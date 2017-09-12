Ring Ring, Your Dividends Are Calling

Returns are similar to SPY, but the dividends are significantly better.

AT&T and Verizon dominate this investment just like they do the sector.

Some investments just want to give you a dividend.

How many people do you know with a phone?

A lot. The answer is a lot. Seeing as phones won’t be going anywhere, sit back and pick up some dividends.

The Vanguard Telecom Services ETF (VOX) is a fund which invests in the telecommunication services sector. This ETF has performed well in the past, but recently has seen a price drop. If it wasn’t for the poor returns this year, VOX had nearly identical returns since inception when compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Here is what the fund does from Vanguard:

Expenses & yield

The expense ratio is 0.10% and the current dividend yield is 3.49%. The dividend yield is great for investors who are looking for some extra income from their portfolio. The dividend yield coming from SPY is only 1.88%. Getting almost double the yield and very comparable returns may be something dividend investors are looking for. The annualized volatility, since inception, for VOX is 19.7% compared to SPY’s 18.9%.

While the volatility may be higher for VOX, the high yield makes up for it for two reasons. First, dividend investors who are looking for the income are less likely to sell when prices drop. Selling on price drops, especially significant ones, is generally a losing strategy. Second, when the price drops, dividends are still being paid out. As an example, let’s say the stock price of VOX drops 5.41% in a year and SPY drops 4.43%. After including dividends, VOX comes out ahead. Further, the dividends can be reinvested if the investor believes it’s a good time to be buying. If I believe in an investment and the price drops, there’s a good chance I’m investing more.

Attributes

Here are the attributes of the fund from Vanguard:

When the market is seeing insanely high PE ratios overall, 18.9x looks compelling. However, we do need to look deeper into the holdings. There are 28 stocks in this ETF, but that doesn’t mean it’s diversified.

Here are the top 20 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 22.63% 4.76% (T) AT&T Inc 21.86% 5.18% (LVLT) Level 3 Communications Inc 4.25% 0.00% (TMUS) T-Mobile US Inc 3.97% 0.00% (CTL) CenturyLink Inc 3.87% 10.47% (S) Sprint Corp 2.80% 0.00% (ZAYO) Zayo Group Holdings Inc 2.63% 0.00% (CNSL) Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc 2.58% 8.11% (ORBC) ORBCOMM Inc 2.30% 0.00% (GNCMA) General Communication Inc Class A 2.29% 0.00% (VG) Vonage Holdings Corp 1.99% 0.00% (TDS) Telephone and Data Systems Inc 1.93% 2.11% (SHEN) Shenandoah Telecommunications Co 1.91% 0.70% (CCOI) Cogent Communications Holdings Inc 1.91% 4.04% (IRDM) Iridium Communications Inc 1.90% 0.00% (LMOS) Lumos Networks Corp 1.90% 0.00% (GSAT) Globalstar Inc 1.80% 0.00% (PDVW) pdvWireless Inc 1.72% 0.00% (WIN) Windstream Holdings Inc 1.71% 29.13% (CBB) Cincinnati Bell Inc 1.60% 0.00%

The top two holdings account for almost 45% of the funds allocations. As you can imagine, the PE ratio of T and VZ are going to have a significant impact on the fund. These two companies have massive market cap, high dividend yields, and low PE ratios.

Strategy

One option for investors who want into this space is to just invest in T, VZ, or both. This fund does add a little more diversification to the entire sector, which is nice. Also, for investors who are only going to be buying small amounts, going through Vanguard would be better (for commissions) then trying to buy a couple shares of T or VZ.

Returns

Since inception, VOX has annual returns of 8.08%. Less than SPY, but definitely not bad. Here are the last 10 years from MorningStar:

The “YTD” (notice the red box) column does not look good for VOX. The last 12 months is a major reason this fund has underperformed SPY on the 3, 5, and 10-year metrics. VOX has actually been ahead of SPY for the majority of its life. It wasn’t until recently that VOX and SPY parted ways:

Conclusion

There are several options for investors who are looking to get into the telecommunications sectors. Do they want T or VZ? Investors may want to hold both in their portfolio and call it a day. VOX offers a large allocation to AT&T and Verizon while adding over 50% of the allocation to other companies in the industry. This ETF isn’t on my watch list, but it’s a good option for investors looking for diversification in the telecommunications sector. If I were to invest in the sector it would be in individual companies.

I believe the telecommunications sector is priced more attractively than the S&P 500. I believe VOX could outperform over the next few years. However, I would still lean towards simply using T and VZ for exposure.

