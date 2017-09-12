Euro Will See Higher Prices Ahead, But For Now It's A Sell

Take profits for the time being, and watch out for a possible correction in the pair. If it does correct, go long once more.

However, when everybody under the sun is long, there might be very little fuel for the pair to continue higher at the current time.

In this episode of what the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is going to do against the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), let's start with what I said in the past two articles.

To begin with, back on December 16th, 2016, when everyone was 100% absolutely sure the dollar would soon trade at parity with the euro, I wrote an article titled "Dollar Parity? Not So Fast." The main theme of the article was that everyone was looking at the wrong data when trying to evaluate the euro. They should look at long-term trade flow and current account data and not just interest rates.

In my second (and most recent) article about the euro, I told readers to buy the euro ahead of the French elections. Reason being, all the talk about political instability in Europe is exaggerated. And if the euro was undervalued because of political risk, then it should rebound by a lot, because there are no political risks in Europe.

It never ceases to amaze when hearing U.S. commentaries and analysts talk about Europe. For one thing, it was never on the brink of dissolving. Second, Grexit was never a danger for Europe, or even a remote chance it might happen.

Trade and current account data

The euro should continue higher because nothing has changed relating to the current account surplus the euro area has.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Let's also take a look at the 2017 forecast of the euro area by the OECD:

(Source: OECD)

Don't get me wrong folks, in the short term, traders and the market have control of the forex market. However, longer term (months and quarters), there are other factors that weigh on exchange rates, and a current account surplus or defect is one of those factors.

And the reason is simple: When a country has a current account surplus, it means that at the margin on a daily basis, there is more demand for its currency in the market versus the currency of a deficit nation.

Short term the market has more firepower and can overcome this demand. However, when this demand continues for many quarters, eventually current account demand factors come into play that overtake traders and sentiment changes. And when that happens, we have an avalanche of trades going the other way.

Such is the reason for the sharp rise in the euro versus the dollar:

So, while you could not find anyone short the dollar at 1.04 with the euro, you cannot find anyone short the euro today. That makes me want to put on my contrarian cap, folks.

Like I said, long term the euro is very healthy and will continue higher with the dollar, but short term the market has more control. Albeit for a short duration, but nevertheless, the firepower the market has can overtake trade flow dynamics by a landslide.

So the question is, what might those other factors be that can influence the EURUSD pair?

One additional piece of information that might give us additional insight for the faith of the EURUSD pair is the CFTC Commitments of Traders report. As the chart above indicates (as of 9/5/2-17), net long positions are the biggest since 2011.

Does this mean the pros are wrong? No, it does not. However, when even the pros are following the same crowded trade, it might mean that there are very few pros left to go long euro at this point. Point being, there might not be enough fuel at the current time for the euro to go higher.

Bottom line

The fundamentals of the euro continue to be healthy, as depicted by trade and current account data. Other factors, of course, include the European economy, which is growing at a good pace and that the ECB will eventually stop tapering.

So overall, I expect the euro to go higher until further notice. However, it will not always go up in a straight line. There will be corrections on the way to the tune of several percentage points at times.

And while I do not know the future of what might happen to the EURUSD pair, taking profits at the current time and doing nothing might be wise.

On the one hand, the profits that the pair produced are humongous and profits have to be recorded, and on the other, the trade might be too crowded and there might not be enough fuel for the pair to higher at the current time.

Obviously, that might also mean dollar strength against the yen as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.