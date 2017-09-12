Glu Mobile: Too Soon To Tell

However, there is a real chance that the stock could aggressively appreciate in 2018, due to shareholders' confidence in the fairly new leadership team.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a perfect example of a company that failed to gain competitive advantage in the market that it once dominated. After the release of its famous celebrity game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in 2014, the business slowly started to deteriorate as the spirit of innovation inside the company faded and the technical problems that occurred during the release of a number of other post-Kardashian celebrity titles made it impossible to establish a stronger presence in the industry.

Over the last couple of years, Glu Mobile stock was in a downtrend as users became uninterested in its products and the number of monthly average users quickly started to fade. Only recently, after the appointment of new CEO Nick Earl in November 2016, the stock started slowly to grind back to its 52-week high, but there’s still a long way for it to go to at least reach the 2014 levels, when Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was initially released.

Before going into its financials and trying to find out the real value of the company and its assets, let’s take a look at the strategy that is used to bring the company’s products to the market. Right now, Glu Mobile continues to position itself as a freemium mobile company, but the development process of its products has been drastically changed over the last year. Right now, it focuses solely on two product categories: catalog games, which include legacy and evergreen titles, and growth games. Each category pursues different goals and gives Glu Mobile a grasp of the market and the ability to attract different types of audience to its ecosystem. This helps management to concentrate on developing a few titles that bring stackable revenue and have a big social base, like TSB 2017, while at the same time releasing a great number of games that bring incremental revenue with good margins, like Covet Fashion and Restaurant Dash.

And while from a business perspective it seems that the company has an establish process of creating its products and monetizing them later on, from a financial standpoint things don’t look as good as they are expected to be. While Glu Mobile is on track to improve its revenue during this fiscal year and show growth on an annual basis, there is still a lot of work to do. In a recent article about Glu Mobile, contributor Jonathan Jordan raised an important topic of negative cash flow due to high royalty payments from the company to the celebrities and platform holders. We agree that this is one of the main issues for the business going forward, and it’s unlikely that we will see an improvement there by the end of this year, since Glu Mobile’s CFO himself admitted in the recent conference call that sustained profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis will start only in the first quarter of 2018.

In order for us to understand the fair value of Glu Mobile stock today, we decided to create the DCF model that will include the company’s recent financial performance and the forecast that is based on our calculations using the company’s numbers. From the table below, you can see that we expect the revenue to improve in the upcoming years as the business starts to grow, but EBIT growth is going to be too volatile due to the cash flow issues stated above.

Source: Company’s financials, author's own estimates

Weighted average cost of capital in our model is 12%, which is similar to that of a number of other companies in the mobile gaming sector, and the terminal growth rate is 1.5%. Our model shows the fair value of Glu Mobile to be $2.65 per share, which represents a discount of ~21% from its current market price:

Source: Author's own estimates

In addition, we concluded a peer analysis by comparing Glu Mobile to other companies from the sector, which showed the fair value of the stock to be $2.19 per share, a 35% discount from its current price.

Source: Capital IQ

In the end, we combined both analysis and calculated the final fair value of Glu Mobile to be $2.54 per share, which represents a 24.7% discount from today’s price:

Source: Author's own estimates

While the final value is at a considerable discount from its current price, we don’t think Glu Mobile is a perfect stock for short-selling. First of all, it trades in penny stock territory, and the improvement of its business in the last two quarters suggests that while 2017 won’t be a successful year in terms of cash flow generation, there is a real chance the company’s stock could aggressively appreciate in 2018 due to shareholders' confidence in the fairly new leadership team. Since our portfolio consists solely of short positions in different companies, we decided not to trade Glu Mobile either for a downside or a potential upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.