Gauging The Fiscal Cliff Ahead

Washington averted a debt ceiling crisis - for now - but set the stage for a year-end fiscal cliff. We see more political uncertainty ahead.

Treasury yields fell to new lows for the year and the dollar declined further. The European Central Bank (ECB) stuck to its easy policy stance.

Differing inflation pictures in the U.S. and eurozone imply greater potential for monetary policy divergence than markets expect.

Washington averted an imminent fiscal crisis, but the result could be a steep fiscal cliff in December or early 2018. We see heightened political uncertainty toward year-end as the U.S. Congress must revisit lifting the federal borrowing limit and funding the government. We could see this delaying and reducing the scope of any tax reform.

U.S. Treasury bill spread around debt-ceiling deadlines, 2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Thomson Reuters, September 2017.

Notes: The lines show the difference in yields between U.S. Treasury bills maturing before and after two deadlines for the U.S. Congress to lift the debt ceiling. The September maturities line in green is calculated by subtracting the yield of T-bills maturing on Sept. 21 from that of T-bills maturing on Oct. 5. The December maturities line in blue is calculated by subtracting the yield of T-bills maturing on Nov. 30 from that of T-bills maturing on Dec. 28.

Last week's deal raises the statutory debt ceiling and funds the government through Dec. 15, taking the risk of a technical default off the table for now. We see short-term U.S. Treasury debt as a key barometer of this risk, as the chart shows. Yields on Treasury bills maturing soon after the original late-September deadline fell as these T-bills were no longer seen as most vulnerable to default, while rates on T-bills maturing after the new December deadline rose.

Crisis averted, for now

It was a natural disaster that spurred politicians into action last week. The debt ceiling and funding plan is packaged with provisions to provide hurricane relief as authorities in Texas and Louisiana assess the devastation and tragic toll caused by Hurricane Harvey. This came just as Florida was bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irma. A government shutdown, the likely outcome of failure to pass a 2018 budget, would have been detrimental at a time when states are looking to the federal government for much-needed assistance.

The upshot is a likely fiscal cliff toward year-end as lawmakers again confront the debt limit and government funding - without the face-saving element of disaster relief. They also face a range of other thorny issues, including addressing residency rights for children who entered the country illegally and the controversial funding of a wall on the border with Mexico. Adding to the political storm: President Donald Trump sided with Democrats last week on the deal, despite Republican calls for a much longer extension of the debt ceiling and budget. This could make the fiscal debate harder the next time around. It could also complicate and delay tax cuts or reform, already a casualty of a busy legislative calendar.

Political risk has quieted for the moment, but we expect higher uncertainty as Dec. 15 approaches. We see T-bills as a useful gauge for potential market anxiety. We favor equity and fixed income segments tied to the sustained global economic expansion, and advocate some allocation to long-dated government bonds as a buffer against equity market sell-offs.

U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest level year-to-date amid further geopolitical tensions. Risk aversion was more exaggerated in bond and currency markets than in equities, which traded flat. The Chinese yuan hit a 16-month high versus the U.S. dollar. U.S. weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, reflecting the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The ECB maintained its policy stance, lowered its 2018 and 2019 inflation forecasts, and signaled an upcoming decision on quantitative easing adjustments. The euro strengthened versus the dollar.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said he is resigning eight months before his term ends, leaving three Fed seats empty into 2018. The Bank of Canada hiked rates for a second time this year. The Canadian dollar rose.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.6% 9.9% 12.8% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps -1.0% 4.0% 12.8% 1.2% Non-U.S. World 0.6% 20.2% 16.5% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.8% 18.5% 15.8% 3.2% Japan 0.7% 12.8% 11.3% 2.2% Emerging 0.0% 28.8% 20.3% 2.5% Asia ex-Japan 0.0% 31.4% 20.7% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.6% 3.5% -0.3% 2.1% U.S. TIPS 0.9% 3.1% 1.1% 2.0% U.S. Investment Grade 0.5% 5.6% 2.9% 3.0% U.S. High Yield 0.1% 6.2% 8.4% 5.6% U.S. Municipals 0.3% 5.5% 1.3% 2.0% Non-U.S. Developed 1.7% 12.1% 0.3% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.7% 9.8% 5.0% 5.0%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 2.0% -5.4% 7.6% $53.78 Gold 1.6% 17.3% 0.6% $1,347 Copper -2.1% 20.9% 43.5% $6,693

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 1.5% 14.4% 6.9% 1.20 USD/Yen -2.2% -7.8% 5.2% 107.84 Pound/USD 1.9% 7.0% -0.7% 1.32

Source: Bloomberg. As of September 8, 2017

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

