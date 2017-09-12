This Is Why Interest Rates Will Not Rise

Interest rates will continue to decline as wages are not growing fast enough to produce economic growth that will lift interest rates.

Wage growth cannot keep pace with living expenses; wages are growing less than 1% in excess of shelter costs.

Overview of August 2017

74%, 66%, 56%...



Those are the percentages of the economic data that is better than one year ago for the months of June, July and August.



It is not difficult to see that those numbers, and the economy for that matter, are slowing down or getting worse, whichever is easy to swallow.

The economy moves in cycles, long term 75 year cycles and shorter term, 5-10 year cycles. It is very difficult to measure and predict the end of a 75 year cycle but smaller business cycles can be analyzed with greater success.

Short & Long Term Debt Cycles: Source: Bridgewater

Ray Dalio, founder of the worlds largest hedge fund, Bridgewater, made a 30 minute video explaining this concept of longer term and shorter term business cycles which is worth a watch if you are not familiar with these concepts. You can watch the video here.

We currently are at the end of 5-10 year business cycle that began in 2009 after the end of the last recession and that can be said with a high degree of confidence for reasons I will lay out below.

Economic cycles end, short term or long term, when the burden of debt causes a slow down in consumption because that debt needs to be repaid. The money that is spent repaying the debt does not contribute to economic growth and additional consumption takes a back seat to the debt repayments.

Over time, someone can only consume exactly the dollar amount that they earn. In the short term, one can consume more than they earn by borrowing from the future in the form of debt. Increasing debt allows one to consume more than they earn today in exchange for consuming less than they earn in the future.

Labor and income are the two most important factors to track because as people lose jobs or their income decreases, that makes debt harder to service and then additional consumption impossible.

The reason I track and present the roughly 30 high frequency data points on a regular basis is to understand if the data is on balance, getting better or getting worse. If the data starts to trend worse in a broad way, as it is now, this could be a sign that consumers are beginning to get squeezed, are having a hard time servicing other non-growth related payments, and have begun to scale back consumption in other high growth areas such as real estate and retail sales.

That is exactly what is happening. I can see in real time, as you can in the charts below, that the data is showing broad based deceleration. The next step is to look at labor and wages to see if those are the reasons for the declines. In fact, wages and labor based on some metrics, which I will focus on below, look the worst they have since the last recessions so yes, those are the culprit to the slow down which indicates this slowdown is not a 'soft patch' but a true debt cycle slow down.

Percentage of Data Accelerating:

Source: EPB Macro Research

The only way that a debt cycle ends is with a period of 'deleveraging'. This is when debt becomes so overbearing, largely due to the declines in labor and income, that consumers and corporations walk away from debt causing write downs and defaults. This is the cascade that ends a debt cycle. It is very difficult, or nearly impossible to predict the time of a deleveraging. It is however, fairly easy to spot the end of a debt cycle or business cycle and position accordingly. With patience, proper portfolio positioning, such as the asset allocation I recommend on a monthly basis to the subscribers of EPB Marco Research, will perform well in regular market conditions as well as in a period of deleveraging, giving you the opportunity to take advantage of the price declines and cheap assets that present themselves as a result.

Macro Data Summary: Labor & Wages

Following labor and wage data can provide the most accurate insight into future years of the economy. If less people are employed or consumers are making less money, surely growth in the future will be reduced. If growth in the future is reduced, companies need less employees and the cycle then begins to feed on itself until the period of deleveraging. I am not going to focus on when the deleveraging will occur but I will point out all the signs in the labor and wage data that point towards an end to a debt cycle that is unfolding in present time and why it is important to de-risk and position yourself now for a broad based reduction in all asset prices so that you can take advantage of these declines in the future.

The most basic measure of the labor market is the growth in total employment or total nonfarm payrolls. The reason I look at the growth in employment vs. the actual number, such as '200,000 jobs were added this month' is because that does not give you any indication on how growth will be relative to last year.

If an addition of 200,000 jobs translates to a 1% increase in the number of people working, but last year had a 2% increase in people working, this year's growth will be lower than last years growth, a bad sign.

Total Nonfarm Payroll Growth:

Source: BLS

Currently, the growth in total employees is 1.45%. This rate of growth has been slowing nearly each and every month from the peak that occurred in February 2015 at 2.25%.

As the chart above shows, economic cycles peak years prior to the end of the cycle. It is important to look at labor growth in this fashion and not be fooled by the raw number that was added in the previous month. There is no information in that number.

If I show the same chart on labor growth as above, over a longer term time horizon, the current standing of 1.45% labor growth becomes more informative.

Total Nonfarm Payroll Growth:

Source: BLS

I do not think it is a good idea to look for any spin to justify holding large amounts of stocks or cyclical assets such as real estate. Prudence and patience are what will make you a lot of money over the long term.

The second reason that the monthly job addition that the media reports is a useless figure is because it gives no indication of the quality or productivity of that job. Surely two $100k jobs are better than 10 $15k jobs but the 'net addition' would be smaller in the former.

One way to measure the quality and/or productivity of the jobs created is to look at how much output each job is producing.

I look at gross domestic product / total employees.

This ratio shows you how many employees are required to produce the total economic output of the economy. If an economy has $100 of output and 10 employees, each employee is generating $10 of output. If the same economy had 100 employees, each employee would only be generating $1 of output, a terrible sign of productivity.

Over time, with increases in technology and innovation, you'd expect productivity to increase. The chart below takes the aforementioned ratio of gross domestic product / total employees and annualized a productivity growth rate to see if the current jobs we are adding are getting more or less productive, an insight into quality.

Total Productivity: Source: BLS, BEA

The current jobs the economy is adding are showing the least productivity growth since the 1980's. That is with all the massive innovation that has materialized over the past 35 years.

That is a devastating sign of the current economy, a large reason for the lack-luster GDP growth year in and year out and also why interest rates are continuing to move lower.

Growth and therefore interest rates cannot move significantly higher with productivity growth of 0.3%. As interest rates continue to decline, (TLT) will rise and continue to generate large gains as it has been this year.

Although the bulls will hang their hats on 'good job growth' citing the monthly addition in jobs added, the lack of wage growth has been a mystery to them for years.

It truly should come as no surprise that crashing productivity would translate to poor wage growth. Why would anyone pay more for less productivity?

It is therefore the most likely case that wages will remain weak and now that employment growth is falling, total wages earned in the economy are going to fall rapidly, a major red flag for future growth.

The best measure of wage growth in the economy is 'Total Aggregate Wages' measured as:

Total Employees * Average Hourly Earnings * Average Hours Worked

This measure shows the total dollars earned in the economy and putting this number into a growth rate shows if more or less dollars were earned/circulating around the economy.

Total Aggregate Wage Growth:

Source: BLS

The total growth in aggregate earnings has been nearly exactly flat for this entire economic cycle at 4%. That sounds nice but there are two important points to be made.

First, there has been no increase in that rate of growth. If you look at each previous cycle, there were increases in growth, shown by the green line, which contributed to real increases in economic output. Today, there has been no increase and it has been a flat line.

The second point is what causes the first to be an issue. This measure is in nominal dollars, or not including inflation.

The reason you need growth to increase is because inflation increases and in order to keep pace with inflation, you need increases in growth rates, not static figures.

Since wage growth has been flat over the years, inflation, namely in rent, has been eating away at that static rate of growth and has now hit a point where consumers are barely above water after rent/shelter expenses.

The next chart shows aggregate wage growth but subtracts the rate of rent inflation to show how consumer wage growth is doing relative to increases in the cost of living, namely shelter.

Aggregate Wage Growth Minus Shelter Inflation:

Source: BLS

Currently, after rent inflation, consumers wages are up 0.3% from last year. How much growth can really come from consumers with numbers like that? These are numbers that are scene either in recessions or just before.

Also, wage growth minus rent inflation has been below 1% for years (explains the 2% growth year in and year out and why the economy cannot grow more than that).

Each of the past cycles saw wages rise far above, into the 4% range, after rent inflation which is why those cycles came with periods of 3%, 4% and 5% growth.

The Federal Reserve publishes quarterly numbers on total compensation of the nonfarm business sector back to the 1950's. Taking the Federal Reserves numbers for wages, the 5 year annualized growth minus rent inflation has made lower lows and lower highs nearly ever single cycle.

5 Year annualized wage growth is now down to only 0.5% after rent inflation.

5 Year Annualized Compensation of Workers Minus Rent Inflation:

Source: Federal Reserve, BLS

With wage growth as anemic as it is, and more importantly, trending in the wrong direction due to structural issues with productivity in the economy, there is no reason to believe that interest rates will suddenly rise simply because they seem low.

Many people have missed this point which is why the crowd has been wrong on interest rates for years and will continue to be.

Interest rates will not rise unless growth rises. Growth will not rise unless wage growth rises. Wage growth will not rise unless productivity rises.

Interest Rates Follow Growth Which Follows Wages:

Source: FRED, BEA

Given the decelerating numbers we have on employment and the crashing rates of productivity, it does not matter how many more jobs we add.

Wages are going to remain suppressed, especially after rent or shelter inflation, and growth will continue to trend lower as consumers take on more debt to fuel normal levels of growth.

As those debt levels become too burdensome, the period of deleveraging will ensure which I believe is much sooner than most people think.

I don't see any reason why everyone would not chose the side of prudence in their investments. How much can the economy grow with record levels of debt and 0.3% real wage growth?

There seems to be no end to the decline in these metrics so the real questions is not when interest rates will rise but how low will interest rates go?

Favorite Call Since May 2017 (TLT):

Interest rates are likely to go lower...much lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY, IEF, MUB, GLD.

