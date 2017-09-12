Is It Worth Picking Shares Of Procter & Gamble Now?

The stock is not on sale, but will likely never be. It’s time you stop thinking and pull the buy trigger now.

Investment Thesis

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been watching Procter & Gamble (PG) for the past 5 years and always think the same thing: this is a jewel of dividend growth but it is always darn expensive! Is there a moment where you can buy PG’s on sale?

Source: Ycharts

Well, a dividend grower with 60 years of consecutive increase with a brand portfolio more diversified than a balanced mutual fund and operating pretty much in every country of the world has a premium attached to it. The question is; is it worth picking shares of PG now?

Understanding the Business

Put in words my 12 years-old can understand; open any closet in the house or pick-up any products in the bathroom; chances are it’s being done by Procter & Gamble. PG was once guilty of the charge of entering into too many products in too many markets at the same time. After building an empire of 170 brands, management realized the monster it created. It then opened the shredder in “wide-mode” and got rid of over 100 brands. Today, PG has 65 brands where 21 generate between $1 and $10 billion in sales and 11 between $500 million and $1 billion in sales.

Source: PG website

Here’s the long path management went through to transform PG:

Source: PG Fact sheet

Put it in a simple way; PG identified where it was the best, cut the rest and focus on profitable activities. This is how it managed to show one of the best operating margins in the industry.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

As you can see, cutting on brands isn’t super healthy in term of revenue growth. However, everybody expected that and 2017 is the year where PG has finished its transformation and will look at 2018 with a clean slate.

As David Taylor, PG CEO said about this year:

“We met or exceeded each of our going-in objectives for fiscal 2017 in a challenging macro and competitive environment. We made significant progress on our key priorities…now is the time to accelerate our efforts to execute and deliver on the plans we’ve put into action.”

When a company proceeds with major changes in its business model, management always tells you it’s for its own good, and for shareholders. I mean, what’s the point telling they messed-up and they are trying to fix it without knowing about the future, right? But in this case, it seems that a cleaner Procter & Gamble seems to be a good solution. Now that the transition is completed, let’s talk growth.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

While the company has passed through the storm and now shows earnings growth, some shareholders want more. Trian Partners which now holds about 1% of all PG shares for an investment of $3.5 billion wants a seat on the board. In a 96 page presentation deposited on September 6th 2017, Nelso Peltz, a Trian Partners founder, basically explained how PG’s management had failed its shareholders.

Interesting enough, in Peltz’s presentation, we see an “opportunity” to restructure PG (again?) to 3 divisions:

Beauty, Grooming & Healthcare ($26 billion in revenue) Fabric & Home Care ($21 billion in revenue) Baby, Feminine & Family Care ($18 billion in revenue)

His point? PG has been severely underperforming over the past 5 years:

Source: Trian Partners presentation

I understand his point, but I think it’s a bad timing. Management just completed its makeover. I’d like to see what is happening next before we shove another complete structure again. After all, PG is going toward the right direction:

Source: Ycharts

As previously mentioned in the introduction; management transformation translated into a real success in term of operating margins. This metric was as low as 15.62% (Ycharts) during the summer of 2015 and is now up by 6% to 21.45%. I think we can finally expect to see some steady growth in the upcoming years.

Dividend Growth Perspective

With its latest dividend increase in 2017, PG is now showing an impressive streak of 60 consecutive years with a dividend raise. The company is now part of all the elite dividend grower lists such as the Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

The recent “brand clean-up” left less money available for dividend increases. You can see that the recent raises over the past couple of years haven’t been spectacular. Nonetheless, management fulfilled its promises with shareholders and it is still possible to enjoy about a 3% dividend yield on PG.

Source: Ycharts

I like that management has been cautious about its recent increases in order to keep both payout and cash payout ratio under control. Now that the “new PG” is ready to rise, we may see stronger growth in the upcoming years. Overall, PG meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Honestly, I don’t think PG management needs an activist to derive its focus from its original plan. Those proxy battles require time and energy and we are about to see management’s vision to take form. Let it do its work and we will see what happened next. The thing is, it has lots of work on its plate.

While PG was too busy growing into some kind of product ogre, it lost market shares and sales opportunity in emerging markets. Smaller companies were faster and more flexible to adapt to emerging markets need. Now that PG is ready to fight back, it will require lots of money in marketing. Expecting management to continue its cost cutting plan, it will be hard to justify spending increase in marketing at the same time. It’s a classic big corporation dilemma; it wants to make more sales by spending less.

Valuation

The last time PG traded at such a “low” PE ratio was at the end of the 2010 recession:

Source: Ycharts

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, I always found PG expensive since 2012. For the first time, the PE ratio looks interesting.

Because I am a dividend growth investor and because PG is a reference in this community, I decided to use the Dividend Discount Model. Now that the company transformation is over, I expect PG to become more generous with its shareholders. I’ve used a dividend growth rate of 5% for the first 10 years and then 6% as a terminal rate.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $160.81 $107.58 $80.94 10% Premium $147.41 $98.61 $74.20 Intrinsic Value $134.01 $89.65 $67.45 10% Discount $120.60 $80.68 $60.71 20% Discount $107.20 $71.72 $53.96

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Once again, PG comes in pricey. You might want for a general stock market pull-back to enter into a new position. Honestly, paying the fair value of $89.65 would already be a win. Such companies rarely come on sale. On the other side, if you consider PG as a bond and use a small discount rate, you definitely find a strong entry point right now.

Final Thought

As the competition grows strong and currency hurt earnings, it will be hard for PG to rapidly hop on the growth path. In the meantime, investors can always enjoy a solid 3% yield with steady payment growth. There is no deal with PG today, but it is definitely a sure shot to build a core portfolio.

Disclaimer: I do hold PG in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

