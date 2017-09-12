Logitech Looks About Right

I like LOGI at current levels, but it's not quite compelling - even though I've been too cautious in the past.

The bull/bear case for Logitech (LOGI) in a lot of ways comes down to how an investor views this chart:

source: author from Logitech press releases

LOGI bears look at the top two lines, representing sales of pointing devices (i.e., mice) and keyboards & combos, both for PCs. Mice sales haven't moved, though keyboard sales somewhat surprisingly have grown nicely, including double-digit growth in FY17 (ending March). But the bear argument, at least in part, rests on the idea that those sales have to slow, given what should be a secular decline in desktop and even laptop PC sales. And at 43%+ of trailing twelve-month revenue, those two categories seem to present a reasonable headwind to the overall growth priced into a stock trading at 22-23x the midpoint of implied FY18 EPS guidance, even backing out $3+ per share in net cash.

Bulls, meanwhile, would point to the middle three lines: Gaming, Mobile Speakers, and Audio-PC & Wearables. Gaming is now 15% of revenue, and the last three quarters have posted year-over-year growth of 37.9% (Q3), 23% (Q4), and 37.5% (Q1), respectively. New innovations and the acquisition of high-end headset maker ASTRO Gaming make Logitech best-in-class in a space that is growing big and should continue to grow for years. Stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) are soaring because of eGaming exposure and its ripple effects in the consumer space, and Logitech's gaming business should benefit as well. Mobile Speaker growth should continue as well, and despite a poor Q1 from the Audio-PC category, primarily recent acquisition Jaybird, the long-term outlook there looks good as well.

Add to that smaller growth opportunities in Video Collaboration, where Logitech is rolling out new video conferencing products and Smart Home, and there's enough for Logitech to continue to drive gains even with the PC business staying ~flat going forward. Execution from Logitech continues to be outstanding, and the valuation isn't terribly demanding in the context of the current market.

And, of course, LOGI bears (myself included) have made to look foolish so far, even with the post-Q1 dip:

LOGI data by YCharts

I do see the bull case for Logitech as a company, and I've long thought that the short case here has been blown up by recent performance. But even beyond revenue, I still see enough concern at ~$37 to stay cautious relative to the current price. I think Logitech will continue to grow the top line - but concerns about how much growth will follow on the bottom line, and how much of that growth looks priced in, keeps me from getting too excited at the moment.

Will Revenue Growth Continue?

After Q1, Logitech upped its revenue guidance for FY18 from 'high single digit' to a 10-12% increase year-over-year. The driver there for the most part is the ASTRO acquisition, which is supposed to add ~2 points or so, and the weakening dollar likely provides some help after years of being a headwind.

But, overall, Logitech's growth has accelerated quickly, and substantially. Sales rose in FY14 by one percent - the first year-over-year increase in three years. In FY15, retail (i.e., non-OEM, a business Logitech has exited) constant-currency growth was 6%. That same figure jumped to 9% in FY16 and then 14% last year (with nearly 3 points likely coming from Jaybird).

The concern on the top line, even after a solid Q1, has to be whether, and to what extent, that growth decelerates going forward. Keyboard sales did decline in Q1, after years of essentially zero growth turned into a 2-point contribution to overall growth last year. Mice (note those sales do not include gaming mice) haven't moved, as noted. That's still 40%+ of revenue that doesn't have much of a growth profile going forward - and could start to reverse amid the secular trend against PCs.

CEO Bracken Darrell has argued in the past - and so far been proven right - that the important figure for Logitech isn't PC sales, but rather PC usage. Longer lifecycles for PCs, driven by steadily diminishing incremental returns, are a benefit for Logitech, since keyboards and mice need to be replaced and/or provide a lower-cost way to upgrade the experience. The new Logitech Flow software, which controls multiple PCs and allows for copy-and-paste across machines, seems an intriguing example of the latter.

I'm still skeptical that combined, keyboard and mice can do much more than grow low-single-digits going forward, even after improvements the last two years (combined, +5% in FY16 and +~8% in FY17). And that puts pressure elsewhere. Gaming growth likely stays tremendous for some time, as the category increases and Logitech positions itself to take more share. A new wireless mouse with constant charging, recently released, has drawn rave reviews and likely provides a catalyst for the next few quarters.

But that's ~15% of the business. I still think Mobile Speakers (13.5% of ttm revenue) will stall out amid price competition and diminishing quality differences. (I've been too conservative on that category in the past, however.) The Audio-PC decline in Q1 might have contributed to some of the post-earnings sell-off, since at 10%+ it needs to be a growth driver. But Jaybird aside, that category appears to have declined over the past two years. Tablet accessory sales collapsed before an oddly huge Q1 (sales up 67%, thanks in part to penetrating the education channel). But that category still drives just ~4% of total revenue and still seems to have significant secular problems with Apple (AAPL) reporting a 12% decline in iPad sales through the first nine months of its FY17 (sales did grow 2% in Q3, however).

Gaming, Video and Smart Home look like potentially high-growth businesses. Combined, they're about 24% of sales. And even 20-30% growth there still leads to consolidated top-line growth in the 6-8% range, maybe, barring a step-down in PC peripherals. At the current valuation, I'm not sure that's enough to drive much, if anything, in the way of upside for LOGI.

Concerns

One big reason is that margins might not have a lot of room for expansion. The company targeted gross margins in the 35-37% range; it's above that figure over the past twelve months. On the Q1 call, both Darrell and CFO Vincent Pilette seemed to argue that any upside there would be re-invested in the growth businesses. Full-year EBIT margins, even excluding modest dilution from ASTRO, appear to be guided up only modestly, with revenue growth ex-Astro of 8-10% and EBIT projected up 9-13%.

Meanwhile, the raised EBIT guidance post-Q1 is coming at least in part from the benefit of a weaker dollar, which implies roughly flat constant-currency margins. And Logitech said at its March 2016 Analyst Day that Gaming gross margins were in line with a then-35% consolidated figure, while Audio PC and Mobile Speakers were both below. Mix shifts based on growth categories look reasonably negative for gross margin. And even with the investments, Logitech's guided EBIT margin of ~10.8% this year (at the midpoint of guidance) is in line with previously issued long-term targets of 10-12% EBIT margins.

There's two more concerns. The first is that Logitech's tax rate remains ridiculously low, with GAAP tax rates 4.2%, 2.4%, and 3.0%, respectively, over the past three years. There's a risk those rates could come up at some point, due to either EU moves or corporate tax reform in the U.S. So while LOGI seems cheap relative to implied FY18 EPS guidance, EBITDA looks closer to $300 million-plus, and the EV/EBITDA multiple is in the 18-19x range.

Even that non-GAAP EBIT/EBITDA gets a big boost from hefty share-based compensation. Dilution was $35 million-plus in FY17, and is headed for a $40 million run rate in FY18. That's a $0.20+ boost to EPS alone. Backing that out, the EV/EBITDA multiple looks closer to 22x, and even at the current low tax rates, P/FCF sits in the high 20s on a normalized basis.

Valuation

And I still think that's a bit too dear a multiple to pay, even as strongly as Logitech has performed of late. There's a lot to like here: Darrell should be at the top of the list for any company needing a new CEO, the Gaming opportunity is real and big, and Logitech has established itself as the brand in a good number of its categories (even beyond PCs).

But if the short case in the teens (and this was a heavily shorted stock) was based on the PC categories falling off, the bear(ish) case in the 30s is based on those categories simply leveling out. It's asking a lot for growth to come from only a quarter of the business (and perhaps some modest contribution elsewhere), for tax rates to stay in the low single digits, and valuation to stay relatively high even against the backdrop of recent growth.

Again, investors betting against Logitech have been made to look foolish in the past, and the stock has climbed through valuation concerns in tripling in roughly a year between July 2016 and July 2017. But that doesn't mean those concerns aren't valid now, or that growth going forward will look like it has over the past couple of years. This is a great business, and one better-positioned than some investors might think. But the stock still looks pretty close to fair value - at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.