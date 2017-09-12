Contango Oil & Gas: An In-Depth Survey

Although someone who believes in an imminent recovery of commodity prices may wager on the name as a leveraged play, a conservative investor may find the risks to be unworthy of the potential return.

Our valuation suggests that the company is undervalued, however, it also carries a heightened level of risks associated with its operation and finance.

The company resorted to revolving credit facility to fund its expansive capital program in the Permian Basin, but the liquidity situation appears to be manageable.

By this transformation, the company attempts to reverse the decline in reserves and production and to return to profitability.

1. Introduction

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is an independent E&P company which operates in Texas, Wyoming and the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Since 2014, the market has treated the company as though it had been a dead company walking toward bankruptcy (Fig. 1). As of September 11, 2017, the stock is approaching a ten-year low of $3.7 per share which was recorded in January 2016. On the other hand, the company still has a total of 151.8 Bcfe of proven reserves as of December 31, 2016, and produced at 58 MMcfe/d as of 2Q 2017. The management has also been guiding the firm to pivot toward the Delaware Basin since late 2016. How do we reconcile the bearish attitude of the market toward the company and whatever its operation is telling us? Does there exist an asymmetric risk-reward profile that warrants an entry?

In this article, we hope to shed some light on these questions by trying to understand the real facts as to the acreage, reserves, production, profitability, and outlook. We will attempt to come up with an estimate of the intrinsic value of and present an investment thesis about the firm.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Contango, after barchart.com.

2. Assets

The company's primary legacy producing areas as of December 2016 included: shallow-waters Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana; southern and southeastern Texas; Wyoming. As of end-2016, the offshore properties contributed 70% of its production or 61% of the proved developed reserves. In the following discussion, we will treat all these legacy assets - except for producing fields in the Gulf of Mexico - as an option on much higher oil prices. On the other hand, the company has three assets which are economically viable in the presently prevailing commodity price environment, i.e., the Permian acreage, the offshore fields, the 37% equity investment in Exaro Energy III LLC which operates the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Operating regions of Contango, modified after company presentation of April 2017.

2.1. The Permian acreage

In July 2016, the company purchased one-half of the seller’s interest in 12,100 gross undeveloped acres (5,000 net acres) in southern Delaware Basin of Texas for up to $25 million. The purchase price was comprised of $10 million in cash paid on July 26, 2016, plus $10 million in carried well costs expected to be paid over the period of drilling and completion of the first six wells. As of June 30, 2017, the company had paid $9.1 million of these carried well costs; additionally, contingent upon success, $5 million in spud bonuses is to be paid ratably over the next 14 wells drilled, which increases the total consideration to $25 million. As of June 30, 2017, the company had increased its acreage to 13,500 gross or 6,700 net operated acres (Fig. 2).

The Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, and emerging Bone Springs formations are primary targets, all proven to be productive in the area by offset operators, including Halcon (HK), Diamondback (FANG), Oxy (OXY), and Concho Resources (CXO), among others (Fig. 3). The company has identified 200 gross potential locations spread over these three formations, almost all being 10,000-foot laterals. Additional upside exists in future down-spacing and additional zones within the Bone Springs section and/or Middle and Lower Wolfcamp intervals.

Contango started the de-risking and development of the southern Delaware Basin acreage in late 2016. The company drilled its first well - Lonestar-Gunfighter #1H - in late 2016, targeting Upper Wolfcamp. The well was drilled to a TD of 20,800 feet with a 10,500-foot lateral section, completed with 50 stages and initiated flow back on January 28, 2017, on a controlled flow basis, reaching a maximum 24-hour IP rate of 966 boe/d (72% in oil). The well has been flowing back for 30 days and as of March 6, 2017, was producing 846 boe/d (see here).

The next two wells, i.e., Rude Ram #1H and Ripper State #1H, one mile to the south of the first well and both drilled from a common surface location targeting Wolfcamp A, were drilled to a TD of 20,804 feet and 20,898 feet, respectively, including around 10,000-foot laterals, completed with 50 stages each in late April 2017 with initial flow-back commencing shortly thereafter. After 30 days of flow-back, Rude Ram #1H reached a maximum 24-hour IP rate of 1,304 boe/d (69% in oil) from the Upper Wolfcamp A, with a 30 day average rate of 1,065 boe/d (68% in oil), while Ripper State #1H reached a maximum 24-hour IP rate of 1,131 boe/d (73% in oil), with a 30 day average rate of 806 boe/d (73% in oil).

The rig then was moved 1.5 miles to the southeast where Grim Reaper #1H was spudded, with extensive open hole logging analysis and rotary sidewall cores to be taken through the Bone Springs, Upper, Middle and Lower Wolfcamp for evaluation of productivity in a number of zones before drilling a 10,000 foot lateral within the Upper Wolfcamp.

Gunner #2H was drilled to a TMD of 20,430 feet, including a 10,600-foot lateral, targeting the Lower Wolfcamp A (see here). The well has been completed with 50 stages of fracture stimulation and the company expected flow-back to begin in early August 2017.

Both Crusader #1H and Fighting Ace #1H were spudded in June 2017 from the same pad, scheduled to reach a total measured depth of 20,000 feet, including a 10,000-foot lateral with 50 stages of frac. Completion operations on both wells are expected to commence in late September 2017, with initial production expected in 4Q 2017 (Fig. 2).

Upon completion of Crusader #1H and Fighting Ace #1H, the rig will be moved back to the same pad as Lonestar Gunfighter #1H to spud Ragin Bull #1H (see here).

Fig. 2. Contango's leaseholds in the southern Delaware Basin, after Contango.

Fig. 3. Type logs showing Wolfcamp and Bone Springs intervals, modified after company presentation of April 2017.

2.2. The offshore fields

In the shallow waters off Louisana in the Gulf Of Mexico, Contango has three platforms, namely, Eugene Island 11, Vermillion 170, and South Timbalier 17. Proved reserves in Eugene Island 11 were 85.1 Bcfe as of December 31, 2016, down from 104 Bcfe as of end-2015 due to production. Proved reserves at Vermilion 170 were 7.1 Bcfe as of December 31, 2016, down from 9.6 Bcfe as of December 31, 2015.

Offshore production is projected to decline around 10% per year, according to Contango (Fig. 4). However, Eugene Island 11 produced 42.0 MMcfe/d, net to Contango, in 2016, down 17% from 50.5 MMcfe/d as in 2015, while Vermilion 170 produced at a net rate of 5.4 MMcfe/d in 2016, down 23% from 7.0 MMcfe/d of 2015 (Table 1).

Fig. 4. Production profile of the offshore fields of Contango, after company presentation of April 2017.

2.3. The equity interest in Exaro

Through Contaro Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Contango owns a 37% equity interest in Exaro. As of end-2016, Contango had invested $46.9 million in Exaro. There are not any equity contributions anticipated during 2017, as its commitment to invest in Exaro expires on March 31, 2017. Contango account for its interest in Exaro using the equity method of accounting, and therefore, do not include its share of individual operating results, reserves or production in those reported for the consolidated results.

As of end-2016, Exaro had 645 wells on production over its 5,760 gross acres (1,040 net acres), with a working interest between 14.6% and 32.5%. These wells were producing at a rate of approximately 29.7 MMcfe/d, net to Exaro. Due to the current natural gas prices, the operator does not expect any drilling in this project during 2017. For 2016, the company recognized a net investment gain of $1.5 million, as a result of its investment in Exaro. As of end-2016, reserves attributable to Contango were 32.6 Bcfe.

On a consolidated basis, Contango produced at 58.0 MMcfe/d as of 2Q 2017, down some 22% from the level in 2Q 2016. The company's production has been in a downtrend since 2014. From 1Q 2017 to 2Q 2017, the declining offshore production was offset by a 9% increase in onshore production which was boosted by contributions from its newly-established growth engine in the Permian Basin, resulting in slightly increased production (Table 1).

Table. 1. Quarterly production of Contango, upper, after Contango 1H 2017 financial filing; lower, compiled from company quarterly filings.

3. Financial performance

Contango recorded a net loss of $58 million in 2016 due to large one-time expenses items as a result of the oil price crash. On the back of gains from investment in Exaro, the sale of assets, and derivatives, the company made some profit in 1Q 2017 but went back to a net loss again in 2Q 2017. In terms of adjusted EBITDAX, profitability has been slowly improving (Table 2).

Table 2. Statement of income of Contango, compiled from company annual report and quarterly filings.

4. Liquidity

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $71.3 million outstanding under the RBC Credit Facility and $1.9 million in outstanding letters of credit; borrowing availability under the RBC Credit Facility was $51.8 million. Total interest expense under the RBC Credit Facility, including commitment fees, was $0.9 million for 2Q 2017 and $1.2 million for 1H 2017.

Although Contango only generated an operating cash flow of $32 million in 2016, a slash of capex down to $25 million helped secure a positive free cash flow of $7 million in a perilous time. In 1Q 2017, the company generated an operating cash flow of $15 million, which net of capex of $21 million led to a cash burn of $6 million. In 2Q 2017, the company generated an operating cash flow of $3.3 million, which net of capex of $14.7 million produced a cash burn of $11.5 million.

The capital budget for 2017 was originally forecasted to be $46.3 million, including $36.6 million to drill and/or complete nine gross wells (4.0 net) in the southern Delaware Basin acreage. That budget was subsequently revised to $55 million (which was raised further to $57.5 million by August 2017), to include an additional $9.0 million in drilling and completion costs for one additional gross well (0.5 net), a saltwater disposal well, and anticipated increases in the cost of vendor goods and services.

According to a guidance released by the company, production will reach the middle of the range of 57,400-62,400 Mcfe/d, LOE (including transportation and workovers) $6.4-7.0 million, production and ad valorem taxes at 5% of revenue, and DD&A rate at $2.30-2.55/Mcfe. If we hold G&A at the 2Q 2017 rate and suppose the guidance turns out to be accurate, then the company can generate an operating cash flow of around $50 million, which would lead to a negative free cash flow in the ballpark of -$7.5 million, which should not seriously spoil the health of its book (Table 3).

Table. 3. Annual operational results of Contango, compiled from company annual reports, with 2017 estimated from company guidance.

5. Valuation

As we said above, we will only include three items in estimating the net asset value of Contango, namely, the Permian acreage, the offshore fields, and the 37% equity investment in Exaro.

5.1. Southern Delaware Basin acreage

We will attempt to estimate the reproduction cost of the southern Delaware Basin acreage. These 6,700 net acres of leaseholds, at the weighted average price of $29,087 per undeveloped net acre (Fig. 5), would cost $195 million, although the company only paid $25 million for the first 5,000 net acres in a complexly-structured land deal.

Since the acquisition of the leaseholds, the company has drilled a total of 7 wells as of August 2017, substantially de-risking and thus enhancing the value of the acreage. The inventory of those 200 gross well locations targeting the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, and Bone Springs formations, which the company has thus far identified, potentially hold 95 MMboe of petroleum, net to Contango average working interest, based on the gross EUR of 1.156 MMboe/well (see here). The additional upside may be found in down-spacing and testing additional zones in the Bone Springs section and/or Middle and Lower Wolfcamp intervals.

Fig. 5. Acquisition transactions of offset undeveloped land (left), after Contango presentation of April 2017, and the weighted average price of these deals (right), author's calculation.

5.2. Gulf of Mexico fields

Contango has three fields in the shallow waters off Louisana in the Gulf Of Mexico, i.e., Eugene Island 11, Vermillion 170, and South Timbalier 17, which collectively contain 92.2 Bcfe of PDP reserves. If we assume a $10/boe transactional price (see note 1), these reserves are worth of $154 million.

As a comparison, by assuming a 10% annual decline, Contango gave PV-10 for these offshore fields at $113 million or $158 million, for SEC and STRIP pricing, respectively (see here). However, as we have already mentioned above, production from these fields actually declined 17-23% over the past one year, implying that Contango may have under-estimated their decline rates. At a steeper decline rate, these reserves will not be exhausted until much later in the future, which will lead to a lower present value.

To err on the conservative side, we take these offshore fields to be worth of $113 million.

5.3. Equity interest in Exaro

Contango has a 37% equity interest in Exaro. As of end-2016, Exaro had 645 wells in 5,760 gross acres (1,040 net acres) producing at a net rate of 29.7 MMcfe/d. As of end-2016, reserves attributable to Contango were 32.6 Bcfe. For 2016 and 1H 2017, Contango recognized net investment gains of $1.5 million and $2.0 million, respectively, as a result of its investment in Exaro. It appears reasonable to consider Exaro as a going concern. it is equally reasonable that the $46.9 million book value of equity investment in Exaro, at a 20% discount, is considered to represent the value of this piece of asset.

5.4. Net asset value

Between the Permian acreage, the offshore producing fields, and the equity interest in Exaro, the asset value of Contango amounts to $346 million. Net of the net debt of $71.36 million as of 2Q 2017, the net asset value or NAV amounts to $274 million, or $10.72 per share.

This estimate of NAV is somewhat lower than the $385 million (base case) or $839 million (best case) valuation given by the company itself (see here). This is probably because we write off the land holdings in southern and southeastern Texas and Wyoming in our calculation and treat them as an option on substantially higher commodity prices. To those who are blasé about this wager on high-flying oil prices, we may add that additional margin of safety may be found in down-spacing and testing to de-risk additional zones in the Bone Springs section and/or Middle and Lower Wolfcamp intervals.

Furthermore, on top of these physical assets acting as a tangible margin of safety, the market is offering an additional discount: there exists an extra 60% of margin of safety between the $10.72 per share NAV and market price at $4.22 per share as of September 11, 2017.

7. Discussion and Conclusions

Contango's management seems to be slow-paced and may be mediocre, considering the quality of the legacy assets which the company amassed in the years prior to the recent commodity price crash and holds until this day. However, things seem to be looking up; the company recently cut a handsome deal in southern Delaware Basin, paying merely $5,000/net acre to make inroads into arguably the most hotly-contested petroleum province in the U.S. and thus beginning to overhaul the company's portfolio of assets.

The management is betting the firm's future on its newly-acquired Delaware acreage. It would be interesting to see whether it, by devoting its resources to this acreage, can pull off a comeback from declining reserves and production that have persisted for a few years. The risks associated with this company appear to be fairly high, not only in its execution of pivoting away from the legacy gassy assets to a new region but also in its propensity to tap into revolving credit facility to fund its Permian Basin expansion. The company has not achieved accounting profitability yet, so it lags behind the leading Permian peers by a few steps; however, improvement in financial performance is not unobservable and liquidity situation may quickly improve should commodity prices rise in the remainder of the year.

Balancing these menacing risks is an enormous margin of safety, which is comprised of (1) a 60% markdown relative to the estimated intrinsic value, (2) the upside in the southern Delaware acreage, and (3) an option on high commodity prices in form of the currently-idled land holdings in southern and southeastern Texas and Wyoming.

This name can potentially deliver an at-minimum 154%, potentially much larger, return under a favorable commodity price scenario; but if commodity prices go against the bet, the debt in combination with cash burn can cause a nasty distress. Consequently, to someone who believes in an imminent oil price recovery, Contango might be considered as a leveraged play, while a conservative investor may find the risks to be unworthy of the potential return.

Note 1:

Gulf of Mexico transactions:

As a reference, during 2009 to 2014, the deal pricing averaged nearly $24/boe for proved reserves in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (see here). Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas and partners, e.g., acquired in September 2014 Apache’s deepwater Gulf of Mexico projects - Lucius and Heidelberg - which hold 55 MMboe of 3P reserves for $1.4 billion at an implied deal price of $22.91/boe of 3P reserves. Additional examples are listed below.

