The Flood Wasn't Enough To Stop This Dividend Aristocrat REIT

Tanger Factory Outlets probably has some serious damage to one of their locations.

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) quickly became my largest position among the mall REITs. I added more shares recently. I remembered the company had properties in Texas and you may have heard about the flooding around Houston, Texas. I checked in on the properties during the flood the old fashioned way: I called them to check hours, parking conditions, etc.

There are a total of four properties in Texas, one in Gonzales Louisiana (remarkably doesn’t appear to be in storm path), and one in Southaven, Mississippi, which is around the edge of the weather forecasts for the storm. I didn’t consider either of the last two to be concerning after checking the flooding maps.

Locations and condition:

Source for slides: investor presentation

Terrell, Texas (East of Dallas) – No problems, expecting to be open all week with normal hours.

San Macros, Texas (Outside Austin) – Outlets are open, currently no standing water, business as normal

Fort Worth, Texas (In Construction) – You can’t call a place that’s still under construction, but there is a Marriot adjacent to the real estate. Business as usual, not expecting the flooding to reach them. ( This is the green box with no red marker)

This is great news for SKT. They are just about to have their projected opening for their new mall.

Their new mall will be wholly owned. The one mall that got hit, as we will explain below, was only 50% owned. The construction of the Fort Worth mall took a year and a total investment of $90.2 million. The call to the adjacent Marriot was good news for SKT.

Houston, Texas (Also listed as Dickinson and Galveston) – Potentially dramatic damage. This was a joint venture, 50% ownership. Traffic cameras in the area look pretty bad, no cars, plenty of wet remaining. None of the stores were answering the calls, so I’d expect this falls under the areas that have been evacuated.(The marker with a red arrow pointing towards it)

I took to the Google Street view to check the property out from I-45. Google Street isn’t current, of course. However, we can use the images to get a feel for the property. If this property was on a 15 foot hill, I would expect very minimal water damage. In that case, it would’ve been closed simply because the access roads would be terrible (and expected sales would stink).

Impact of Houston Property

This is a 353,000 square foot property where SKT owns 50%. Their total portfolio is about 14.8 million square feet, so by square feet this is about 2.39% of the portfolio before we adjust for 50% ownership. If we discount it for 50%, then it would be about 1.2%.

Meanwhile, the share price declined from $24.98 to $23.71. That takes total capitalization of SKT’s debt and equity (including Class A shares and their share of unconsolidated debt) from $4.41 billion to $4.28 billion. The share price is down 5.08% and total capitalization is down 2.88%. The markets recent panic erased 2.88% from the total price of the company (counting debt). That reduction in price is worth more than the total value of the property, which should be insured.

Net impact: Our hearts go out to those impacted by the floods. Investors shouldn’t be concerned about the impact on the fundamentals. It may show a short-term impact on the financial statements, but no major impact to the value of the company.

Other Development

Amazon ( AMZN) wants to sell food from Whole Foods ( WFM) at exceptionally low prices. Grocery store mall REITs have room to underperform if they aren’t anchored by WFM. For SKT, this is a non-issue. Grocery stores don’t do outlets. I’m not endorsing buying grocery-anchored mall REITs at this point. That narrative could get even worse.

Instead of grocery, this is the tenant mix for SKT.

Anchors, who needs anchors? SKT has strong fundamentals and focuses more on leases per property instead of anchors stores. With this strategy, SKT has had occupancy of 95% or better since 1993. To top it off, over the same time period, SKT has increased their dividend each year. In short, neither the flood nor the WFM acquisition by Amazon is going to have any serious impact on SKT.

Short-term, the flooding could hurt the financial statements. Long term, SKT is still a definite buy.

