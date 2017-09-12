Plug Power's (PLUG) Management Presents at Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference (Transcript)

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference Call

September 11, 2017, 03:50 PM ET

Executives

John Cococcia - Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Our next presenter will be John Cococcia from Plug Power.

John Cococcia

Good afternoon. Thank you again for joining us. I appreciate it, walk through our story here and the slides and would be happy to take Q&A at the end. So our mission is to change the way the world moves by developing industry leading Hydrogen fuel cell energy solutions for high growth markets around the globe. And we’ve been doing this over the last few years and we’ll continue to do this as we’ve grown over 3x, we have over 15,000 units in the field, our customers do [Indiscernible] done more than 7.5 million fuelings per day just showing how important it is to the overall operations.

Then we have over 135 million operating hours on our devices. We’ve also built a blue chip customer base that names like Wal-Mart, Amazon, Home Depot Lowes and we are really the first to create a real viable market for Hydrogen fuel cell solutions. And we’ve been focussed on leveraging our patents, leveraging our technology to drive down cost overtime as well. We’ve taken over 70% of the cost of our core fuel cell engine out over the last few years and we continue to improve cost not only in that line item but in our hydrogen infrastructure service and other line items as well.

So we’ve really developed a very core group of customers, core group of products and we are using that to leverage into not only expanding that market, but going into new markets as well.

So again, this first market is material handling, and if you look back five years our goal was to find that first really good market where we could have a true economic value proposition for the customer, use that to drive volume, drive down cost improve performance and then not only expand in that market but also now expand it to new markets.

So if we think about this first market doing material handling, we have a full suite of products that not only provide the fuel cells but also the fueling infrastructure as well as the service and maintenance. And why do our customers care?

So today, think about our global distribution center for retail customer. This can range anywhere from 500,000 to a million square feet, 200 to 300 forklifts, that are running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These are electric forklifts, typically powered by lead acid batteries. And the problem that they have is that every five to six hours they have to swap the batteries out because they deplete their energy, they need to be – a new battery needs to be put it. Additionally over the course of that shift the voltage drops which decreases the performance of the forklift, so it can’t lift as much and it can’t go as fast, additionally over the course of the battery’s life it can’t cycle as deeply as well. So anybody with a cellphone knows that a year old cellphone doesn’t last as long as your brand new one.

And so all of these issues impact the overall productivity of that facility, and so when you switch over and there is other issues like space that the battery changing room takes and things of that nature. When you switch over to our fuel cell product, you now have constant power or constant performance not only throughout this shift but throughout the life of the product. You eliminate the battery changes, so instead of that 20 to 30 minute battery change you now talk about a 90 second refuelling with hydrogen fuel and you have the significantly improved productivity of that facility.

And so for some customers that means being able to move more goods with the same assets, for other customers it means leading to deploy fewer assets to move the same number of goods that they have targeted.

And so both of those equate to a real economic value proposition to those customers, naturally why we have been able to populate and this is a portion that our customer base were popular with some of the leading retailers and leading heavy manufacturers in the country and you see names like Wal-Mart, Amazon, I’ll talk about in a second, but P&G, Wagman [ph] Lowe’s Carrefour is the second largest retailer in the world in Europe, [Indiscernible] logistics in Europe as well and then manufacturers like Mercedes, Honda and BMW.

Again, the reason they do this is because they want to get more performance out of their existing assets to be able to perform more work and save significant and had a significant cost savings over the course of that engagement as well.

So two of our large customers, first is Wal-Mart, they are one of our longest standing customers. At the end of 2016, we had over 25 sites deployed of their 110 distribution centers in United States. We signed and expanded relationship with them that we announced in July, where we’ll be targeting another 30 sites by the end of 2019 and where we’ve greatly improved the financial terms that we had under that agreement as well and it was a pretty significant headwind for us going into the year and now that’s eliminated and going forward all of the deals that we are doing for Wal-Mart to be cash flow positive.

Additionally, we are working with Wal-Mart on taking our fuel cell technology and applying it to different opportunities that they have within their organization. So not just with forklifts, but other things as you think about last mile, as you think about deliveries you think about other things within their purview.

And then the other big deal that we announced this year was with Amazon back in April. They are our newest multi side customer; we started working with them seriously last year. We installed our first site in early Q4 of 2016 and that’s quickly led to the relationship that we announced in April for doing a number of sites this year and going off into the future that we estimate this year the sites that we’ll do will be about $70 million worth of revenue and like Wal-Mart we’ll also be leveraging Amazon to look at new applications for our fuel cell technology. So again, in other ware house operations in other areas of their global supply chain how we can leverage our technology to better improve the performance of those different devices in there.

So as we think about this material handling market, we’ve grown very rapidly. We’ve grown from $25 million in 2013 looking to do over $130 million this year. We’ve deployed you know, we have over 15,000 units in the field and most of those have been deployed over the last three years and we are really leading the charge in this market or extending that position because as we continue to improve the performance, as we continue to improve pricing on not only the fuel cells, but in the hydrogen solution itself, we now can start to expand the different types and sizes of customers that we can go after with our solution. We are leveraging what we call our ProGen platform which is really the engine, so the GenDrive is a full system that includes hydrogen storage and other things. The ProGen engine is actually the fuel cell itself along with some of the ancillary systems and we are taking that and now applying that ProGen engine that we have used in all of these fuel cell applications into new applications into new markets which I’ll talk about in a second.

And then on top of all that as we continue to grow the topline, as we continue to reduce cost and the gross margin line and we continue to keep a leverageable SG&A line we are looking to continue to not only have predictable revenue growth, but also profitable revenue growth as well.

So as we think about the future beyond material handling again, most of our focus is on that material handling market because it is a very large opportunity not only in North America but worldwide but we are thinking about the future and we believe the future mobility is electrification of mobility, right. So whether its – we think about cars on the consumer side, whether we think about commercial and trucks and buses, whether we think about industrial mobility like we plan today, it is all about the electrification of those platforms.

And when we think about electrification, what we are thinking about is you want to get the same experience to that customer that they have today, whether you are using gas or diesel, right. You are giving the same performance from the standpoint of range from the standpoint of fast refuelling from the standpoint of power that they see today, but in a much better platform. That leads to better asset utilization.

So now instead of having vehicles or trucks or whatever that are parked on the side that have to be recharged or have to be going offline to have their batteries changed now we are talking about quick refuelling just like you would, you the ones having the flexibility for different type of refuelling strategies like global refuelling we have our truck going around and filling up the assets instead of the assets going for the refuller and now you can keep those assets on the road more or keep them productive in productive timeware.

Another trend that we believe that it really relates back to that is autonomy as we get more and more autonomy there is going to be more and more utilization of those assets. You don’t need to take them off the road, you don’t need to be limited to the number of shifts that could be run and now with more autonomy it lead to more asset utilization again leads to a higher focus now on those things like faster fueling like power, like range and the ability to do that.

And then, you know this whole idea of last mile, it really comes down to the drive for convenienceing cost by the consumer, right. We want to have, we want to be able to click and show up on our doorstep some version of instantaneously, right. And we’ve gone from what used to be days to now two days to now same day delivery and we are going to start to see you know morning delivery and even tighter frames as we start to see that last miles really compress. And there’s going to be lots of opportunities and how those packages and how those things and goods and services ultimately get delivered in that last mile. And the ability to leverage a fuel cell application as we see the electrification of all these application happen is going to be really significant in our view.

As an example of that, just talk about FedEx we said we are doing a program with them where we are taking their delivery truck and turning it into a fuel cell hybrid or electric delivery trucks. So today, they have got 60 battery powered delivery trucks, they only get about 60 miles of range, what FedEx needs for most of their range [ph] is a 160 miles. The issue is if you put a 160 miles of batteries in the truck there would be no room for the packages.

So, what we’ve done is taken some of the batteries out, we’ve put in fuel cells, we’ve put in hydrogen storage and we can now get to a 160 miles of range. That’s being tested now; we’ve got 90 more of those that we’ll be delivering starting in Q4. We had this very similar application with the Chinese partner in China where we are having very similar type trucks, two of the units are on road they are being tested right now and obviously if you were here for the presentation before, it’s a very large market opportunity in China as they are looking to their first way was to go after battery electric vehicles, next way is to use fuel cells or to get the same performance that they got and that they need for these types of application.

Financially we’ve been growing very rapidly. Again, if you look at the number of installs, you know this has been for our hydrogen solution, so went from nothing in 2013 we’ll have over 67 at the end of this year. Cumulative GenDrive obviously on the booking side as we bring new business and closed in customers. And then on the hydrogen fueling side, this number will be significantly higher by the end of the year and this is the fuelings that we do per day and the – what’s really important about that number why we say it’s a bit [Indiscernible] but the reality is that our customers use our products, it’s now nice to, it’s a need to. We run the business with our customers on a daily basis. And so they not only use it, but we have to make sure that they are always up and they are always available. And so we are mission critical to what they do.

We’ve been growing very rapidly in 2016 we had a change in the way certain of our sales were recognized from accounting treatment but we’ve been growing very rapidly as you saw by the number of installs and by the number of units out in the field. Q3 is going to be a very large quarter, put in perspective we did 4000 units last year. We are going to do 3000 units this quarter, so we have a very large quarter that’s going out as we deploy the Amazon, Wal-Mart and other customers and we are looking to do 130 million in total sales this year.

Again, for that accounting change, just to give a perspective, this is what was shipped under those other contracts, just to give a sense of it again Q3, Q4 that number will be up significantly.

And then as like I said before as we think about, it’s not growing the topline but it’s also expanding on the gross margin side. So we really need to take the cost out to continue to expand that to drive towards not only cash flow breakeven but ultimately EBITDA positive and then full growth profitability.

And we’ve got a great track record of doing this. So if you look over the last five or six years, we’ve taken over 70% of the cost out of our four fuel cell product. We’ve gone from negative gross margins to positive 31% gross margin last quarter. We continue to take those cost out not only through volume but also through engineering as well as through a vertical integration for example when we switched over to using our own stacks and our units, we are able to not only reduce the cost of the stack but we are able to reduce the cost and the complexity of this system as well, took a significant cost out of those units.

We are doing the same thing as we approach on our hydrogen infrastructure so the infrastructure and the hard work that goes along with that fueling infrastructure, we are taking cost out for those that went from a negative gross margin to a positive gross margin this year and then we continue to improve on our service line item as well. And so overall we are looking to continue to grow each of those lines of business to improve the profitability on each of those lines of business so that we can drive the overall profitability overtime.

Again, reiterating our – I’m sorry our guidance 130 million topline into 12% of adjusted gross margin and 325 million of bookings and using about 25 million to 35 million of free cash this year and that’s down from last year will be down next year when we anticipate being cash flow positive second half of 2018 and beyond.

So again, continuing the lead the commercialization in the fuel cell industry, we are expanding our market position, we are leveraging what we’ve done, so over 15,000 of these units in the field, tons of operating hours, very hard conditions, so if you think about you know forklifts doesn’t sound very difficult but the reality is these things take more shock than a car does. It put more hours on them in a year than the car will see in his lifetime. They’ll go from negative 20 in a freezer to 90 degrees on the loading dock and back again. These are very tough conditions that they operate in and we've got millions of hours operating in those conditions, lots of experience doing it.

Looking to replicate that success that we achieve their material handling and start exploring the right next markets to go after that have the right value proposition and we can see the right growth and the right profitable growth in those markets, and then again overall looking for that growth to not only in the top line but towards profitability. So I went fairly quickly because I talk fast, but would be happy to answer questions. Please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Talk a little bit about market, do you feel like heavy machinery or anything that’s like electric vehicle?

John Cococcia

Yes. One of the big was that like mentioned with FedEx is a transition towards electrification, so when you think about an electric vehicle platform significantly less complex than a diesel or gas engine, right? So, lot less moving parts, no fluid, right, stable all those things. So that electric platform is significantly less which should lead to overall lower total cost of ownership. In certain applications batteries are fine, but in a lot of applications the fuel-cell actually at the level of convenience as well as level of bad asset utilization piece, so to the ability to refuel quickly, the ability to optimize the power and the energy that you get out of that platform to get the range and the up time that you need. So that's a great example. Other examples are like in robotics, so today we power with the coordinated guided vehicles which are really robotics in warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

So, we use our existing GenDrive platform to power those, but when you think about that again you want those automated vehicles up and running. You don’t want them stop to be charging. So now, you can you reduce the size of the fleet that you need to serve the same type of good that you’re trying to put through and see a significant cost from not only in asset perspective as well as other things. Then there's -- when you look at the future there is platforms like drones, like other types of electric vehicles et cetera.

What we’re trying to do is go after these markets not because we can put a fuel-cell in them, but because there's a real value proposition to putting a fuel-cell in them. So, we want to make sure that we focus on the right markets going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

So, all of all of our systems are really hybrid systems, so we do have some battery component that’s in there, but we’re balancing the power aspect of the battery with the energy aspect of the fuel-cell. And that's where we can get these longer ranges and longer run times and things of that nature. As far as the specific price of lithium I think the overall trend is that you're seeing the battery pricing go down. I’ll say a similar trend in that we’re driving pricing cost that of our systems is well and working to reduce the cost of the of the of the full systems, and we think about not only just the fuel-cell but also the store -- hydrogen storage of the hydrogen fuel as well. Next question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

John Cococcia

Yes. So we’re definitely spending time over there. Like I said, we’ve got two of our prototype trucks that are on the road being tested. It has the opportunity because of the subsidies that are being offered as the trend is their first wave was around batteries, the second wave is going to be around fuel-cell. So, we are working over there now and identifying the right partners to work with going forward. We have the luxury of having a very real market that we’re focused on today and making sure that we execute on that market with the customer that we brought on board. But we do believe China can be an interesting growth opportunity. What we want to do is make sure that we have the right partner from a long-term perspective as we want to grow that business and create value in that business. And so that's really what we’re focused on finding.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

John Cococcia

Not today, there’s obviously a lot of different pieces going on. There were just some recent announcement about their drive towards getting away from gas and diesel. But remember these are your 25-year plans that we’re talking about, so lots of time as the transition will take place. And there’s a lots of different approaches that people are taking there. So we’ll keep an eye on all of these trends, but again we’re not going to enter a market or go after an application just to go after application, we want to make sure is one that can be accretive to what we’re doing today.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

John Cococcia

Yes. The question was about the FedEx truck and what parts we do. So we’re doing the fuel cells in the integration. We’re working with our partner whose company called Workhorse that does the chassis and the battery in the electric drive side of it. So we partnered with them. Work very closely with them integrating our fuel-cell technology and control system with their side to do a complete solution.

Now, with other customers, where the line is might change depending on who we work with and what they’re looking for. So we might get -- we might do other things within that meaning going more towards the batteries and some of those components as well, but in this case that's where we just going to draw on.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

John Cococcia

Great question. So if you think -- so just to – I’ll answer your question, I promise, but just give -- indulge me for 20 second. If you think about that that forklift infrastructure or the forklift fleet, right? We call that as a captive fleet, right. They’re in the four walls. They never leave, right? So it makes it really simple from the standpoint. We put most of the feelings infrastructures outside, so it doesn’t take up any of the usable space inside which is critical for our customer. And then we’re able to distribute out a number dispensers within the unit, but it it's very straightforward and the customer pays for that.

Today we buy – exactly, we buy the hydrogen from Praxair to Air Products, Air Liquide [ph] one of our partners in that. If you think about like the FedEx truck, they are not captive but we call them hazard [ph], right. They leave every day but they come home every night, right. So the fueling strategy there looks very similar. But as we get more and more towards on road there’s going to be I think opportunities to start to leverage where it’s both the commercial and consumer opportunity where you can now imagine putting, again making this up, but imagine putting in a fueling station right on the fence line at an airport and now the -- on the inside the ground support equipment at the airport can leverage the hydrogen to run to run that equipment missions free and on the outside of the fence consumers can pull up and fill up their cars, right. So, you can start to imagine how that those different pieces of infrastructure evolve over time. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

I think in time, right? When you look at hydrogen stations today on the consumer side, you got the first element which is a start-up that's putting stations in the California, you know, air products has got a few out [Indiscernible] kind of aggressively going after in California on the East Coast. So you’re just kind of seeing more of the traditional hydrogen players and some start-ups that are focused on it. I think as it matures you’re going to see some of the other fueling players probably come into that mix as well.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

I’m sorry, that's not the right answer. The installation of the stations I don’t believe the fuel itself.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

Yes. So we both do very similar technology which is this PEM fuel cell approach on exchange membrane fuel cell, so we use a very similar technology, but we've really gone after different markets. There will be some overlap in some areas that we touch each other, but those areas, those markets are so big that the reality is that as we always say, we always love to have a few folks evangelizing, what we do in the market to really bring up the mission and the goal and the story they we’re trying to tell. So I don’t think we’re too worried about stepping on each other's toes for a while yet.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

Longer term I’m really looking -- we believe that on the GenDrive side we can be 40% plus in gross margin and so in the core fuel cell unit we use for material handling today. Our targets for the 30s for as we look at hydrogen infrastructures, we look at service and maintenance and in longer-term as we look at fuel we think we can get that area as well.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

For this year, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

I wanted to be a bad answer. I don't know exactly where the -- but if you look at like the GenDrive today, it’s in the 30s today, the hydrogen infrastructure growing. So, when we get to overall on all of those different ones, service is the youngest to the product lines and that one we’re building into that. So I don't have necessarily exact revenue number that I have versus target, but I can tell you that you we look for service to be positive and growing into that next year. We look for GenDrive to continue to make progress on that goal towards 40% over the course of next 12 to 18 months, so this going to be consistent progress as we take down cost in each of those lines.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

Yes. I think overall our target is to belong to the 30s overall over the next 24 months.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

Yes. There’s some product mix expends more towards the hardware as we start to see the expansion in the service line item. And then the fuel when it will happen over time but that’s a relatively small light compared to the other ones.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

We haven’t come out with any specific guidance on that, but we been growing at 40%, 50% a year over the last few years and continue to target that type of top line.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

Well, when you think about material handling, I don't think there are any external things, right? So, we now have a product in the solution that we been able to sell to very large customers in very large numbers with the infrastructure. That’s what I’m saying material handling right. So when we’re talking about material handling we believe -- we look at that as being a multibillion-dollar business between North American and Europe. And so we -- most of our businesses been here. We’re starting to have traction in Europe and looking to the sign on multisite customers there as well.

And so from the standpoint of any externalities that need to happen that continue growing in that business, I don't believe there need to be, though we continue to focus on, I guess, driving down the cost, improving performance and reliability those types of things to make it a better product for our customers. When you start looking outside of material handling, again, I think for a lot of these commercial applications I think that we don't need to – we’re not waiting for somebody else to make something happen, to make the market happen, right. We did in material handling we had the same thing, we realized we needed to be in the hydrogen business to really make this market take off, so we came up with the hydrogen solution that work for our customers that we can install quickly and that was cost effective.

We’ll do the same thing in the commercial markets. If there is areas where we can influence to knock down these hurdles of adoption, we’ll do that. So, but when you start talking about broader then consumer and things of that nature, you definitely get into the fuelling chicken or egg question, right.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Cococcia

That’s correct. That’s correct.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much, John. Thank you.

John Cococcia

Thank you very much and I appreciate it.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.