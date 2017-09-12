Adobe: A GARP Play Worth A Look

Adobe has exceeded the Street's quarterly earnings expectations 13 times in a row. Can it do so again this month?

Can Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) deliver yet another beat this month?

It has become a recurring theme. Since fiscal 1Q14, the San Jose-based company has exceeded the Street's quarterly earnings projections 13 times in a row. This time, consensus expectations for fiscal 3Q17 is set at $1.82 billion for revenues, representing a +25% YOY increase that would be the second-best quarterly growth rate since at least 2014. For EPS, analysts are banking on $1.01, an encouraging +35% higher than year-ago levels that is nearly double the long-term earnings growth rate that the Street expects to see going forward.

For the expectations to be at least met, Adobe will first need to show continued momentum in subscription-based revenues, up +37% last quarter in an accelerating growth trajectory, particularly on the digital media side. Since a sizable 83% of the company's revenues are recurring (YTD, fiscal 2017), management's guidance of $1.815 billion in sales should be predictable and achievable.

Below the top line, I believe the company's scale should help it expand margins further. Last quarter, gross margins improved by 100 bps, and I project this quarter's to come in 50 bps above year-ago levels (which, in turn, had been nearly 2% better YOY). I estimate that each percentage point of improvement in gross margins would translate into a penny upside in EPS.

Further bottom line tailwind could also come from more contained operating costs. Opex had increased at only +14% on a GAAP basis in fiscal 3Q16 but +21% last quarter. Conservatively assuming no sequential improvement in the opex growth rate and using management's guidance for other expenses and non-GAAP tax rate, I estimate that the Street's consensus could be met, as illustrated below.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research estimates and historical data from press release)

My views on Adobe stock

When a stock is up nearly +60% on a 52-week basis, that usually gives me reason to pause and turn cautious. In terms of market value appreciation, ADBE has left the broad market and most within its peer group in the dust over the past year. As the chart below suggests, that jump came on the back of significant earnings multiple expansion: the current forward P/E of 38.5x is much higher than January's 26x and a few turns above last September's 33x.

ADBE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG ADBE 38.5x 20.1% 1.9x MSFT 23.2x 9.2% 2.5x GOOG 30.3x 18.9% 1.6x SAP 22.7x 11.6% 2.0x SSTK 29.7x 13.0% 2.3x FB 32.7x 28.3% 1.2x

It seems to me, however, that the share price run has been largely justified. First, the broad market has seen trailing P/E expand slightly over the past 12 months, with prominent tech names like Alphabet and Microsoft leading the charge. But most importantly, Adobe's management team seems to be doing all the right things to ensure that the company capitalizes on the highly favorable macro trends in the digital media and digital marketing spaces. When factoring in EPS growth in the valuation analysis, ADBE's PEG of 1.9x seems a bit more reasonable, an inch below the peer group's median multiple. Not too bad.

I continue to find ADBE a potential GARP (growth at reasonable price) play worth investigating further, even if the optimism that I displayed about owning the (less richly valued) stock back in June is not as pronounced today.

