related to certain bill-and-hold transactions. You can see the related gross profit and net income as well as a 6-month impact within the 10-Q.

While our goal, of course, is to not have any financial reporting errors, as we set from the start, this issue dealt with legitimate printer sales transactions with our customers that was just a question of the timing of when the revenue was to be recognized. Now let's discuss some details about our results.

Total revenues were $247 million for Q2. This was an increase of 1% year-over-year and up 2% ex currency. The strong progress in our Productivity Software revenue and better-than-expected Fiery results together with solid performance in cash generation were the highlights of the quarter.

Industrial Inkjet sales were up 1% year-over-year, plus 3% ex currency. As Guy mentioned, we are pleased with the demand for our refreshed roll-to-roll display graphics product, which we launched towards the end of 2016 in Q1 '17 and the progress on gross margin that we've been working hard at achieving over the last 2 years.

Gross margin was lower sequentially as expected but showed nice year-over-year improvement. Productivity Software delivered strong 7%, plus 9% ex currency year-over-year growth, almost all of it organic, except for a very small acquisition that took place toward the end of Q2.

Fiery has declined to 4% year-over-year, somewhat better-than-expected, and we believe that we have now finally worked through the pre-Drupa compares and the inventory issues that held back the Fiery results in prior quarters.

Total recurring revenue was $84 million, up 8% year-over-year and represented 34% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating profit margin was 13.1%, down 70 basis points from last year, resulting in non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54, down 4% year-over-year. Based on the current exchange rates, for Q3, we are finally at a point where overall currency impact is neutral to slightly positive when compared to the prior year with the euro stronger against the USD while other currencies remain at lower levels.

Remember that while our European business represents about 40% of our total revenue, less than 30% of our total revenue is euro denominated, as Fiery is sold entirely in dollars, and we have some businesses in Europe and other currencies as well.

Now let me explain in more detail the revenue by business segment and region. The Industrial Inkjet segment generated revenue of $141.7 million, up 1% year-over-year, plus 3% ex currency and 57% of total EFI revenue.

This segment's revenue was driven by an increase in sales at both ink and parts and services during the quarter, with total ink volume up 18% for the quarter. And let me just mention that Guy misspoke and said it was up 17%, it was actually up 18%, just to clarify.

The Fiery segment delivered revenue of $66.3 million, down 4% year-over-year, representing 27% of total revenue. Product mix drove the gross margin down slightly from the prior year. Fiery channel inventory remains in the targeted range, and we believe our partners completed their inventory adjustment.

The Productivity Software segment delivered revenue of $39.1 million, up 7% year-over-year, up 9% ex currency and contributed 16% of total revenue. Virtually all of this growth in the quarter was organic with one small acquisition in Q2 2017 contributing an immaterial amount of revenue.

In the Americas, revenue totalled $114 million, down 1% year-over-year with minimal currency impact. EMEA grew 6% in Q2 to $101.5 million and 8% ex currency driven by higher printer and ink sales from Industrial Inkjet in the region.

Looking to the September quarter, we expect inkjet to grow mid- to high single digit, with the benefit of what we now expect to be one Nozomi unit recognized in the quarter, Fiery to grow low to mid-single digit and Productivity Software to grow low single digit, resulting in total revenue guidance of $255 million to $260 million.

I wanted to take this time to go into some additional steps regarding the details of what occurred. The first thing to understand is what is a material weakness. A material weakness is a deficiency or a combination of deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected in a timely basis.

While a material misstatement did not occur in our case because there was a possibility that could have, we concluded and disclosed the presence of these material weaknesses in our disclosure controls.

We determined that, as of December 31, 2016, material weaknesses existed in our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, our internal controls were not designed effectively to ensure that operational changes, which may impact revenue recognition, were appropriately and timely evaluated to determine the accounting impact, and we do not sufficiently staff with appropriate levels of experience and training to allow for the adequate monitoring and timely communication of operational changes, including those which may impact revenue recognition on an ongoing basis.

This resulted in management not timely identifying and evaluating the appropriate period of recognition for certain revenue transactions relating to printers distributed from a single location, which should have been evaluated in accordance with the bill-and-hold revenue recognition guidance.

We described 4 steps in our remediation plan within our 10-Q to address these weaknesses which are currently in process that we may determine to enhance existing controls and/or implement additional controls as the implementation progresses.

These steps were: design and implement controls to profitably identify, evaluate and monitor operational changes, which may impact revenue recognition; evaluate the sufficiency, experience and training of our internal personnel and hire additional personnel or use external resources; design and implement controls related to the approval and accounting for any bill-and-hold transactions; and direct our internal auditors to perform additional testing of revenue transactions to ensure the sufficiency of our remediation efforts.

To expand a little further now around what bill-and-hold transactions are, we hold certain products manufactured by us on a bill-and-hold basis for our customers' convenience. Revenue is recognized for these bill-and-hold arrangements in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin 104, which requires consideration of, among other things, whether the customer has made a fixed commitment to purchase the product; the existence of a substantial business purpose for the arrangement; the bill-and-hold arrangement is at the request of the customer; the scheduled delivery date must be reasonable and consistent with the buyer's business purpose; title and risk of ownership must pass to the customer, including any decline in market value of the product; the product is complete and ready for shipment; the product has been segregated from our inventory; payment terms for such arrangements have not been modified from our normal billing and credit terms; our custodial risks must be insurable and insured; and no further performance obligations by us exist. Extended procedures are necessary to assure that there are no exceptions to the customer's commitment to accept and pay for the product. I hope that helps everyone to understand the nature of what occurred and why it took us some time to conduct our assessment.

Now let's continue with the rest of the quarterly results. Moving to gross margin, where I'd like to remind you all that further commentary is non-GAAP unless otherwise noted. Second quarter gross margin was 51.8%, up 70 basis points year-over-year.

Industrial Inkjet gross margins was 37.1%, up 210 basis points year-over-year with minimal currency impact. Fiery gross margin was 70%, down 130 basis points year-over-year due to product mix. And the Productivity Software segment gross margin was down slightly to 74.7% due to product mix.

For the third quarter of 2017, we expect overall gross margins to be 50% to 52% as we have a larger portion of our revenue driven by Industrial Inkjet in the first Nozomi unit, which will reduce inkjet gross margin in the quarter. Even with that, however, we still expect inkjet gross margin to continue to show year-over-year improvement in Q3, as we focus on driving productivity increases across our product line and the increasing contribution of ink to our inkjet gross margin.

Now we do expect Nozomi to have a more substantial impact than inkjet gross margin in Q4 when we anticipate recognizing 4 units in revenue, including the second beta unit, which we previously said is close to breakeven in gross margin.

Turning to operating expenses. For the second quarter, operating expenses were $95.7 million, up 4% year-over-year and comprising 38.7% of revenue, an increase of 140 basis points from the year ago period. R&D expenses were $36.6 million, representing 14.8% of revenue, up from 14.6% a year ago. Sales and marketing expenses were $42 million, representing 17% of revenue, up from 16.8% a year ago.

G&A expenses were $17.1 million, representing 6.9% of revenue, up from 6% a year ago. Strong gross margin performance for Industrial Inkjet helped us deliver second quarter operating income of $32.4 million, down year-over-year, with an operating margin of 13.1%, which was slightly lower year-over-year.

Other income and expense added net loss of $0.9 million, driven primarily by higher FX losses and reduction in other income offset by an increase in interest and investment income.

Our constant non-GAAP tax rate remained at 19%, and we expect this level to continue through the reminder of 2017. Despite the impact from the deferrals of some printers we mentioned previously, we delivered earnings per share of $0.54. This is a decline of 4% to the earnings per share year-over-year.

Looking to third quarter, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, which includes an approximately $0.05 impact from Nozomi cost, which are caused by a ramp up in operating cost to prepare for deployment and from the amortization of some costs that are deferred until the first unit is commercialized. These costs are only offset by 1 unit, which is basically breakeven from a gross margin basis. So the full impact of the incremental costs are felt in the P&L.

We anticipate in Q4 this impact will decrease to $0.02 by -- and by Q1 of next year, Nozomi will have a neutral impact on our EPS. And then from Q2 forward, we expect Nozomi to start contributing positively to the bottom line.

As a reminder, our Q3 outlook assumes our September foreign exchange rates stay flat for the balance of the quarter. It also includes approximately $0.02 per share quarterly impact from the convertible bond interest payment.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $431 million compared to $443 million at the end of last quarter. Cash flow from operations was $24.1 million or 95% of the non-GAAP net income for the quarter, slightly above our full year target and above 86% from Q2 of '16.

Cash flow of $128 million for the last 12 months represented 111% of non-GAAP net income, well above our long-term target and plan and up 88% from this time last year. This level of 111% of non-GAAP net income is as a result of the operational improvements put in place by our team and represents great execution by many parts of our company.

In Q3 '17, our cash flow from operations will be negatively impacted by an $8 million to $10 million onetime increase in our cash tax payment due to higher profitability reported in 2016, along with $3 million to $5 million of onetime costs we expect to pay in the quarter, which I mentioned previously related to assessments in review. However, even with this outlay, we are confident we'll still achieve at least 90% -- our 90% target for the full year.

Net accounts receivable were $235 million, up $9.7 million sequentially due to the increase in sales of inkjet printers in the quarter from Q1 2017. DSO was 86.7 days, down 2.1 days sequentially and up 8.4 days versus Q2 of last year. As we said in the past, our direct businesses have a higher DSO profile than our Fiery channel business.

And as Fiery becomes a smaller portion of our total sales, the shift drives our DSOs higher. We'll continue to work to reduce this number in order to drive more cash generation.

Our net inventory balance was $124 million, up $10 million sequentially and up $13 million from Q2 last year due primarily to scaling up production of our printers to meet the stronger demand and the buildup of our Nozomi product. This drove inventory turns to 3.8, down 0.5 turns year-over-year but up 0.1 turns sequentially.

Stock-based compensation this quarter was $7.6 million, which is slightly below our normalized run rate of $10 million to $11 million per quarter and up slightly from Q2 of last year. Year-to-date, our stock-based compensation is $3.2 million than this time last year.

As we stated in the past, we believe in pay per performance for our employee base, and we continue to expect the level of stock compensation to be driven by the company's success in achieving these goals across 3 categories: revenue, operating profit and cash generation.

In the second quarter, we returned $17 million to shareholders as part of our $150 million buyback program, which was put in place January 1, 2016. Third quarter to date, we have repurchased an additional $12.5 million in shares through our 10b-5 program since we are prohibited from making additional purchases in the open market in addition to the approximately $17 million purchased in 2017 Q2, which lays approximately $29 million in our current $150 million buyback program.

The $125 million program announced today will be in addition to this remaining amount. While we will only be able to make purchases under our existing 10b5-1 plan in the time frame between now and our next earnings call and not supplement with open market purchases, we expect to do additional open market purchases once we are able to. At the end of Q2, total diluted share count decreased sequentially to 47.2 million shares.

As always, we'd like to conclude by thanking our customers, employees and shareholders for their continued confidence in EFI, and we are committed to moving past these issues so we can focus on the huge opportunities in front of us, especially in the corrugated and textile market segments.

We look forward to seeing a number of you in Europe later this week and also hope many of you can attend our Investor Day in New York on November 1st. We'll be sending invitations for the event shortly.

This concludes my prepared commentary. We'll now be happy to answer questions.

Shannon Cross

Thank you very much and good morning. Can you talk a bit about one Nozomi and from a competitive standpoint, what you're seeing in terms of pricing, what - I know, Guy, you talked a bit about this being the first customer and came away more positive.

But I'm curious sort of how you're thinking about this opportunity over the next year. I know, Marc, you gave some color in terms of expenses. But is there anything else we should keep in mind in terms of use of working capital, things like that, as you ramp this business? And then I have a couple of additional. Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Good morning, Shannon. So I'll start with the first part. This is really about nailing it to scaling it. We started - we're starting with some beta customers. We have customers lined up to take the next few printers. We want to see that the printer works in the extreme environment and the high throughput. We're very happy that actually today all those moving to 24/7, which is a great testament, as I said, to two things, one is the system is working well, and second is they're getting good demand for the digital output.

And so I think the program progresses fairly well for the complex state-of-the-art, something that revolutionary product. We had a little bit of delay with the second beta, as I mentioned. But I think the big picture, as we painted it before, is still in fact [ph] tremendous interest. The system is really unique in it's kind, and the market is robust.

We all know that shipping boxes are a global business because we all buy more line and more things are being moved up. And the good news about shipping boxes is normally you don't ship them alone. You just need to have a factory that serve the area around you so that it attracts more opportunities in Nozomi.

Clearly, EFI is not the only company that recognize that corrugated is a great opportunity for digital printing bringing great images to boxes. We have seen companies attempt to do that before, and I think that that's - we should definitely assume - we're definitely assuming there's going to be more competition.

We know that HP is working on a system like Nozomi, and I think they said they will have a beta, if I remember correctly, in the second half of this year. They would be a very strong competitor, and - but I think that actually having some competition in the new market such as that market will not be best for us continue promoting by the virtual competition promoting the notion that digital printing is here, it is valid, can work really well. And if we win some amount of deals, I think it will be very good for EFI, and we're obviously expecting to win as many deals as we can on that.

I would say the interest in the Nozomi so far since we announced is just again validation that the - there's definitely a lot of interest in digital printing and coating. So all of that means that that's - we're going to go and stop that demand as we scale manufacturing getting, as Marc mentioned, to a month at end of the year.

We - obviously, we're going to continue to look at what the demand is and what's our supply, our goal. As a public company, we like to sell. So we will not be constrained by supply. We will always try to scale the ability to supply to the demand. And once we'd be able to sell to a month, I think we're going to figure out exactly what's the initial demand. Marc on the...

Shannon Cross

Okay, great. And...

Marc Olin

Yeah, I was going to answer on the working capital side. We do have some impact on the inventory for the component parts of Nozomi that get assembled. Right now, we're looking at single digit millions of dollars of inventory impact there.

In terms of other working capital, we expect the profile to be similar to the rest of our inkjet equipment in terms of - from a standpoint of payment terms and things of that sort.

Shannon Cross

Okay. And then can you talk a little bit about the incremental expense you expect as you address your material weaknesses? And then also any thoughts on sort of how perhaps the litigation impacted either the prior quarter because you're really working to try to explain more, then you're working around them [Technical Difficulty] I'm curious how we should think about if this really happens to be an impact.

Marc Olin

Yes. So first in terms of the cost, the steps that I mentioned, we expect those to be up to around $2 million per year in additional costs, primary for headcount within the company. So let's say, approximately about $0.01 a quarter, if you will, at most for the additional staffing we'd need to put in place to address the steps that were mentioned.

And of course, that's factored -- any impact from that's factored into our guidance for Q3 already. In terms of whether the assessments in review had an impact on Q2, it's definitely did not have an impact on Q2. And we're looking to minimize any impact on Q3, certainly, as there really wasn't a lot of involvement on the part of people that are involved in selling the product.

It's been primarily from the accounting and legal and some of the operations people that have been primarily involved in it. So we really don't expect an impact in the Q3 either.

Shannon Cross

Great. Thank you so much. And look forward to seeing you guys in Italy.



Marc Olin

Thanks.

Guy Gecht

Thanks, Shannon.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi, thank you. I don't know if you can answer this, but can you share what part of the Industrial Inkjet business this issue surfaced?

Marc Olin

Sure. It's within our display graphics segment. And we did mention, I think, in the initial press release that it was around 1 location. We've said that certainly it's really just relates to the display graphics part of the business and how we fulfil our printers.

Jim Ricchiuti

And, Marc, can you share what region?

Marc Olin

Well, it's through the U.S. is where those display graphics printers are distributed so.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And just moving through the quarter, any color you can give on the parts of the Industrial Inkjet business? Can you -- maybe you shed a little bit more light on how Reggiani is doing due to the recovery that or there -- and demand that you saw in Q1 continue? And maybe, if you can give some sense as to how much the business might have been up in Q2?

Guy Gecht

So Jim, I think, you're referring to we had -- in Q4, we said we had a situation at Reggiani that were -- in our targets were not aligned with our growth rate we can afford to achieve in '16, and we needed to make some changes when we sell with the buyer-owner and we took back the control of the business. We put in place a new GM. She and her team are doing really well. We said in Q1 they're back to double-digit growth. And I was there a couple of weeks ago.

There's a very good trend forward, great road map, better, better execution and some new people being hired. So I'm worried a bit about the appetite. It's there but we are not going to get every quarter to say how they did in every quarter. I think it's one of our -- it's fair to say it's one of our higher-growth segments of -- not segments, a part of the Industrial Inkjet.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And just shifting last question for me before I jump back in the queue. Looking at Nozomi, can you maybe update us on the number of orders you have? And can you also maybe given that the ASPs of these machines, the complexity of them, you have some sense, I guess, over the next couple of quarters what you'll -- presumably, you'll be shipping. Can you give us any further color looking out to Q1?

And then lastly on Nozomi, it sounds like from your first customer in Spain that the machine is performing really well. Have you -- are you past the point based on the initial usage of the machine that you would not anticipate any potential hiccups or performance issues based on where we are today?

Guy Gecht

Yes. So I'll take one part at a time. So we said, I think, a couple of quarters ago, we're no longer focusing on nonbinding indication of interest or LOIs. We're looking for orders and need to decide where we're going the first orders. I think the team have done a good job in selecting and looking into customers. We do have more orders than what we announced to fulfil the 5 revenue unit this year. I'm not sure that every customer will like to announce every unit. Sometimes they want to keep it to themselves and not to tell their customers Nozomi. To the extent they're willing, we will announce it.

And I think that really for us, the game or the focus is to turn on the sales team. Remember, so far the sale force was not involved in Nozomi. They did not. Every quarter, it was done by the local GM and the team there. So we're going to turn on the sales force start to go first. Order of business is to get 6 orders for Q1 as the 3 units per month we can manufacture and build from that.

As far as you mentioned the pricing, we announced originally as a $2 million to $3 million. Essentially, all the discussions and all the contracts we have very close to all of them. I would say, I think the higher-end full configuration $3 million actually and above in some cases it depends on the configuration customer wants. For the last part of the question, I would say definitely having the first customer moving at its own request, giving that they had such a demand for the output to 24 hours a day production is tremendous in terms of getting confidence.

And yes, there's still tweaks here and there, there's still things we need to evolve. I mean this platform will evolve forever, of course. But I think we got to a point where we know that customers like Hinojosa can buy, generate output, sell it, and get plenty from it. When you get to 24 and mainly those production, they would need more than 1 unit. They don't want to maybe just producing, having the capacity at the maximum you can, you want to have some ability to take additional orders.

So I'm not saying that we're not going to have to see another order from Hinojosa soon, but my point is that that's a great thing to see. And knowing -- that showing is even more demand.

So, yes, we feel pretty good about 24x7. We know we're not done. We know there's some fixes here and there, but it's part of this type of platform, which will continuously evolve for many years.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, thanks a lot.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. A couple of questions. I wanted to just ask back on the revenue recognition. Given that it was an older product, can you just help us to explain what changed in terms of the operational, not keeping up with the accounting, not keeping with operations, was there any further new procedures put in place? Was it a newer version of the product or was it something that just kind of slipped through the cracks for a couple of years?

Marc Olin

Yes, so actually that was the year. Secondly, you asked that there -- it was something for a couple of years. It actually first emerged in 2014 is when this operational change occurred. And it really dealt with the way we contracted for transportation just changed slightly during 2014. And there wasn't a full recognition at the time of the implications of that change that took place.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. So it wasn't a change in accounting, but more of a change -- it was the procedural change that didn't -- where your controls didn't keep up and that explains the material control issue?

Marc Olin

Right. The procedural change should have required a change in accounting and we didn't recognize it at the time in 2014.

Joseph Wolf

That's helpful. On the -- I wanted to ask a question, which, I think, is going to sound a little bit like a mash-up here. But given the strength of the Ink growth and tying not to recurring revenue and also tying it into your first customer and Nozomi going by 24/7. How should we be thinking about recurring revenue and the ink growth given for that specific segment?

I mean, are we - do you expect a very close tie to about 20% or 30% of the cost of machine being generated in Ink as a customer goes to 24/7. And so if you have 5 units this year as we enter '20 or if we get the halfway point in 2018, shall we see a Ink contribution that's commensurate with the installed base of the Nozomi product?

Marc Olin

So first, Jim, while it would be our great preference and dream that every customer that buys Nozomi will go to 24/7, that's certainly not been our assumption. Our -- when we talked about anticipating $0.5 million to $1 million worth of Ink revenue a year that was definitely not based upon customers going to 24/7 utilization of Nozomi.

In fact, Hinojosa is running at above that $0.5 million to $1 million range for ink because they have been running 2 shift with their moving to 24/7, that will certainly put them beyond that anticipated ink utilization rate, but again, that's - we don't anticipate that everyone is going to be running at a 24/7 level. That $0.5 million to $1 million is more based around a 1 to 2 shift type of operating model rather than the 3-shift 24/7 type of model that Hinojosa is at.

Joseph Wolf

Okay, that's helpful. And then just finally on Nozomi. Could you give us a little bit more color because if we were to kind of pull the very large corrugated packaging companies and ask them what digital printing system, then we might get one answer?

And I'm wondering if you could give us kind of a regional or a kind of size of production which you did with Hinojosa for the other customers that have expressed interest in the product?

And would you expect that you think about getting those 2 machines per month? Is 2018 a year where you're already going to start shipping second units to customers that are using it heavily?

Marc Olin

I would be surprised if -- let's say Hinojosa, for example, it's very unusual in this industry, within the printing industry as a whole for someone to run a machine 24/7, and only have one of that machine, because as Guy mentioned, it doesn't give you any redundancy, it doesn't give you the ability to take any more capacity. So it'd be very unusual for somebody to just have one of something that runs by 24/7.

So obviously, if more of the customers that are purchasing it and up running 24/7, then I would expect that we would have some repeat orders by the end of 2018 to deal with that capacity requirement.

Joseph Wolf

And then the other characterization you have for the customers you're engaged with?

Marc Olin

So I think, we tried to actually - as you probably noticed, the customers we've announced so far have been chosen very specifically around their both geographic and, let's say, industry makeup. So we started with traditional corrugated packaging provider in Spain that was very close to our factory, which allowed our R&D people to interact with them very closely.

We next moved to Dublin and that gave us a bit of a diversification in the type of applications that the customer was using that are doing some more display type of work there as well, point of purchase displays as well as packaging. And again, from an access standpoint, it's a very good place from Spain to get to Dublin to go work in the factory with the people there to again work with that first - second beta unit. And finally, in the U.S. we want the complete design and packaging. They are not a huge multinational or many, many facility type of company.

So again, we can work with someone that's willing to have customers come in and people being able to tour the facility and work with us very closely in terms of refining the printer.

As Guy mentioned, we do have additional sales that we've not announced with other companies because they haven't been prepared to announce that yet or want to keep them confidential. But we certainly are focused on getting broad representation across all the different types of geographies and types of companies involved.

Joseph Wolf

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, Joe.

Ananda Baruah

Hey. Good morning, guys. It’s good to have you back on line here. A few from me if I could. Guy, the first is, you just a few moments ago made mention, I believe, of producing three Nozomis a month entering the year. Did I hear that accurately? And if so, is that a target we should start to think about?

Guy Gecht

Good morning, Ananda, not there yet. We said we'll [indiscernible] a month. And what I said is that our goal is not to be bounded by capacity or by supply, it's only being bothered by demand. So if we think down the road that things are great and we need to increase the supply, we'll increase the supply, we know what needs to be done.

Our goal is -- first things first, in Q1 we need to sell and shape 6 units. That's returning on to sales force to go after those and all the you know, the agreements that got the indication of interest we had before. We want to go after them and as those things ready to go. So that's where we are as far as that. For the year, I think, Marc mentioned, we were comfortable or we think at this point we're focusing 5, 7 a year.

Marc Olin

And I think -- I was going to say when you're there in Spain later this week, you'll be able to get a much better sense for how the capacity scales and what's involved with scaling. So you'll be able to see the work that's ongoing and the expansion of the factory and how the assembly process works. How much stakes it takes and so on. And so you'll be able to get a much better sense of how that scaling process function.

Ananda Baruah

And I'm sure we'll walk out on Thursday with a tangible sense of that, Marc. Just sort of until then, with regards to the four Nozomi guide for December Q, do you anticipate there being any sort of potential timing bottlenecks from a production perspective? Or do you feel kind of crystal clear on having the supply for these four?

Marc Olin

I think we feel that that's [indiscernible] and it's possible. And we have options. It's not like the first 2 beta. The second unit had to go to a certain customer. So we feel -- at this point, we feel pretty good about it. Obviously, it's a young program and things can happen beyond your control that you didn't anticipate. So it's nothing as lots of things can happen. But the fact that we're saying it today is, obviously, indicates certain level of confidence.

Ananda Baruah

Okay. Got it. And just with regards to modelling Nozomi Ink for 2018, for the 5 units that will have shipped second half of this year, are you guys comfortable with the modelling the $500,000 to $1 million in ink for calendar '18 and then we can just sort of rapidly make assumptions on whatever our unit assumptions are throughout '18 for the 18 units?

Marc Olin

Yes, I think, for those 5 units, certainly, you should expect that will be in that $0.5 million to $1 million per year ink range. Obviously, the units - because you're talking about '18, that should be fine. The units don't scale up instantly though, again, [indiscernible] did scale up much faster than we anticipated and they are at a level above that run rate now, so...

Ananda Baruah

Got that. And then just to circle back to the target, Guy. So what should we think for an '18 target right now, units for Nozomi?

Guy Gecht

It's too early, I think, to think about to commit to any number. First, we're not giving guidance for anything for '18, but it's just -- it's again a young product. And we will have a lot, obviously, better visibility when we get to the Investor Day on November 1, so we're trying to show some of it.

Again from capacity, we're getting in early to 2 a month. And obviously, we like to sell [indiscernible] next year, but again, too early to predict next year. We'll give you more on November 1.

Ananda Baruah

Okay. So I'm going to sneak one quick one here before I leave the floor. On buyback velocity, I think you currently have sort of 10% cap now in authorization. Stock obviously is still $10 off where it was during the original earnings call. So how do you think about buyback velocity? And if you're not going to do it at an energetic pace, what would be the reasons for not doing it?

Guy Gecht

We have -- first of all, there are rules about when we can buy, how we can buy, trading windows and things like that. But I would -- let me tell you, we -- when we -- before the second stock was in the high $40s, reached $50s, we were buying back at that time.

So obviously we were thinking that's the good price for us to buyback. And so you can imagine that last week prices we definitely think that way. So it's an opportunity that we feel pretty good about where the company is heading and definitely would like us to buyback more and authorize more and we're definitely planning to act on this with under the normal rules.

Marc Olin

Just to clarify, Ananda, I mentioned in my script, we're not allowed to do any open market buying up until after -- at minimum until after the next earnings call takes place. And so we wouldn't be able to other than what's setup to automatically occur in the 10b-5 that would set up quite some time ago. We can't alter our buying pattern until after the earnings call -- the Q3 earnings call.

Ananda Baruah

Q3. Got it. Thanks a lot.

Brian Drab

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. On the Nozomi orders, I just want to make sure that I'm gathering this correctly. The last time we talked to you that the number of orders was around 40. And are we not updating that number specifically today?

Guy Gecht

No. We're not updating. I think I mentioned in the last call, we're not focusing on LOIs. I mean, they are non-binding, any sort of agreements. We're going after real deal. We're very close to the beginning of the year returning the sales force on. We want to get binding orders. We want to get contracts before anything spill out with deposits want to stop, get start the year with some good backlog and this is – [indiscernible] and that's we want to make sure we're selling to everyone, so that's our focus.

Brian Drab

Okay. Were there cancellations or is there - is there any reason that we should think that you wouldn't -- given that you're talking about 40 before that you wouldn't have at least 24 orders, 6 in the first quarter, 24 for the year?

Guy Gecht

Yes, some of the LOIs we did after Drupa had some expiration date and they expired. And again, we're going back to get an order, not to get an LOI. I think the interest is there. Since we talked, there was a lot more demos that was very good to us to allow to bring people from around the world and we took advantage of it.

A lot of people came. We are very impressed with this. I talked to some people that said that they were in love with the system. There is no reason to think that the potential, the excitement, people are there, but again our focus is now getting orders and scheduling the units. We can't report revenue based on LOIs. We want to report based on real orders.

Marc Olin

But, Brian, as we mentioned before, we have the 5 revenue units for this year identified to clients already that we want to shift those to. And so certainly, going into next year, we've got 4 months still left before the end of the year to start building the specific orders for next year.

Brian Drab

Are there any specific orders from the first quarter at this point though?

Marc Olin

We're not -- I think, at this point, we're not prepared to disclose any details about the Q1 guidance, but we do -- like I said before, there's been a number of discussions with the 40 people that had signed before. And we certainly expect to be able to talk about additional details on our next earnings call and at the Investor Day.

Guy Gecht

People came and talked to us that they are interested to get units for next year and we are going back to them and see who is ready to take one in Q1.

Brian Drab

Right. Okay. And then, I just want to try and understand too. I mean, the demand is kind of off the chart, it seems like, based on everything that we've heard from you over the last year and what I'm hearing from people in the industry? What is the biggest barrier to making more of these things?

I know that you just need floor space and you need trained people and you need to be able to support them when they are in the field. But is it people because it seems like you should be able to just -- if it was just floor space, you'd be able to find that floor space and just start making these things. What is the -- what's preventing you from ramping it faster now that we know that it's working so well?

Guy Gecht

No. I mean, we continue to progress about the program -- the details we gave before. It was of [low space], this is a much bigger printer than we ever built before. We're doing it in conjunction with the Cretaprint factory where the R&D center is. And so we need some more space with building that people are going to go this week and going to see it.

And there's some more space around that, that we can lease and expand if we need to. Obviously, you need to train people to put it together, but we know how to do that and we have done that, and to some degree we hired new people. Some we converted existing employees, and we need to service it obviously when we're 24/7 going to have a different level of service and we're ramping up for that. But as I said before, this is our job and this is why we have management to make sure that we are gearing to deliver on demand whatever the demand will be.

So we will take care of the supply part and support part. I think that -- I agree with you. I mean, I've never seen any program like that before it became mass market -- before it became a lot more known around the world had seen such an interest.

I've never seen any interest in the products that are in the beta stage or before that like that and interest of people. So now it's the sales force's turn and our turn is to go create demand. And if we can sell more than 2 a month, I guarantee we'll find a way to build more than 2 a month.

Brian Drab

And then when does the Nozomi contribute gross margin in line with the Industrial Inkjet segment because I believe that is the -- that was the comment that you made previously. When do we get to that point where it's in line with the segment?

Marc Olin

So I would expect that, that would be between towards the end of Q1, beginning of Q2 of next year is when we should start to see that more normalized Nozomi gross margin performance as we flush through the initial units and get our operational or our manufacturing refinements in place based upon feedbacks on the initial units.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then if I could just ask about the accounting issue. I'm not quite clear on this $4.9 million in the second quarter. Can you talk about that, Marc? Was that taken from a period or periods? How should I think about what that $4.9 million means?

Marc Olin

So that's basically is stating that -- as I mentioned before, the issue first appeared in 2014. And so that is essentially the aggregate impact from the time when the issue first appeared in 2014 up until Q2 of '17. So it basically says that had all the prior periods been recognized using the appropriate methodologies, then they would have been impacted by being $4.9 million lower and Q2 would have been $4.9 million higher.

Brian Drab

Okay. So it was basically a true-up over that whole period that only shows up in your 2Q numbers. Is that something around it?

Marc Olin

Yes. That's because that's when the issue was identified and corrected [indiscernible] prior periods that's essentially what we said.

Brian Drab

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Marc Olin

Thanks, Brian.

Patrick Newton

Good morning Guy, March. Two clarifications, I guess, first, on Hinojosa running 3 shifts being above that average $500k to $1 million average. Are you implying that we should think about one shift being about $500k in annual ink, 2 shifts being $1 million, et cetera.

And then on the second clarification, Marc, I think, you said that the costs associated with the accounting issues are all being renewed from pro forma results. I'm curious if that also includes the $2 million a year additions that you said for headcount. And I imagine not given that those are ongoing, not one time in nature.

Marc Olin

You're actually correct, Patrick. The $1 million to $2 million will not be removed. Those will be part of our regular operating costs. It's only the one-time costs that are being removed from the pro forma numbers. In terms of the $0.5 million to $1 million, there are a couple of factors, obviously. How much you run the machine is one factor that impact the amount of ink consumed, but also the type of materials that you're printing has a significant impact on the level of ink consumed.

So the Hinojosa happens to be doing very heavy coverage type of production, which you'll see when you go there that a lot of the buses they print are -- just have ink from end-to-end on the box. And so it's the combination of the kind of duration or running and the type of running.

So the $0.5 million to $1 million, it's we're assuming between 1 and 2 shifts of operating, but also assuming kind of an average level of ink coverage either of those 2 factors changing and impact the you know, where that number ends up.

Patrick Newton

Great, and that's helpful. I guess, shifting to Fiery. You talked about return to growth in 3Q but I think, you have a very easy comp. So I'm curious in what time frame we could expect pre-Drupa levels in the mid-70s from a revenue perspective?

And maybe if you could layer in some comments on Xerox and how perhaps that could aid growth given your inventory comments in the prepared remarks?

Guy Gecht

So I think, it's too early to predict when [indiscernible] pre-Drupa level obviously. We're happy to see a different sign in front of the change. We actually went back and look at the previous Drupa in 2012 and the drop was almost 2x stronger in the year of Drupa. So the decline was faster, but then the ramp-up back was a lot stronger or lot faster than [indiscernible] but more - but slower pick up. I mean, it's -- you can see -- if you look at our partners, if you look at the numbers, you see the equipment numbers is not really covering and it essentially what driving the [indiscernible]

So there are some new products that are coming to market. I think the partners are cautiously optimistic in what they say about production. So we hope that we continue to see that growth and obviously, we'll update you as we see it. Right now, we only want to comment on Q3.

Patrick Newton

And then just last one is on the Nozomi side. I think, we've had several questions. I was trying to get some type of guidance as to what number of systems could we ship during 2018. I understood you don't want to give explicit guidance, but at the same time I think that the expectations across the street are already relatively wide. So I think, we're just looking for some lane markers as to how to think about perhaps min and max.

So if we think about actually in the year producing 2 units per system and your goal of Q1 of getting 6 orders and then also communicating that you're not going to be supply constrained, and that you'll be able to hopefully meet demand at the upside? Is it pretty realistic to think that for 2018, 24 systems, or analyzing that Q1 is a reasonable bowie as a starting point?

Marc Olin

So again, we certainly want to be able to produce 24 systems throughout 2018 because we're going to exit the year making 2 per month. But in terms of giving specific lane markers around revenue forecast, again, I think, that the Investor Day on November 1 that we've got planned is one we're looking to kind of give those guideposts for how we see Nozomi progressing.

Patrick Newton

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. Good luck.

Marc Olin

Thank you.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much. Marc, when you mentioned the true-up of the $4.9 million, was that a benefit to Q2 reported revenues of the $247 million that you just did?

Marc Olin

No, no. That was a detriment. So it would have been $4.9 million higher.

Jim Suva

Got you. Okay. Perfect. And so it was already taken as a benefit in prior quarters?

Marc Olin

Correct.

Jim Suva

So basically without the accounting irregularities that happened, you would have beat your high end of guidance, because it was a determent to Q2. Am I correct by that?

Marc Olin

Well, I wouldn't characterize it that way because when we gave guidance, we weren't anticipating that, that $4.9 million was going to be available for us to recognize in Q2 because, again, that had been recognized previously. I think what we're saying as a statement in the queue was that has prior quarters from and as we mentioned dating back to 2014 in the aggregate than reported using this appropriate revenue recognition methodology that may would have been in aggregate $4.9 million lower and Q2 would have been $4.9 million higher, but I don't want -- I don't think, it's not appropriate for us to take credit for that versus guidance because we -- we've been have that factored into our guidance when we gave it.

Jim Suva

Okay, perfect. Switching gears to Fiery. With Xerox launching its whole slew of new products, with Drupa the year-over-year comps and the delays coming out of those product launches now behind us. Is it fair to assume that the growth rate, you mentioned your guidance for next quarter low to mid-single digits should just continue to accelerate from here and the foreseeable next handful of quarters?

Marc Olin

Well, Jim, while I would certainly love to be able to say that we had that confidence right now. I think, the delays in the Drupa launches still have not yet completed. I think that a number of the new exciting products that our partners have announced, like for example, Landa, they're just in beta testing this year they've announced. And so that product was shown in Drupa. And it was one of the things they got a huge amount of advanced orders for that product at Drupa that they've not yet been able to fulfil.

So clearly that money is being -- hasn't been spent elsewhere yet. So I think that we still need to see some of those launches take place to help drive Fiery in the future. But we're certainly very excited about what we've seen from Xerox that is primarily office-based launches at this point in time, which is not really the sweet spot for Fiery.

We do have some office products there, but it's not what drives the largest portion of our revenue. It's the production space. And so as more of those production engines get launched, I think that's going to help drive Fiery growth in the future.

Jim Suva

Okay. My last question is one negative that investors have is that your revenue growth is not being matched by your earnings growth, meaning your revenue growth year-over-year has been stronger than your earnings growth. I assume the answer to that is mix in Fiery pressures and so with Fiery now starting to grow again and Nozomi turning to profitability, should we expect that negative or that concern of investors to remedy as though as we go forward?

Marc Olin

I mean, certainly, as Nozomi scales and Fiery gets back to growth again, those are the 2 things that are the inhibitors around the profit growing faster than the revenue. And I should say for 6 years inside of EFI, the profit was definitely growing much faster than the revenue.

Our profit CAGR since 2010 and kind of entering 2017 was about 28% and our revenue carrier was about 12%. But as you correctly pointed out, Jim, the Fiery is a piece of that. And - but we've been spending a lot of money on Nozomi as well without any revenue to show for it as of yet. And so that's -- so you're absolutely correct that that's the other piece.

Jim Suva

Great. Thank you so much for you clarification and the details. That’s greatly appreciated.

Marc Olin

Thanks.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, Jim.

Joe Wittine

Hi. Thanks for squeezing me in. On the investigation, just mechanically speaking, for what purpose would a U.S. display graphics customer request a bill-and-hold transaction?

Guy Gecht

I mean, look, it's -- those machines are complex. The manual to install them are very big, very long. Customers need to take care of ventilation, electricity, sometimes to get the machine in, you have to break walls, windows, sometimes you have to shutdown the factory for the installation. You have to coordinate with when you have downtime to do that.

For a lot of those businesses, that's a serious undertaking and they work with us. So then we need to come and help them commission that. And so it's not unusual in those type of machines that somebody's buying it and then say, I got to prepare my site and I got to work with you guys on when we can commission.

I got to look at my order and sometimes they need to get an approval to bring it in the states. Sometimes they need to get a permit to change the factory. So it's not unusual and it's difficult.

Marc Olin

And, Joe, I just remark that virtually all the clients regardless of where they are around the world need the printer to be staged for them in advance of when it gets them installed. It's not just the U.S. issue, but typically the shipping company is the one that's doing that holding rather than us.

And so it's only because of that contractual change that we mentioned that took place back in 2014, and it ended up being held by us rather than being held by a shipping company. And so that's really the key differentiating factor here, but they all really need to be held in advance.

So nobody orders -- well, I shouldn't say no one, but it's very, very unusual that someone would order one of these large printers and expect the next day that things are going to show up in their factory and that they'd able to install it. It just takes took much preparation time.

They can't even move it into the factory without hiring a third party rigging company to actually be able to move the machine to get it in place in the factory that's how big and heavy these machines are.

Joe Wittine

Okay, that is helpful. That is helpful color. And some of it sounds like -- some of this earlier, the international shipments because you mentioned it was display graphics mostly, so I know the VUTEks are mostly made domestically here.

Marc Olin

Yes. They are made domestically, but we ship. Obviously, we ship a lot domestically as well as we should some internationally as well. So it's -- I don't think it relates -- it doesn't really relates to international more than the U.S. It's really anything that -- it's those types of printers regardless of where they're shipped.

Joe Wittine

Okay. Got it. And then with the review, just internally, are you changing sales processes and incentives at all. It doesn't sound like it. It sounds like the changes are solely on the accounting and reporting side, but wanted to confirm.

Marc Olin

Yes, it's really related to the fulfilment. How we fulfil the printers, but not how we sell them. The sales team isn't really impacted by this or how we motivate or incent the sales team. It's just not -- there's not really an impact on the sales side of the equation. It’s just how we fulfil them and how we account for them.

Joe Wittine

Great. And then, finally, just with the third quarter guidance here, does that assume FX has turned to a tailwind for you. I know you've seen outside impact from FX on both sides due to those [indiscernible] just mentioned and inks as well. Has that turned up in the third quarter guidance?

Marc Olin

Yes. So I would say, it's slightly positive now because the euro is definitely up from where it was last year, but that's offset by the Chinese yuan and the British pound that are both still lower than where they were last year. So there's some benefit, but it's not a significant benefit as of yet.

Joe Wittine

Okay. Thanks, Marc.

Marc Olin

Okay.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, everyone, very much for joining us today on such a short notice. We appreciate your time and attention to EFI. We definitely appreciate the loyalty and support of our shareholders and the partners and our customers, of course, and a very hard work and dedication of the EFI team. We look forward to share with you more news, hopefully, much more positive as our progress and with the – and our progress will talk to you in the near future. Thank you very much.

