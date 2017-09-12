Fitbit Ionic's Uphill Battle

Fitbit’s (NYSE:FIT) upcoming smartwatch, the Ionic, has received mainly positive reactions from technology observers and analysts, especially here on Seeking Alpha. The consensus seems to be that the Ionic with its health focus, 4-day battery life, and Fitbit’s large user community and mindshare will be a successful product returning the company to profitability. I disagree with the consensus. Taking a closer look at the product’s marketing mix and Fitbit’s execution history, I see many issues and risks which should be considered by investors betting on Fitbit’s turnaround.

Source: Fitbit

Pricing

At $299, the Ionic is the first Fitbit wearable more expensive than the Apple Watch (at the time of writing the Apple Watch Series 1 retailed from $269). Let that sink in for a minute. Wasn't Fitbit supposed to be the low-cost alternative to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) premium wearables? Many pundits have made the mistake of looking at iPhone's premium pricing strategy and the substantial room it gives to price-based competition (customers can save hundreds of dollars when opting for low-end Android devices), and then concluding that similar dynamics would also occur in the wearables market. This is clearly not the case. In reality, the Apple Watch strategy more resembles the iPod, with Apple moving quickly to establish a broad product portfolio spread across a wide range of price points ($269 - $1499) and also set attractive entry-level pricing not just matching but in some cases even undercutting competitors like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei. It is likely that with increasing scale, improving manufacturing yields, and margin tailwind from its mass-market luxury tier (Watch Hermès, Edition) and lucrative band accessories, Apple will become even more aggressive with wearables pricing. It is increasingly likely that Apple will eventually sell a $199 Watch, a price point which has already been successfully tested in several sales promotions by retailers such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

Fitbit investors then need to carefully consider the impact of such pricing not just on the Ionic, but also on the $199 Blaze and $149 Charge 2 and Alta HR. Apple has a chance to further increase its market share, disrupt cash flows for core Fitbit products representing the majority of the company's revenue, and then grab Fitbit's fleeing talent (its key asset) for free in the resulting fallout.

Of course, Fitbit still has the opportunity to address the sizable Android market. However, Android's dominant market share can often be misleading. Consider that the ASP of an Android smartphone in 2016 was a little over $200. That means Fitbit is asking the average Android user to spend 1.5x more on what is still a smartphone accessory. That is a tough sale. Fitbit’s best bet is then to target premium Android users but this is where Android Wear's tight ecosystem integration, Samsung's high loyalty rates and sales promotions (using free smartwatches to push premium smartphones), and premium competition such as Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) enter the equation. Finally, Fitbit's fitness (i.e. niche) brand, Ionic's sport design and styling, and only one size (which looks just too big on smaller wrists) further decrease the product's TAM.

The Ionic comes in only one size and looks just too big on smaller wrists. Source: Fitbit

What first seemed like a large opportunity then ends up a niche play appealing to just a fraction of the wearables market, with most likely customers being loyal Fitbit users. We are therefore looking at sales in just hundreds of thousands of units per quarter, not millions. In order to boost sales, Fitbit will need to discount to at least $249 but this is easier said than done when a lower margin compared to the company's basic trackers and current negative cash flow enter the discussion.

Features

The Ionic still offers some interesting USPs such as 4 days of battery life and new health sensors which could make the device worth its price in the eyes of consumers. But there is a catch.

Battery performance is a trade-off between a product's form factor, technology, features, and capability. In the smartphone market, customers have clearly voted with their wallets that they prefer thin, light, and elegant products over thick boxes with a week-long battery life. Similarly, in the wearables market, customers are turning away from traditional watches and basic activity trackers known for their excellent battery life. The benefits found with the smartwatch's increased utility simply outweigh the perceived inconvenience of having to recharge the battery more often. The Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch, despite its relatively short battery life (1-2 days), as customers are putting more value on its many attractive features and great capability - the reason for the battery drain.

Rather than a breakthrough in battery technology (which is unlikely given the current technology limitations), the Ionic's 4-day battery life is likely the function of the product's toned-down feature set and capability, and a larger form factor (Ionic weighs 50g vs 25-34g for aluminum Apple watches). Interestingly then, Fitbit ends up betting against market trends and places more value on battery performance over important factors actually valued by customers, such as a small, thin, and elegant form factor, resulting comfort, and overall customer experience. The larger part of the market will never get to experience the Ionic's 4 days of battery life as it will not want to wear a bulky and relatively heavy watch.

Regarding the Ionic's sensors, this is certainly an interesting part of the product. But again, there is a catch. Here's what Fitbit says about the new sensors in the company's press release:

"Ionic builds on Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise with a new relative SpO2 sensor, making it possible to track deeper health insights like sleep apnea in the future, industry-leading GPS tracking, on-device dynamic workouts, improved heart rate tracking, and water resistance up to 50 meters." (emphasis mine)

However, taking the customer's point of view, I could not find any information on Fitbit's website on neither the SpO2 sensor and its customer benefits nor improved heart rate tracking. The Ionic's technical specifications list various sensors but no SpO2. Similarly, the Ionic's heart rate tracking information contains a link to a section dedicated to the company's PurePulse heart-rate technology but the Ionic is not even updated there as a supported product.

Ionic's sensors as listed on Fitbit.com. No sight of the SpO2 sensor.

It is important to note that Ionic's potential customers will be making their purchase decisions based on available applications and benefits, not on claims promising customer benefits "in the future". And that future is still very unclear. In a report by The Verge, Fitbit admits that it considers sleep apnea tracking to be in its "areas of exploration" and does not yet know what role it will play in the sleep disorder's diagnosis and treatment given an ongoing research and regulatory questions.

Investors then need to understand that more than offering compelling products delivering customer value now, the company is trying to change its negative narrative on Wall Street and reaffirm investors that it can still innovate.

Execution

There is one more thing which is not often discussed when it comes to Fitbit and the Ionic - the challenges found with wearables manufacturing. So far, almost no company has been immune to the difficulties of manufacturing wearables at scale. Fitbit has had its fair share of problems with a recall of the Fitbit Force, quality issues across its product range (warranty reserves is a frequent topic on the company's conference calls), and production of the waterproof Flex 2. Apple has run into problems, too, with initial shipments of the first-generation Watch impacted by a faulty haptic component and the Watch Series 2's difficult launch with multi-week shipment delays.

The common theme here is an immature wearables supply chain and companies learning wearables manufacturing on the go. Of course, those with manufacturing experience measured in decades rather than years have the edge here. The Ionic is Fitbit's most complex product yet so investors cannot easily dismiss the company's execution history and the reality of wearables manufacturing, and need to account for the risks related to potential shipment delays and quality issues.

Conclusion

Fitbit's broad portfolio of basic activity trackers initially worked very well for the company. It allowed Fitbit to align its limited resources and competences with the introduction stage of the wearables market and offer almost anyone interested in health and fitness tracking and utility on the wrist, whether on Android or iOS, a low-risk entry. The low pricing enabled targeting the whole Android market, including owners of low-end devices, and also the iOS market where the initial price and limitations of the Apple Watch and its unfocused marketing provided a barrier to entry for many customers.

However, things have changed. As customers increasingly demand more features and capability in wrist-worn devices, Fitbit has no other choice but to enter the challenging smartwatch market. By doing so, Fitbit is leaving most of its competitive advantages behind. It is no longer the first mover. Its resources and competences are no longer a match for the technology, established ecosystems, and deep pockets of its competitors. And its core competency, health and fitness, becomes just a feature in the smartwatch world.

The result is the $299 Fitbit Ionic - a product which has neither an attractive price nor the most compelling features. A product with niche characteristics and focus which will likely satisfy loyal Fitbit owners but won't significantly expand the company's user base. And that is not enough for a successful turnaround. Questions regarding Fitbit's sustainability therefore remain.