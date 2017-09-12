Richmont Mines Shareholders Should Accept The Alamos' Offer

A few catalysts could lift the fair value of the company but I think that the increased value would be still below the price offered by Alamos.

In my opinion, the price offered by Alamos is fair and Richmont shareholders should accept the offer.

Today Richmont Mines (RIC) and Alamos Gold (AGI) announced they had entered into an agreement whereby Alamos would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Richmont pursuant to a plan of arrangement. According to that agreement, all shares of Richmont will be exchanged on the basis of 1.385 Alamos shares for each share of Richmont. Unfortunately for Richmont shareholders, it is a non-cash deal so there is no definite price established (common thing when companies merge through share-to-share agreement). At the time of writing this article Alamos shares are trading at C$8.6 a share, which means that Richmont shareholders should be paid C$11.9 a share (US$9.8).

Additionally, in the second transaction Richmont has sold the Beaufor Mine, the Camflo mill (the plant processing the ore coming from Beaufor), the Wasamac property and other mineral claims to Monarques Gold Corp (OTCPK:MRQRF).

Investment thesis

In my opinion, the price paid by Alamos is fair. In this article I am trying to support my thesis with hard numbers but, as usually, there is also a number of factors that cannot be translated into hard numbers. I will list them in the final section of this article.

Island Gold

After selling the assets described above (to Monarques) Richmont Mines owns only one operating asset. However, it is an excellent operation, called Island Gold. It is an underground high - grade gold mine, which started its operations in 2007. Since the start the company was extracting gold from the so-called “Above 400 m” zone of the deposit. This year, apart from the “Above 400 m” part of the deposit, the company is also mining at the lower zone of the Island Gold, which is situated at the depth of more than 400 meters below surface (the maximum depth is 1,000 meters below surface). This lower zone is a target deposit where Richmont will be mining until 2024, at least. Here is the map depicting the target area:

source: Richmont

Further, apart from shifting the production into a new zone, Richmont made a decision to upgrade the Island Gold processing plant from 900 tons of ore per day to 1,100 tons of ore pay day. And…that is it. The company’s business plan is based on higher throughput (1,100 tons of ore per day) and high-grade ore coming from the lower part of the Island Gold.

Valuation

To find the value of Richmont shares I am using the discounted cash flow model (DCF). According to Investopedia:

“A discounted cash flow (DCF) is a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of an investment opportunity. DCF analysis uses future free cash flow projections and discounts them to arrive at a present value estimate, which is used to evaluate the potential for investment”

Now, to construct the valuation model an analyst has to predict free cash flows delivered by a company. In the case of Richmont, there is only one operating asset so constructing a reliable DCF model is quite easy. What is more, this year the company published a feasibility study on Island Gold, which makes my work even easier.

The main elements of the mine plan are as follows:

Depth: between 450 and 1,000 meters below surface

Throughput: 1,100 tons per day

Mine life: 8 years (until 2024)

The chart below shows the past and future production:

source: Simple Digressions

Note: the bars marked in green show the past production and the bars marked in orange show the future production

As the chart shows, the deeper zone of the Island Gold is a game changer:

Between 2007 and 2016 the mine was delivering around 43.7 thousand ounces of gold in annual production, on average

Starting from 2017, it should be delivering 116.0 thousand ounces of gold per year, on average

What is more, the gold coming from a deeper zone should be extracted at a very low cash cost of around C$535 per ounce (in 2016 the mine was producing gold at a cost of C$779 per ounce and in 2015 at C$1,034 per ounce).

The all-in sustaining cash cost of production should be very low as well - C$755 per ounce, on average (C$988 per ounce in 2016 and C$1,453 per ounce in 2015).

Summarizing – the “new” Island Gold mine is going to be a much better operation, delivering higher amounts of gold at much lower costs.

DCF model

I have adjusted a little bit the valuation model presented by the company in its last study:

the main adjustment is the price of gold – I assume the price of C$1,600 (US$1,310) per ounce over the mine life (2017 – 2024)

the royalty expense was adjusted appropriately (this cost stands at 3.5% of net revenue)

all figures related to 2017 are in line with the company’s 2017 guidance

Here is the table summarizing all assumptions:

Source: Simple Digressions

Now, according to Aswath Damodaran, a Professor of Finance at New York University, the current equity risk premium for Canada is 5.13%. Applying this discount rate to the cash flow generated by the Island Gold mine, I have arrived at the net present value of C$441.2M.

Further, to find equity value (and the value of each share of Richmont) I have to make a simple mathematical operation:

Equity value = net present value of a project less debt plus cash

At the end of June 2017 the company held cash of C$95.9M and had a debt of C$9.2M. Hence, the equity value is C$527.9M or C$8.3 per share(the share count of 63.8 million).

Note: I do not consider the royalty from Monarques Gold as an asset. In my opinion, it is highly speculative to think that this company will be able to convert the Beaufor mine into a profitable operation

Now, at the time of writing this article Alamos shares are trading at C$8.6 per share so the theoretical price at which Alamos is buying Richmont is C$11.9 a share (1.385 x C$8.6). This price is 43.3% above the fair price of Richmont (C$8.3) so, in my opinion, Richmont shareholders should vote for the deal.

Catalysts and risks

Risk factor – part of the forecasted production is classified as mineral resources

At the end of 2016 the Island Gold hosted the following mineral reserves / resources:

Source: Richmont

According to the company, between 2017 and 2024 it should produce 928.4 thousand ounces of gold. Assuming recovery ratio of 96.5%, it means that the company will mine 962.1 thousand ounces over the life of the mine. And here is a small problem: as the graph above shows, the Island Gold mineral reserves stand at 561.7 thousand ounces of gold. To remind my readers, reserves are this part of the mineral resource that is economically viable. The resources, particularly the inferred part of resources, are speculative in their nature so, an orthodox analyst should not include them into a valuation model.

So it is the main risk factor: only part of the total production is based on mineral reserves. The remaining production, around 400.4 thousand ounces of gold, is attributable to mineral resources, which are considered as “speculative ounces”.

However, I am not worried. The company knows Island Gold very well – it has been mining there since 2007 so I am confident that mineral resources included in my valuation model will be converted into mineral reserves in the future.

Catalyst – extension of mineral resources at Island Gold

Richmont is exploring Island Gold continuously. It means that it is highly probable that the company should extend its mineral base. For example, the company’s management believes that the Island Gold deposit extends from a 450 meters to 1,450 meters vertical depth, and over a lateral strike length of more than 2.0 kilometers.

In my opinion, Alamos Gold is very well aware of this hypothesis - hence, a generous premium paid to Richmont’s shareholders.

Catalyst – extending the DCF valuation model over additional four years

As I discussed in the “Risk” section, there are 439.4 thousand ounces of gold classified as inferred resources which are not included into my valuation model (a sum of reserves, resources and inferred resources less 962.1 thousand ounces included in the valuation model). I have made additional calculations and added this material to my valuation model, extending it for additional four years.

As a result, the value of Island Gold has jumped to C$555.8M, driving up the value of one share of Richmont to C$10.1. However, once again, the value delivered by the extended DCF model is still below the price offered by Alamos. So, once again, Richmont’s shareholders should accept the offer.

Summary

In my opinion, Richmont’s shareholders should accept the price offered by Alamos Gold. According to my valuation model, the fair price of Richmont shares is C$8.3 a share (or US$6.8). Alamos Gold offers a price of C$11.9 (US$9.8) a share, 43.3% above the fair price. Although there are at least two catalysts that could have a positive impact on the company’s valuation, I think that this additional value could be below the fair price offered by Alamos (for example, extending the life of Island Gold over additional four years lifts up the fair value to C$10.1 a share, still below the price offered by Alamos). Hence, my recommendation.

Note: I am not discussing whether it makes sense to convert Richmont shares to Alamos shares and hold them. The analysis of Alamos is outside the scope of this article. In other words, I assume that:

a Richmont shareholder sells his / her shares today or before the special meeting of Richmont shareholders

or

waits until a special meeting of Richmont shareholders, votes for the offer and then sells Alamos shares obtained in exchange for Richmont shares

The second note:

Note:

