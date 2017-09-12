Transocean Says Deepwater Is Competitive With Shale At $50 Oil

Transocean (RIG) has recently published an interesting presentation that is worth a close look. Among other things, the company laid out its views on the “magic price” at which deepwater is competitive with shale. There is no secret that despite stabilization in the oil market this year, oil producers continue to prioritize short-cycle projects with faster paybacks. Unfortunately for the offshore drilling industry (and especially the deepwater market), it is not competitive on this front because of lengthy lead times of offshore projects. However, Transocean claims that deepwater competes with land at $50 oil. Is it true? Let’s walk through Transocean’s logic.

Transocean states that cost reductions in the offshore drilling space have led to a dramatic decrease of the breakeven price of major offshore projects. According to the company, the breakeven price for a number of major offshore projects has declined from $91 per barrel to $46 per barrel. The biggest contributor for this decline was the decline in the price of floating rigs.

I’m sure this slide was meant to be a support for the bullish case for Transocean. Unfortunately, the interpretation is exactly opposite – based on Transocean’s own numbers, deepwater is in big trouble at $50 oil.

There are two main reasons for this. First, the breakeven price of $46 per barrel is not sufficient enough to lead to any major investment when the assumed price of oil is $50 per barrel. The 4-dollar margin is definitely not sufficient enough to cover all risks.

Second, the breakeven price depends on horrific concessions from offshore drillers. If I were to assume that current dayrates will stay the same indefinitely, I’d call each and every offshore drilling company bankrupt. Current dayrates are near cash-breakeven levels for drillers and are not sustainable. The industry can push expenses down through M&A and some rationalization, but rig opex has likely reached its bottom for any firm in the market. Thus, the breakeven price stated by Transocean is based on very low rates for the offshore drilling industry and is not sustainable in the long run.

The next slide that I want to discuss is Transocean’s view on its biggest competition – the shale industry. Transocean expects that shale costs will continue to rise and sees a 20% price inflation in the next 12 months. In Transocean’s bull case, this leads to a breakeven price for shale of $46 per barrel. In the conservative case, the number drops to $43 per barrel. Assuming these numbers reflect reality, deepwater will remain highly challenged in the near term.

Transocean became a pure floater play following the deal with Borr Drilling. There is no surprise that the company wants to convince investors that it was the right move. It may be – but in the longer run. In the short term, the deepwater market remains under severe pressure. Frankly, the numbers that Transocean put in its presentation speak against deepwater. Current oil price is just not sufficient enough to justify the risk, especially for frontier projects. This year, Brent oil fluctuated between $44 per barrel and $58 per barrel. If can break above $58, I see an upside case for the deepwater market. In the current range the near-term future does not look great. One cannot anticipate a flurry of new deepwater jobs while oil stays near $50 per barrel, so offshore drillers will continue to operate without any pricing power.

Recent oil price upside fueled some positive movements in the strongest names – Transocean, Rowan (RDC) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO). It looks like the market strongly favors solid balance sheet and/or backlog over anything else. At the same time, Noble Corp. (NE) and Ensco (ESV), which is punished for its merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW), did not catch any bid because as their finances are in a worse shape. In my view, offshore drilling stocks will continue to offer speculative opportunities. However, they need higher oil prices for a real major rally. As Transocean’s presentation showed, deepwater is hardly competitive with shale in the short-term at $50 oil. I’m sure the company wanted to say the opposite, but it is what it is – you cannot rely on a breakeven price that depends on dayrates that make the whole industry bankrupt in the longer run.

While the timing of the recovery remains uncertain, the best bet seems to be the “bet on the balance sheet and backlog”. The stock market seems to recognize this, sending Transocean, Rowan and Diamond Offshore up and forgetting about other drillers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.