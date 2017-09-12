3 Dividend Superstars With Strong Growth Potential: GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

In the last installment of our 10-part dividend series, we recommend three dividend aristocrats which show comprehensive promise for future growth. Various variables considered for picking the top candidates included dividend history, dividend yield, stock price gain and future prospects. It is important to pay attention to the company’s past track record of payment and the dividend growth rate as it provides insight about corporate policies regarding the importance of dividend. However, past performance may not necessarily continue in the future, therefore it is equally important to look at the company’s financial performance and the robustness of its product portfolio. Another important factor to consider is the company’s performance in the stock market. If the stock is not keeping up with the performance in the market, then it may end up negating the return from dividend. Keeping these variables in mind, here is our list of top 3 picks.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

With over 15 years’ track record of dividend payment, GlaxoSmithKline is among the dividend aristocrats in the pharma sector. However, more than its consistent dividend payment record, it is the dividend yield of the stock that makes it a strong candidate for an income portfolio. The stock yields over 6 percent at the current market price, which hovers midway its 52 weeks low and high of $37.20 and $44.53 respectively. While the stock showed negative return in the past 12 months, it is in a recovery mode now with close to 4 percent return this year so far. The current price offers a solid upside for investors as the stock is over 10 percent lower than its 52 weeks high. However, with the company’s latest developments and upcoming milestones, the stock has potential to go past its previous high. See our article on GSK if you want to know more.

GlaxoSmithKline recently took a new strategic direction with the appointment of Emma Walmsley as its CEO. The company drastically trimmed its product pipeline so as to focus its resources on developing critical drugs. The company is also bringing its oncology efforts back under the spotlight. It has also set up the target of achieving £1 billion in annual cost savings by 2020, which will further boost its margins. Overall, with its dividend record, yield and new initiatives, GlaxoSmithKline is set to deliver good return to its investors and will have a steadying effect on your portfolio.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer is another blue chip pharma stock which deserves a place in any income portfolio. The stock is currently trading close to its 52 weeks high of $34.99 and still gives an impressive dividend yield of close to 4 percent. Like many other pharma stocks, Pfizer also lagged behind in the stock market in the past 12 months but showed strong movements this year so far. The company faces some issues as well, mainly related to tepid quarterly numbers and increased competition from generics. However, it has been able to make up for these issues by fast tracking its product pipeline. Its latest product approvals, especially in the oncological segment, are expected to boost the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Pfizer recently announced the FDA approval of Besponsa for treating a form of blood cancer. Earlier this year, the company’s Bavencio was approved by the FDA for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.

Apart from recent approvals, the company is on its way to introduce 25 to 30 new drugs in the coming five years. Out of these drugs, Pfizer expects nearly 15 to have blockbuster potential. This development is highly important as the company recently reported 2 percent decline in its quarterly revenue on Year over Year basis to $12.89 billion. The company needs to fill the gap by introducing new products in the market, which is now the main strategy adopted by Pfizer. Combined with strong dividend history and future prospects, Pfizer ranks high in terms of its potential for an income portfolio. Read more here.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Our third pick is Sanofi which also showed strong movements this year as we discussed in our article. The stock is currently 20 percent up this year so far and still gives a dividend yield of well over 3 percent. Despite the impressive run up, the stock has the potential to keep up the momentum as the company follows a multi-pronged approach for boosting the revenue and profit. The company recently announced the approval of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara in European Union, presenting an interesting opportunity as EU is believed to have nearly 2.9 million RA patients. Apart from this, the company has a robust and well diversified product pipeline consisting of 47 product candidates in different development stages.

Sanofi is taking a rather aggressive approach towards growth with its emphasis on Merger and Acquisitions. The company recently announced its plan to buy Protein Sciences, a private vaccine biotech, in order to boost up its influenza vaccine portfolio. At the same time, Sanofi is also getting out of its non-core business segments as illustrated by the sale of its smallpox vaccine business to Emergent BioSolutions in an all-cash deal. This focused approach may translate into impressive returns to investors in the coming quarters.