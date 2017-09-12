A Few Atomic REIT Dogs

I need to play the role of the dogcatcher in an effort to protect investors from dangerous dividend bites.

It’s plain that an “atomic” dog is one that is truly unruly and could be dangerous, and I’m confident that when you have to call the “dogcatcher,” it is serious.

My kids have no clue what an “atomic dog” means and I’m certain that most millennial investors may be in the dark.

I used to write the Rap Review for my high school newspaper and I remember writing on one of the famous hip-hop tunes, Atomic Dog. My kids have no clue what an “atomic dog” means and I’m certain that most millennial investors may be in the dark. Here are a few lyrics from the George Clinton song,

Dogs of the world unite

Dancin' dogs

Yeah, countin' dogs, funky dogs

Nasty dogs

To be honest, I’m not perfectly clear what Clinton was trying say, but I think he was suggesting that there were some wild pets prowling the neighborhood and that they were wreaking havoc. It’s clear that the pets were unleashed because he went on to sing,

Dogcatcher, dogcatcher

Do the dogcatcher



Anyway, it’s plain that an “atomic” dog is one that is truly unruly and could be dangerous, and I’m confident that when you have to call the “dogcatcher” it is serious.

I began thinking to myself, maybe there are some “atomic” dogs in the REIT universe that need to be tamed by the dogcatcher. A light went off: I need to play the role of the dogcatcher in an effort to protect investors from dangerous dividend bites…

Bow-wow-wow-yippie-yo-yippie-yeah

Bow-wow-yippie-yo-yippie-yeah

Bow-wow-wow-yippie-yo-yippie-yeah

Bow-wow-yippie-yo-yippie-yeah

Here Comes The Dogcatcher

Before I begin with my list of “atomic” REIT dogs, I want to remind you that I am writing this article because I consider these companies unsafe. From time to time, it’s important to call out the bad players, to steer you from danger lurking in the REIT sector.

As the newly crowned “dogcatcher,” one of the things that I’m looking for is the safety of the dividend. When I see a hazardous yield walking the streets, I will immediately determine if the divided is tamed, and if it’s not it will be escorted to the dog pound.

The best way to decide whether a dividend is safe is to determine whether the company is paying a dividend beyond its earnings power (or Funds from Operations). As an example,

“Suppose an investor purchase shares in a company that is paying a dividend yield of 10%. The company has a track record of cutting dividends and its balance sheet has considerable leverage. The investor buys $100 in the company and receives 10% in dividends over 10 years. At the end of 10 years, the shares are worthless because of declining earnings induced by poor operating fundamentals. The investor has essentially risked all of his capital for the sake of the high dividend – or sucker yield.”

On Investopedia, I describe the “sucker yield” as follows:

“This chase for yield in the stock market leads to the same thing that all such chasing leads to – impulsively reacting to dividend quantity over dividend quality. A “sucker-yield” is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the “sucker-yield” definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.”

I added that “investors oftentimes are distracted by high paying dividend yields as they become seemingly hypnotized by the allure of owning securities with substantial income. However, the impulsively promising investments offer a greater degree of principal loss since the investor has crossed into a less defensive asset allocation strategy of speculation. As a true measure of safety, it's critical that investors analyze the underlying safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock.”

Bow - Bow - Bow: A Few Atomic REIT Dogs

RAIT Financial (RAS): There is really no reason for me to spend much time on this screaming dog, Colorado Wealth saved me the effort, and he summed up the concerns in an article yesterday:

“Even as RAS transitions to focus on CRE lending, their investment interest income is decreasing and the investment interest expense is increasing. Whatever value investors apply to their consolidated positions, it probably shouldn’t be too high. That leaves me wondering how RAS can get enough capital to lend in the CRE business to generate a strong enough net interest margin to cover $25 million in operational expenses per year, plus around $25 million in cash dividends on preferred shares. I don’t think they can, thus I think the common dividend is a dead dividend walking.”

Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR): Beyond Savings has become a valued contributor on Seeking Alpha, and I thought his conclusion was spot on.

“WHLR is on its way to becoming a train wreck. Their portfolio is not performing as management predicted. Without the ability to acquire, WHLR is completely dependent upon internal growth and with a soft retail market, that growth simply is not there. WHLR common shareholders will feel the brunt of the pain. While the dividend yield is appealing, it is very likely that WHLR will not be able to sustain it indefinitely. Furthermore, their asset value in a liquidation event is likely lower than their combined debt and preferred shares.”

Spirit Realty (SRC): I hope you were reading when I warned, “Spirit Is Spooky” and I summed up my downgrade as follows:

“…given the more recent earnings results I have decided to downgrade the company to a SELL. The AFFO guidance reflects SRC’s Payout Ratio moves from 80% to 88%, edging closer to the proverbial “sucker yield.”

Since that article, Spirit said it was spinning off the “lemons” and creating a new REIT seeded by Shopko properties. Sound familiar? Just look at Washington Prime (WPG) and Quality Care Properties (QCP), two spin-cos that are proving out that “one man’s trash is not always one man’s treasure.”

I give Spirit credit though, the Spin-co sound better than the words “dividend cut.” That’s one way to “spin” it at least…

Global Net Lease (GNL): I agree with Rubicon that GNL’s 7.25% preferred issue is relatively safe; however, I disagree that the “equity may have turned the corner in terms of covering the dividend.” As Rubicon points out, “(the) FFO payout looks at the trailing twelve months - GNL covered its dividend (98% payout) in the last quarter.”

However, upon closer inspection, the AFFO (a more accurate measure of available cash flow before the dividend) – see below – and the company has considerable office exposure that will further tighten the payout ratio (office properties have substantially higher capex and leasing costs).

Also, GNL’s CEO recently resigned and the new CEO, James Nelson, has no Net Lease experience as his bio includes numerous audit roles, but absolutely zero Net Lease REIT skills. Scroll up to Sprit’s performance (FAST Graph) and you can see what happens when a Board hires an Investment Banker to run a Net Lease REIT…

In closing, I would not run out and short these REITs, I am hopeful that investors can avoid losses and get out while they can. These dogs are just plain ole “nasty” dogs, they aint your average dogs, but remember - woof woof – why must I chase the cat, it’s nothing but the dog catcher in me…

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.