Allergan Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/11/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 11.

Bullish Calls

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): "They've got a particular drug that might come off patent. There's a challenge. They put the rights to it to an Indian tribe, and what can I say? It forestalls what I regard as double jeopardy in the process. More importantly, I think the stock's very inexpensive and it should be bought."

USG Corporation (NYSE:USG): It went up ahead of Hurricane Irma. Let the stock come down and then buy it.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): They have gone from being overvalued to undervalued after reinventing themselves.

(There were no bearish calls on Monday's show.)

