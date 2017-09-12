Real Estate And Housing News 9-10-2017 (Video)

We discuss the week in housing and real estate news covering MBA mortgage applications, NHS housing market takeaways, the emergence of non-bank mortgage originations, hurricane loan news, bond markets and mortgage rates, home price forecast models for 2018, CoreLogic housing data, and close out with some Bitcoin real estate investing news in this video.

Should homeowners be selling into this housing market rally in some of the hottest and overextended markets? This is the question that they need to ask themselves right now in some of these housing markets where prices seem to have spiked much higher than the underlying and sustainable long-term local fundamentals of these cities like Dallas, Denver, Seattle and Portland, to name a few of the hottest. Refer back to our earlier video, where we break down each of the 20 cities in the Case-Shiller Home Price Indices for some of the housing charts that have gone parabolic due to low housing inventory, low mortgage rates, abundant credit availability, a tight labor market and overall asset inflation in many asset classes such as Bitcoin, art and stocks. If one can trade down in a reasonable nature to the rental market, wait for the inevitable price correction that comes with the ebb and flow of the normal business cycles, and get back into owning at much lower housing prices in your area, it makes some sound investing sense. Also, if one can work from anywhere with an internet connection, then taking advantage of real estate arbitrage of selling high and buying in at lower-priced locations around the country or internationally might be an attractive option, depending upon the value one places on cultural and city amenities that are more intangible in the valuation process.

Of course, housing prices may continue to rise well beyond these levels, and you may be missing out on future price appreciation gains even in these hottest markets, as markets can go well beyond historical means and sustainable levels for some time before finally correcting or crashing altogether like in 2007. This is not an easy decision and should not be taken lightly. Markets can stay irrational for longer than investors think, but ultimately all markets correct, especially those where economic theory eventually will play out, and high prices have economic consequences down the road for supply, demand and future price moves.