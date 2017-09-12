Nike: This Stock Has Started To Move In The Correct Direction; Sell While You Still Can

Investment Thesis

At the end of June 2017, I wrote an article about Nike (NYSE:NKE) where I stated that the stock was overvalued. I came under the usual criticism of not truly understanding a growth company and that I should stick to value investing. Well, fast forward just two months and the market has started to correct Nike stock to a more appropriate valuation. However, for now, in spite of the sell-off, I still believe this stock is overvalued.

Business Prospects

The management team has a great track record. Very few companies are as successful as Nike. Although I wholeheartedly believe this and have no doubts that Nike is a growth company, the fact remains the share price is still overvalued.

As part of its 2020 strategic goals, management has outlined significant milestones. As a value investor, there are two targets which stand out. First, that Nike's FCF should grow faster than earnings. This is an absolute gem for shareholders. Additionally, that management expects mid-teens EPS growth, on average, per year until the end of fiscal 2020. Taken together, these make a compelling case for becoming a shareholder. But what stops me is that the stock price remains too elevated for a company facing a strong headwind in its business as Nike is facing.

The headwind is not only from the "death of retail". While that will play some role, it is not so significant in the grand scheme of things. Nike's consumers are known for demanding high-quality, innovative and cutting-edge products - what the company calls "must have" products. The headwind facing the company is just that consumers are spending less on performance apparel than in the recent past, not just spending less on Nike's products.

It is true that there is growth from competing brands, such as Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). However, Nike's competitors are not even in the same class as the company. Sure, Under Armour claims to be a competing brand, but it cannot compete with the number one branded performance apparel company. Not only does Nike have an A-class management team, but it also has the financial resources to invest in its persistent marketing campaign. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in its identification with prominent and influential athletes. While Under Armour has tried to copy this strategy, it "has admitted that this strategy has delivered softer-than-expected results".

Financials

Nike has outstanding financials. Anyone looking at the table above cannot help but be enthralled by the company. It has had strong revenue growth with its 5-year CAGR of 7%. However, more importantly, because it is such a cash-generative company, it has been actively repurchasing its shares, and this has boosted its bottom line EPS number to grow at 16% on average over the past 5 years. Now this fact, taken together with management's claim that it seeks to achieve mid-teens EPS growth on average through fiscal 2020, just goes to demonstrate that Nike is not seeking any heroics. It is simply looking to navigate through this difficult retail environment by squeezing its supply chain further.

Importantly, Nike's Wholesale revenue accounts for 89% of its consolidated revenue. As this segment is facing an unprecedented change, there is just too much uncertainty in the company's exposure to warrant a high share price.

Of course, management will do everything in its power to steer the company through this difficult changing retail environment. But what can it really do? Management wants investors to focus on the fact that it will be increasing its Direct to Consumer ("DTC") operations. However, fully excluding its Wholesales operations, its DTC sales are paltry - amounting to approximately $3.5 billion in fiscal 2017, or just 11% of consolidated revenue. Not a core revenue stream by any means. For all the noise that CEO Mark Parker makes in the earnings call, so far the company's results do not substantiate this rhetoric.

Valuation Relative to the Peer Group

Nike has always traded more expensively than its peer group. And so it should, since it is the number one company in its sector. My only issue is that in the past, the company did not have to face declining foot traffic hitting its own stores as well as those of its strategic partner's.

Meanwhile, Nike currently trades at a P/Cash Flow multiple of 24, which is just not supported by its current growth trajectory. Management has stated in black and white in the company's 2017 10-K that it will only have mid-teens EPS growth (in spite of share repurchases), yet the stock already trades at a mid-20s multiple. It will difficult for shareholders to make an adequate return at this price.

DCF Analysis

To really drive home my point that the stock is slightly overvalued, please follow my line of thinking. Assuming that management is successful and hits its 2020 goals flawlessly, even then, the stock should only be worth around a $65 billion market cap. Since the stock already trades at 30% more than that now, it will be near impossible for shareholders to make an adequate return at the current price it trades at.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like in Nike. It is like few others in the world. While being the number one company in its sector, it has a very strong brand which management uses every opportunity to strengthen. My only argument is that in spite of the stock having fallen 10% since I wrote my previous article just 2 months ago, it is likely to fall even further.

