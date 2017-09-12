Gilead: A Poor Payback Period For Kite Pharma?

With an experienced management team and the ability to produce large amounts of free cash flow over time, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) failed for several years to respond to the market sentiment that required the acquisition and development of new businesses. Only now, through the acquisition of Kite Pharma, the company has demonstrated to investors that it can once again be flexible and focus on the development of new products.

Nevertheless, Kite Pharma seems to have been bought at a fairly expensive price ($180 a share). In fact, the company was acquired at an approximate 30% premium to the end of August's closing price. But that premium is around 100% if we take into account last May/June share prices.

Kite cell therapy CAR-T fights cancer with the patient's immune cells. The company's lead candidate has an expected FDA decision in Q4 2017, but the kTE-C19 (axi-cel) therapy approval cannot be taken for granted.

Kite Pharma is developing new cell therapies to address tumor and hematologic cancers. With a promising pipeline, it has CAR therapy in the research stage and TCR therapy still in an initial development. The complete pipeline may be seen in this link and establishes its prospects for the long term. For Gilead, the purchase of Kite Pharma means an innovative cancer treatment to be developed over the next 20 years. Kite's assets thus fulfill a potential that may eventually bring in adequate profits in the distant future. It's now time for investment and development of this cancer therapy, and Kite's excellent cash position with around $780 million and no debt can be used.

Thus, Gilead shows that it intends to effectively complement its HIV business, given that HCV revenue no longer has the possibility to show significant sales increase.

For the reasons given above, the price of its shares has declined steadily since mid-2015. After announcement of the acquisition of Kite Pharma, buying pressure made a clear signal, but without reaching levels that might be considered strong.

Looking at the chart below, we conclude that the reversal will only be effective after stock price pass the $92.50-96.50 gap and, more importantly, if the intermediate top at $103.10 is reached and exceeded. If prices remain above this level in a sustained way, then it can be considered that a reversal could be achieved.

With the acquisition of Kite, there was a significant buying movement corresponding with a desire for the company to turn to new and decisive areas. But this jump in share price is not supported by short-term prospects. Investors have to rely mainly on the long run, expecting new sources of cash flow that are by no means assured. In fact, more reliable products are needed, and it is also important to observe the company's evolution in terms of acquisitions.

Kite Pharma's business still has an uncertain future, and many questions have to be answered for the long run. It should be noted that FDA approval is required and product development needs to be done. Furthermore, pricing has to be a concern, and the company must also show good results for patients.

The company reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 (down 17% from Q2 2016). Analysts' consensus is for EPS of $8.74 for full-year 2017. Taking the last closing price of $85.10, it translates into a P/E of ~10, which is a high number if we compare it with GILD's negative growth expectations. We have to keep in mind that the company's profits and sales have fallen in recent quarters.

Conclusion

While buying the Kite Pharma business, Gilead has to continue investing heavily in cancer research and consider new acquisitions. In fact, Kite revenue estimates are weak - a very optimistic $1.5 billion until 2021 - and all is still subject to FDA approval. The company has to keep research going at full speed and must remove obstacles caused by pricing and competition. There will be many questions about a reasonable payback period of this investment even without counting the time value of money. In my opinion, while GILD continues to be a cash flow maker, it needs to diversify its production more vigorously in order to establish a significant new area of sales. Thus, I am not expecting a stock increase above $100 in the medium term.

