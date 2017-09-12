With A 6.45% Dividend Yield, Is RTL Group The Safest Of All Media Companies?

TV ads now make up less than 50% of the revenue, whilst digital media and content creation are gaining momentum.

However, RTL's results were much better, and the company even increased its revenue.

Introduction

When the share price of ProSiebenSat.1 (abbreviated as P7S1) (OTCPK:PBSFF, OTCPK:PBSFY) crashed on the back of low earnings visibility into the second half of the year, RTL Group (OTCPK:RGLXY, OTC:RGLXF) was punished as well, as its share price lost more than 10% intraday before recovering some of the losses.

In the chat function of European Small Cap Ideas, I noted this very likely was an exaggeration, as RTL Group is much better positioned in the digital market than ProSiebenSat.1, and should thus be able to keep the damage limited.

(Source: Company Presentation)

This has now been confirmed in RTL’s earnings report. The company has performed in line with expectations, and perhaps even more important, it has confirmed its full-year outlook, so it doesn’t seem to be impacted by the same issues as ProSiebenSat.1, exactly due to its diversification.

(Source: finanzen.net)

Although RTL Group is a Luxembourg-based company, it has its main listing on Euronext Brussels, where it’s trading with RTL as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 7,700 shares for an average daily dollar volume of in excess of $500,000. The current market capitalization is 9.63B EUR (approximately $12 billion). As RTL Group reports its financial results in euro, the numbers in this article are in euros.

The EBITDA decreased, but the core business remains intact

Granted, RTL’s reported EBITDA decreased by 7.8% in the first half of this year, but this was almost entirely due to the phase-out strategy of the M6 mobile phone contract provider (which had an impact of 43 million EUR on the EBITDA result). Yes, the TV ad market was (and still is) slowing down, as can be seen in the next image, but RTL’s non-TV revenues are picking up steam (the revenue from digital activities increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year!) and are compensating for the lower TV revenues. Less than 50% of its consolidated revenue is now generated by TV ads.

(Source: RTL half-year report)

Indeed, the company’s total revenue actually increased by 100 million EUR to 2.98 million EUR, but the total profit from operating activities decreased by 34 million EUR to 506 million EUR. This seems to be caused by higher write-down ratios of program rights. The EBITDA was approximately 533 million EUR, whilst the net income came in at 320M EUR attributable to the RTL Group shareholders (and an additional 43 million EUR attributable to non-controlling shareholders). This 320 million EUR resulted in EPS of 2.08 EUR per share.

(Source: RTL half-year report)

That’s actually pretty decent and doesn’t sound as alarming as ProSiebenSat.1. In fact, if the "consumption of programme rights" would have remained stable at last year’s level, RTL would actually have seen its net profit increase by approximately 3% to 350 million EUR. And again, last year’s results include the income from the M6 mobile contract.

Is the dividend sustainable? A look at the cash flow results

Shareholders have been treated very well lately, as RTL Group pays an annual dividend of 4 EUR per share (sometimes more), and has already declared an interim dividend of 1 EUR per share, payable later this month. Keep in mind, RTL is a Luxembourg-domiciled company, so there will be a 15% dividend withholding tax payable in Luxembourg.

But let’s move over to the numbers.

The operating cash flow of 214 million EUR is half the cash flow generated last year, but there are some important non-recurring events to note here.

First of all, RTL paid a total of 264 million EUR in tax, even though only 165 million EUR was due (according to the income statement). That’s obviously "backpay" from last year’s financial results, but it does mean the company paid 99 million EUR more taxes than it should have. This already increases the operating cash flow to 313 million EUR. On top of that, the change in its working capital was a negative 172 million EUR, and this pushes the adjusted operating cash flow to 485 million EUR. Deduct the 15 million EUR in interest expenses, and we end up with 470 million EUR.

Just to be safe, let’s also already deduct the 43 million EUR of the profit attributable to non-controlling interests, so we end up with H1 operating cash flow attributable to the company’s shareholders of 427 million EUR.

The next step is to deduct the acquisition of programme rights (47 million EUR) and capex (62 million EUR), for a total investment of 109 million EUR. This results in a net attributable free cash flow of 318 million EUR, or 2.06 EUR per share (which is almost exactly the net income result).

On a full-year basis, RTL Group will be generating adjusted free cash flow of 4.12 EUR per share, and this should be sufficient to cover the interim dividend as well as the final dividend (1 EUR + 3 EUR). However, this is a very simplified calculation, as in the previous few years, the company performed really, really well in the final quarter of the year (54% of FY 2016 revenue was generated in the second half of the year, with 32% (!) of full-year revenue generated in just the final quarter).

The FremantleMedia division: A lot of value to be unlocked

RTL’s results weren’t great, but the company is managing to mitigate the risks very well. Revenue increased, and whilst the net income decreased slightly, this was entirely due to a non-recurring item in H1 2016. The second half of the year should be much stronger for RTL (despite the lower TV ad revenues), and I am convinced its 4 EUR/share dividend is 100% safe.

An additional reason why I think the market is wrong by throwing RTL on one pile with other ad-needing businesses is the company’s Content division, FremantleMedia. FremantleMedia is the division that is producing American Idol (not really my cup of tea), but which also produced American Gods. I have to admit, I had never heard about this series before (if anyone has seen it, should I watch it?), but it looks like it was a huge success in the US, and Starz (STRZA, STRZB) has requested Fremantle to produce a second season:

(Source: RTL half-year report)

Fremantle saw its revenue increase by 5% to 648 million EUR, and it looks like the best is yet to come - if it continues to create and produce new interesting series. Even though the division has the lowest EBITDA margin (6.2%), it has the potential to increase revenue and EBITDA really, really fast.

Side note: On top of that, Fremantle apparently also produced The Young Pope. The Investment Doctor has never been a fan of Jude Law but can’t deny he put in a really strong performance in that series. The Young Pope is one of the strongest series in the past twelve months, and it's interesting to see a second series (called The New Pope) has been ordered.

(Source: Mashable)

Conclusion

RTL’s results weren’t great, but the company is managing to mitigate the risks very well. Revenue increased, and whilst the net income decreased slightly, this was entirely due to a non-recurring item in H1 2016. The second half of the year should be much stronger for RTL (despite the lower TV ad revenues), and I am convinced its 4 EUR/share dividend is 100% safe.

Content and Digital now represent in excess of 30% of RTL’s total revenue, and I expect this to continue to increase, reducing the need for TV ads.

I have a long position in RTL (for the dividend), and hope to be able to pick up more stock in the lower $60s range.

