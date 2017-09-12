Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Consensus Estimates Too High Given Negative Outlook

FY3Q17 results were strong with broad-based strength on the top line and better-than-expected earnings, but FY4Q17 outlook and longer-term commentary were very disappointing.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) investors experienced a disappointing week with the stock plunging over 8% in the week ended 9/8, making it the worst performing domestic tech stock with over $10B in market cap. In my view, the biggest driver of HPE's weakness was the negative commentary given during its earnings call, which, taken together, reflects HPE's unfavorable competition position. With no evidence of headwinds abating, I see risk of consensus EPS estimates coming down for FY18 and FY19, which may pressure the stock further.

Earnings Analysis

On Tuesday, 9/5, HPE reported its FY3Q17 earnings results. In the earnings release, the CEO cited "encouraging sign of progress" and "better execution". However the market was not impressed as the stock sold off 1.9% on the first day of trading after earnings release, and continued to weaken through the week.

Q3 earnings looked solid with EPS coming in at $0.31, 5 cents better than consensus. Revenue for the quarter was $8.21B vs. consensus of $7.50B. Revenue upside to consensus was broad-based with Enterprise, Software, and Finance all beating consensus estimates. The stabilization of its Server business was especially notable as its strength was somewhat unexpected. Operating margin by segment was a bit more mixed with Enterprise and Software beating estimates by 10 bps and 70 bps, respectively, while Finance missed by 110 bps.

However, FY4Q17 guidance was disappointing. Q4 EPS was guided to $0.26 to $0.30, significantly below consensus of $0.40 (some estimates may include the divested Software business, which complicates the picture a bit). Management provided more forward-looking commentary during the call, which in the aggregate is fairly negative.

As usual, the CEO began by going over all the great things happening at HPE and left the CFO to deliver the bad news. Towards the end of his prepared remarks, the CFO squeezed a number of negative comments in just one sentence, "We've also seen further commodity pressure, a more competitive pricing environment, and some dilution from M&A that reduced the fiscal year 2017 outlook for future HPE closer to just over $1."

I believe the "just over $1" commentary on the earnings power of remain-co was a major disappointment. As of 9/10, the consensus estimate for FY18 EPS was still at $1.19, which may be at risk of coming down further given this commentary.

Later in the call, the CFO once again reiterated his comment that they continue to see commodity pressure and a "very competitive pricing environment" particularly in the US, suggesting that the company cannot pass input price increases to customers. Unfortunately for shareholders, this means that the commodity price increase will be passed to shareholders instead in the form of lower margins.

The CFO attempted to assure investors by saying "longer term, we think that we'll be able to pass the commodity cost pressure through because as an industry, I think folks are going to need to make money." However, I view this comment as meaningless since it reminds of what retail executives have been telling investors for years, only to generate terrible stock performances while investor wait for that nebulous time when "folks are going to need to make money" as if profits are willed rather than determined by industry structure and competitive dynamics.

Second, towards the second half of the call, the CFO delivered more negative commentary, this time on the lingering impact of high DRAM prices:

As far as some of the pressure points that we'll continue to see, although DRAM may soften a little bit, just keep in mind, we're going to have a full year impact of that versus what we had this year. So we do expect that to be a significant pressure point going into 2018 when you compare year over year. I mean, DRAM costs will be roughly double.

This comment, of course, is negative for its Server profit margin outlook.

Third, the UBS analyst raised a lingering concern among investors: the impact on HPE's core business as workloads move to the public cloud. The analyst noted during the call that HPE acquired CTP, whose primary business is to move on-premise customers to the public cloud, particularly to AWS (recall that HPE has a partnership with Azure). You can refer to the transcript for the CEO's response, but I think it was unsatisfactory as the response does not address the magnitude of the challenges facing HPE. By my estimate, approximately 80% of HPE's business could be negatively impacted by the on-premise-to-cloud migration.

Fourth, the CFO admitted that "we did see some pressure on 3PAR", which an astute analyst picked up on and asked about during the call. The weakness in 3PAR was hidden by the large total storage growth driven by the Nimble acquisition. The pressure was driven by, once again, "a very competitive pricing environment, particularly in the US in Storage and 3PAR".

Implications

In my view, HPE's forward looking commentaries can be summarized as follows: input costs (DRAM, commodity) are increasing, but they cannot pass it on to customers given the highly competitive environment. Taking a step back, a huge secular headwind for HPE and all of its competitors is the shift from on-premise to the public cloud, which appears to be galvanizing competition as competitors fight to keep market share. The rise of the public cloud has also opened the market up to various SaaS software companies, with many building their businesses from the ground up as a cloud-natives.

For more color the competitive situation and evidence of my assertion, investors should refer to the company's latest 10-Q filing:

Our major competitors are expanding their product and service offerings with integrated products and solutions, our business-specific competitors are exerting increased competitive pressure in targeted areas and are entering new markets, our emerging competitors are introducing new technologies and business models, and our alliance partners in some businesses are increasingly becoming our competitors in others. A third set of challenges relates to business model changes and our go-to-market execution... In EG, we are experiencing challenges due to multiple market trends, including the shift of workloads to cloud deployment models... In Software, we are facing challenges, including the market shift to SaaS and go-to-market execution challenges. The market shift to SaaS has caused Software and other more mature software companies to face increased competition from smaller, less traditional competitors...

As noted earlier, consensus estimate for FY18 EPS was still at $1.19. Furthermore, FY19 consensus EPS is at $1.29 per share, suggesting an almost 30% EPS increase over the next two fiscal years on management's commentary that the remain-co is doing "just over $1" in EPS.

However, consensus is expecting flattish revenue for the Enterprise Group, which is expected to grow 0.6% in FY18 and 0.3% in FY19. Note that after the divestment of the Software business, Enterprise Group is expected to be ~91% of FY18 revenue, so it is a good proxy for total organic growth. The rest of HPE's pro forma revenue consists largely of Financial Services, which is expected to decline annually in the low-single-digit range through FY19.

In other words, consensus estimates imply significant margin expansions on flattish revenues, which is inconsistent with the negative outlook commentaries on cost and pricing provided during the call. In my experience, when such inconsistencies appear, the risk of consensus numbers going down increases.

HPE is trading at approximately 11.3x FY18 consensus EPS, which may not appear to be overtly expensive. However, in the likely scenario where HPE's margins continue to be pressured by increasing input costs and lack of pricing power, consensus EPS would need to come down, especially since analysts will be forced to think more carefully about FY18 estimates as FY17 draws to a close (FY17 ends in October 2017). For example, if the EPS expansion fails to materialize or if consensus estimates for FY18 EPS reduces to $1.00, then HPE would actually be trading at approximately 13.4x forward P/E, which in my view is much too expensive for a company as challenged as HPE.

Note that HPE will host an analyst day on October 18th, in which they will provide more color on their business and outlook. If they do a good job in presenting their case, the stock could bounce back. However, I am not so optimistic.

I do not think there is much evidence in this call to suggest that the business momentum is strong. Every time I hear many mentions of increasing competition and rising input costs, I get very nervous. On top on that, I believe that the secular shift to public cloud platforms will likely remain strong for the foreseeable future, which should exert downward pressure on the majority of HPE's business. Given all of this, I continue to view HPE with caution.

