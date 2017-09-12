Cigarette Companies Have A Problem

Shares of cigarette companies dropped significantly across the board when the FDA announced that it plans to reduce nicotine levels to a point where it is not addictive.

Cigarette companies enjoy a customer base that is very loyal (read: addicted) to their products. These companies are seen as the cornerstone of recession-proof investing, because addiction is not suddenly cured just because GDP declines for two subsequent quarters.

Instead, smokers are asked to pay higher and higher prices for each pack. Hey, someone has to pay for the increasing debt levels; and it ain't going to be the shareholders, right? Wrong.

PM Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

FDA Drops The Bomb

On July 28, shares of cigarette companies dropped significantly across the board when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced that it plans to reduce nicotine levels to a point where it is not addictive:

The overwhelming amount of death and disease attributable to tobacco is caused by addiction to cigarettes – the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users.

Investors Are Waking Up

All four main cigarette companies have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last three months:

PM data by YCharts

Note that shares of Altria (MO) has continued to decline following the industry-wide plunge on July 28, while shares of Phillip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) have partially recovered. This is likely because Altria has the most exposure to the U.S. market in which the FDA makes the rules.

The math is simple and it doesn't even involve ninth-grade algebra:

No addiction = No loyalty = Lower revenues = Less cash to pay back debt

Can you guess what comes next in that sequence?

...

Even if other cigarette companies may not have as large of an exposure to the U.S. market as Altria, other governments across the world are also increasing regulation of tobacco. On August 18, for example, Reuters reported that the Indian government had threatened Philip Morris (PM) with "punitive action" over alleged violation of the country's anti-smoking laws.

If you're in the camp that believes cigarette companies can rapidly and profitably grow their non-traditional nicotine products, note that the wave of increased government regulation is not just for traditional cigarettes. On August 17, for example, it was reported that travelers were being warned that they could face prison time for using e-cigarettes in Thailand.

Financial Consequences

According to this Barron's article, Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett has recently contended that shares of both Altria and Philip Morris would remain under pressure. The analyst cited "greater taxes" as one of the reasons, among others:

Catalysts to de-rating: First, any news flow around tax on vapour. More and more markets are introducing greater taxes or discussing the possibility. Second, competition picking up in vapour. At the moment PM has had a free run in heated tobacco and therefore (arguably so) its multiple has been given all the credit in terms of assigned value. As competition picks up, expect some of this value to be shifted elsewhere. Third, the combustible business is still the key source of value. With so much focus on reduced risk we feel many have forgotten about the offsetting decline in cigarettes. Here we see PM under increasing pressure (due both to strategic decisions and structural headwinds) and see FY18 volumes down over 6% again (the worst across the peer group).

More importantly, cigarette companies enjoy high operating leverage, meaning they have very high gross margins and fewer fixed costs and variable costs.

PM Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The higher the operating leverage, however, the greater is the potential hit to cash flows from a relatively small drop in revenue. The following graph illustrates this concept for Philip Morris:

PM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In the last fives years, Philip Morris's gross profit declined by 16.7% and its earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") declined by an even larger 20.6%, both significantly more than the 13.6% drop in revenue during the same period. This is because a large portion of the company's operating expenses are relatively fixed in the shorter term, which means the company incurs them regardless of any mild to moderate short-term swings in revenue.

Readers should note that Philip Morris's cigarette volume has been declining at a rapid rate, which means another 10% decline in revenue and an even larger decline in EBIT in the next five years is possible. Although the company's EBIT currently exceeds the total of provision for income taxes, interest expense, and dividends paid to shareholders, another 20% drop in EBIT in the next five years could lead to a dividend cut.

PM EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

What Can Be Done?

Unfortunately cigarette companies may not be able to reverse the secular downtrend in cigarette unit volumes as governments around the world persistently increase regulation and excise taxes. Furthermore, as I discussed in my recent article Philip Morris Quits Smoking, there are too many unknowns around the business potential and risks of reduced risk products ("RRPs") to conclude that RRPs will be as profitable as the traditional cigarette business.

If, however, cigarette companies can continue to offset the decline in units sold with a corresponding increase in price per unit, then they may be able to stem the decline in EBIT by increasing asset turnover, a measure of operational efficiency. In other words, cigarette companies may have to find ways to produce more product with the same level of fixed assets.

Bottom Line

Cigarette companies are in a precarious position as their debt levels have increased and profitability has come under pressure while governments have continued to tighten regulation.

Although high operating leverage is normally a good thing, it cuts both ways. Shareholders should be mindful of this risk inherent in cigarette companies, as it can lead to dividend cuts in case of further revenue declines.

