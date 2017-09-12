Wall Street Breakfast: Apple's Biggest Event In Years

Economy

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all closed higher by over 1% on Monday, for only the second time this year, as the UN voted unanimously for fresh sanctions against North Korea. The measures will cap oil imports to the isolated country, impose an embargo on all textile trade, and require inspections and monitoring of Pyongyang's sea vessels. U.S. stock index futures are staying green on the relief.

Theresa May has welcomed a vote in the U.K. parliament backing legislation to sever ties with the European Union, stating the decision meant "we can move on with negotiations with solid foundations." The Withdrawal Bill will formally end Britain's EU membership and overturn the supremacy of European law in the country. It will now go on to face days of line-by-line scrutiny.

Economic data out of Scandinavia: Norway's Central Bank has released its latest survey on the country's economy, which expects the pace of output growth for companies to fall over the next six months. Meanwhile, Sweden's inflation again topped estimates in August, adding to speculation the central bank will move forward an end to some of its unprecedented stimulus.

OPEC's estimate of its oil production is expected to show a decrease in August as the group's biggest member, Saudi Arabia, pared output, sources told Bloomberg. Crude futures are heading lower, however, dipping 0.5% to $47.81/bbl, as refiners in the U.S. continue to come back online after Hurricane Harvey forced them to shut down two weeks ago.

Nearly half of Florida is now in the dark, with more than 7.4M homes and businesses without power following Hurricane Irma. The storm, currently south of Atlanta, has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it's still disrupting the U.S. food industry. Besides whipping orange trees in the Sunshine State, Irma has prompted Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSM) to shut its meat plants in the region, and the Port of Savannah, which exports almost a third of all U.S. poultry, will remain closed for today.

The total value of the U.S. national debt has surpassed the $20T mark for the first time in the history of the nation. The problem isn't likely to get better anytime soon; the 2017 fiscal year budget ends Sept. 30, and is slated to add another $700B deficit. U.S. debt also exceeds GDP, which was estimated to be roughly $19.23T in the second quarter of 2017.