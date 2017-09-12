Weekly Fund Spotlight: Up To 19% Yields From General Equity CEFs

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory a month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

This week, I have decided to look not at a specific fund but at a small of CEFs, namely general equity CEFs. Therefore, I will not be going in depth into any specific fund; rather, I will aim to perform a comparative analysis for this class of funds. The searchable tag for the Weekly Fund Spotlight is "fundan."

According to CEFConnect, there are 18 funds in the "general equity" category in CEFConnect's database. I eliminated three of these funds - Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND), Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) and Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) - from the analysis. This was because FUND has about 27% of non-U.S. holdings and should really belong in the "global equity" category, while JCE employs an option writing strategy that therefore should really belong in the "covered call" category. Moreover, SOR only has 56% of its portfolio in stocks, so it should belong in the "hybrid growth and income" category. These are more instances of where CEFConnect's category labels have to be taken with a grain of salt (see "Primer On CEF Classes"). The remaining 15 funds are, to my knowledge, purely domestic equity funds.

Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below.

Fund Ticker Discount Yield AUM/$m Volume Leverage Baseline Expense Active expense 1-year z-score Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) -14.09% 6.65% 1,712 167,000 0.62% 0.53% 3.4 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -6.13% 8.71% 142 71,000 1.35% 1.26% 2.9 Boulder Growth & Income (BIF) -16.43% 4.09% 1,266 188,000 4.16% 1.37% 1.22% 1.4 Central Securities Corporation (CET) -16.35% 3.88% 756 33,000 0.89% 0.80% 1.2 Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) 10.50% 18.95% 383 359,000 1.30% 1.21% -1.2 Cornerstone Total Return (CRF) 12.87% 18.87% 169 192,000 1.45% 1.36% -0.9 Foxby Corp. (OTCPK:FXBY) -30.94% 0.52% 7 1,000 15.07% 2.58% 2.15% 0.8 Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) -0.78% 9.45% 1,403 383,000 24.40% 1.43% 1.06% 1.2 General American Investors (GAM) -15.09% 1.40% 1,107 54,000 14.89% 1.24% 0.98% 1.3 Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -10.00% 6.24% 32 8,000 1.25% 1.16% 0.4 Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) -11.00% 7.46% 364 118,000 11.01% 1.03% 0.83% 1.5 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -9.14% 7.29% 1,333 262,000 5.13% 0.63% 0.50% 2.1 Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) -10.40% 5.25% 146 18,000 29.58% 1.65% 1.18% 0.1 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -11.59% 3.90% 1,606 69,000 2.50% 0.47% 0.36% 2.0 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) -11.77% 9.01% 1,239 605,000 1.08% 0.99% 2.4

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

A little known fact is that CEFs actually predate mutual funds in existence, and some of these CEFs have extraordinarily long histories. ADX, CET and TY were all incepted in 1929 (!).

Actively managed mutual funds have been continually hemorrhaging AUM to index funds and ETFs in recent years. Since CEFs have a fixed amount of shares, they are relatively immune to AUM loss. However, I still thought it was worthwhile to consider whether any general equity CEF was worth owning given the massive proliferation of ETF alternatives in recent years.

Expense ratio

The chart below shows the expense ratios for the general equity CEFs. One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. The active expense ratio is, therefore, the additional fee one is paying for active management versus a passive approach. I chose the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as the passive benchmark. SPY charges 0.0945% in expense ratio (SPY is not the cheapest S&P 500 ETF, but it is the largest and most well known).

We can see that the funds charge between 0.47% and 2.58% in baseline expense, whereas the active expense ratio calculates to be between 0.36% and 2.15%. TY charges the lowest baseline expense of 0.47% and active expense of 0.36%, whereas FXBY charges the highest baseline expense of 2.58% and active expense of 2.15%. Most of the funds charge between 1.0% and 1.5% in baseline expense, which I consider to be high for a general equity fund.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Note also that the "baseline expense" figures do not include leverage cost. For example, RMT charges 0.24% to maintain its 11% leverage, so its total expense ratio is actually 1.27%. However, the reason that I do not include the interest expense in comparing the funds is that the leverage should theoretically work to the investor's advantage - and said leverage is much cheaper to obtain at the fund level than from a retail brokerage for most investors.

Portfolio

I will not be looking at individual portfolios in this Spotlight. Instead, an important consideration is the leverage of each fund. Leverage is a double-edged sword because it increases both the potential reward and risk of a fund.

About half of the general equity CEFs are leveraged, with leverage ratios of between 2.50% (for TY) to 29.58% (for SPE).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Finally, we consider the market capitalization of each fund. Some investors may not feel comfortable with investing in CEFs that are too small in size.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Here we find that FXBY is the smallest fund at $7 million in market capitalization, whereas ADX is the largest fund at $1,712 million in market capitalization.

In terms of average volume, FXBY is the least active CEF with 1k shares traded per day, while USA is the most active CEF with 605k shares traded per day. With the less liquid CEFs, limit orders are especially recommended in order to minimize losses due to bid-ask slippage.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Yield

The following chart shows the distribution yields on price for the 15 general equity CEFs. For reference, SPY has a trailing twelve months (ttm) yield of 1.88%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can see from the chart above that the vast majority of general equity CEFs have higher yields than the benchmark ETF, SPY. The only two exceptions are FXBY and GAM, which yield 0.52% and 1.40% respectively.* At the other extreme, CRF and CLM have gargantuan distribution yields of 18.87% and 18.95% respectively (given that those two CEFs are trading at ~10% premia, the yields on NAV are an even more mind-boggling ~21%).

Are these CEFs investing in very high-yield stocks (such as mREITs or MLPs) in order to generate their massive yields? A quick look at the top holdings of the funds indicates that this is not so. For example, the 9.01%-yielding Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Visa (NYSE:V), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as its top five holdings. Their yields? 0%, 0%, 0.65%, 0% and 0%. Therefore, it is obvious that the general equity funds must utilize a significant amount of return of capital (ROC) to fund their distribution payouts (for example, only 2.5% of USA's payouts are covered by income, according to CEFConnect). While this has worked very well during the current bull market, a severe market downturn may put pressure on the funds to cut their distributions in order to avoid destructive ROC.

*It should be noted that many of the CEFs are designated as "income-only" (rather than as "managed distribution"). This means they do not aim to pay out a stable distribution amount every quarter (or year), and the actual distributions can be exceedingly lumpy. This means the forward yield number reported by CEFConnect may not be appropriately representing the actual yield of the fund.

Performance

The following charts consider the historical NAV performance of the funds. NAV performance rather than price performance is considered, because the latter is highly dependent upon changes in the premium/discount values of the fund, and as such do not accurately reflect the investing acumen of the fund managers. Furthermore, note that the performance figures are not adjusted for leverage, as doing so involves introducing additional assumptions to the data.

On 1-year basis, CET is the best-performing fund at +23.9%, while the weakest is FXBY at +9.4%. Most of the funds outperformed SPY, which returned +15.9%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

On a 3-year basis, ASG (+11.4% annualized) is the only CEF that outperforms SPY (+11.3%). The weakest fund is still FXBY at 2.7%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

On a 5-year time scale, ASG is still the best-performing fund (+13.6% annualized), while FXBY is still the worst (+6.4%). However, none of the funds was able to best SPY (+14.4%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Valuation

The following chart shows the premium/discount values for all of the general equity CEFs. On a premium/discount basis alone, FXBY looks the most attractive with a -30.9% discount, while CRF is the most expensive fund at a +12.9% premium. CRF and CLM (+10.5%) are the only two general equity funds that trade at a premium.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In terms of 1-year z-score, which measures how far the current premium/discount is from its 1-year average, ADX is the most expensive fund with a z-score of +3.4, while CLM is the cheapest with a z-score of -1.2.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Brief verdict



Should you include a general equity CEF in your portfolio, and if so, which one? In choosing a general equity CEF, it is important to keep expense ratio, performance and valuation mind. In the Cambridge Income Laboratory, my overall recommendation of the best general equity CEF is provided based on quantitative and qualitative analysis of the data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.