It's big and it's red and it says STOP. It can be ignored, of course, but that is an inadvisable action. If you don't STOP, there can be severe consequences.

I think what has happened in Texas, and now in Florida, with the hurricanes, will result in the Fed coming to a screeching halt. They will never acknowledge the storms as the real reasons though. They won't even be mentioned. Not one word will be spoken about them in all likelihood.

They will name inflation and wages and manufacturing data and all manner of things that have nothing to do with the hurricanes. They will wave this flag and that flag and a red bandanna and whatever can be waved, to distract you from the truth.

Typical Fed stuff.

The truth, however glossed over, will be the tremendous costs for the Federal government, for the two storms. The numbers, I am afraid, will not look good. Then of course there are the insurance companies, the denials of claims, the litigation and the hits to their balance sheets. You will not see one word mentioned of any of this by the Fed either but, in closed-door session it will be discussed. The costs will be brutal.

What I do think will happen, as a result of all of this, is that the Fed will reach the stop sign. The will make some vague reference that because of this and that and the other thing that they will not be raising rates for the balance of the year. I think that is the most likely prospect.

If the real numbers are dire, and they may be, then the Fed could go even further and lower short-term rates to help the country borrow more cheaply. They could also stop buying Agency paper immediately, let Agency yields widen, and focus totally on Treasuries, which, in my estimation, would raise Treasury prices and lower yields. I would not be surprised, at all, if 1.75% was not now in the cards for the 10 year Treasury. The deck will be re-shuffled soon, in my opinion.

The Fed, I am sure, will still banter about "normalcy," about dot-plots and the regular stuff. Yet, in my view, it will be just that: "stuff." The likely "change of heart" at the Fed will also keep the ECB and the BOJ rolling along, as they want their yields cheaper than ours to support all of their national programs. The amount of negative yielding bonds is likely to increase while the creating of money, globally, may ramp up from $300 billion a month to $500 billion a month.

The United States will soon be the second largest economy with the no-name one, the one created by the world's central banks, being first. It's amazing how an economy can be made from nothing but central bankers, like Gnomes in the olden days, working hard in their underground mines.

What would be interesting, but will never happen, is to see a list in Wikipedia, or somewhere, that ranks the world's largest economies and properly identifies the one created by the central bankers. I have no idea what they would call it, of course. The nation of "Pixie Dust?" Nah, the "Crown of Creation," perhaps? Maybe they would just keep it simple, "Wonderland," a whole new world.

If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn't. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn't be. And what it wouldn't be, it would. You see? - Alice

Next stop, an economy the size of the United States and China combined. Thank you Harvey and Irma and who says a storm has no silver lining? Also bear in mind Mr. Trump's proposed tax cuts. They will not be happening any time soon now, in my estimation. It will not just be for political reasons any longer but because the country can no longer afford tax cuts. Put that in your proverbial pipe and smoke it. We will be borrowing more.

The country will surely recover and the economic numbers will be better again at some point but watch the next two quarters for downward surprises. They will be forthcoming, in my view. These storms are far more than "Alert" stories on the cable networks. They will have very serious economic impacts, in my opinion.

Also, keep your eyes on the dollar/euro. The dividing line is 120, in my assessment. Good for some, bad for others, you can play both sides of this one. It's just a matter of logic, you know.

Contrariwise, if it was so, it might be; and if it were so, it would be; but as it isn't, it ain't. That's logic. - Tweedledee

Proceed ahead!