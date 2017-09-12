Enterprise Makes Permian Boom Possible: Gas Edition

A lot of attention has been paid to rising oil volumes out of the Permian Basin in West Texas and SE New Mexico, with little focus on rising associated gas production from the Permian. Back in 2008, before the boom, Permian natural gas output stood around 5 billion cubic feet per day. As fracking swept across the lands, that rose by 4 Bcf/d to ~9 Bcf/d today, according to the EIA. Far more processing and takeaway capacity will be needed to support rising production, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) being a key part of that build out.

Past endeavors

Rising associated gas production is already putting strains on regional processing and takeaway capacity, which can be seen in the differential between Henry Hub (domestic gas benchmark based in Louisiana) and Waha Hub (Permian gas benchmark) pricing widening. Last year, the differential was just $0.13 per Mcf which grew to $0.26/Mcf this year, as noted by RBN Energy. This gives greater urgency for additional midstream investments as Permian production continues to skyrocket.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. completed the South Eddy gas plant back in May 2016. A cryogenic gas processing plant located in Eddy County, New Mexico, which is the core of the prolific Delaware Basin region (arguably home to the most economical unconventional plays in the world).

Cryogenic plants separate out the dry gas from the wet gas products, resulting in marketable residual gas (methane that can be sold to end buyers) and raw natural gas liquids that can then be sent to to fractionators (which separate the various liquid gas types). Any impurities or water still in the production stream are removed by the cryogenic facility.

The South Eddy plant has 200 MMcf/d of processing capacity that can extract 25,000 bpd of NGLs, and Enterprise owns 100% of the facility. 90 miles of gas gathering capacity was built out to route gas to the South Eddy facility. Going forward, utilization rates should keep rising as associated gas production continues to climb. Third-party pipeline connections transport the residual gas to end consumers, like utilities and petrochemical plants.

Also worth noting is a 71-mile extension of the Mid-America Pipeline System (100% owned by Enterprise Products Partners L.P.). The pipeline is over 8,100 miles long and offers a takeaway option for natural gas liquids produced in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and West Texas by connecting those plays to the Seminole Pipeline.

There are four main parts of the Mid-America Pipeline that route NGLs to various locations in 13 states. In this instance, what is relevant is the 3,145-mile Rocky Mountain portion of the pipeline that routes NGLs from the Rocky Mountain Overthrust and San Juan Basin to the Hobbs Hub (a NGLs hub) in the Permian Basin (located along Texas/New Mexico border).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. owns 100% of the Seminole Pipeline, a 1,250-mile pipeline that routes natural gas liquids from the Hobbs Hub in the Permian to Mont Belvieu, Texas, along the Gulf Coast. Enterprise Products has a massive amount of fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu, along with extensive storage facilities, marine terminals, and pipeline connections that enable NGLs to reach downstream buyers.

With eight fractionators that have a combined capacity of 670,000 bpd (572,000 bpd net to Enterprise), along with another fractionator (85,000 bpd facility due to be completed in 2018) under construction, Enterprise Products' Mont Belvieu footprint is very extensive.

Hobbs Hub really came into being ten years ago when the 75,000 bpd fractionator in Gaines County, TX, was brought online back in 2007. Enterprise owns all of that facility. While management didn't know it at the time, having fractionation capacity (both nearby and at Mont Belvieu) able to service what would eventually become the largest unconventional play in the world turned out to be a great idea.

Another cryogenic processing plant was completed last year, the Waha plant. Enterprise owns half of that facility through its 50% ownership of Delaware Basin Gas Processing LLC, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) owning the other 50% stake. Occidental is a huge upstream player in the Permian and a solid partner. The Waha plant has 150 MMcf/d of processing capacity and the ability to extract 22,000 bpd of NGLs.

Enterprise's Texas Intrastate System is a gas transmission pipeline network that transports the residual gas produced from the Waha plant to end buyers. An 82-mile pipeline was built out to connect the Waha facility to the 1,085-mile Chaparral NGL system, which routes NGLs from processing plants in West Texas and SE New Mexico to Mont Belvieu. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. owns all of the Chaparral Pipeline.

Future growth

The fun doesn't end there, as Enterprise Products is moving forward with the construction of the Orla I and Orla II processing plants. Both plants are in Reeves County, TX, also part of the Delaware Basin, and each will have 300 MMcf/d of processing capacity and the ability to extract 40,000 bpd of NGLs. A major gas gathering build-out will go alongside the two plants, with residual gas being routed to the Waha Hub and an expansion of the Mid-American Pipeline System offering takeaway capacity for the additional extracted NGLs.

Enterprise owns all of the Orla development and expects the first and second plant to be completed in Q2 and Q3 2018, respectively. This will provide a huge boost to regional processing capacity and offers synergies all across Enterprise's asset base, including setting the stage for its Shin Oak NGL pipeline currently being developed.

I've brought in up in past articles so I'll be brief. The Shin Oak pipeline is set to route 250,000 bpd of NGLs (initially) from the Permian Basin to Mont Belvieu, with the 571-mile pipeline due to be completed in Q2 2019. 60% of that pipeline's system will be sourced by plants owned (at least in part) by Enterprise Product Partners L.P. Long-term contracts underpin the project's economics.

Permian gas takeaway option in the works

Farther out, a very interesting project that is still in the theoretical stages is a residual gas pipeline from the Permian region to the Agua Dulce Hub on Texas' eastern coast (a major regional gas hub that can receive gas from as far away as Appalachia through extensive pipeline systems). Currently, the plan seems to be that the pipeline would start in Reeves County near the Orla complexes and would run through the Waha Hub, allowing processed gas volumes to reach the coast.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

As the Agua Dulce Hub's significance as a pricing benchmark for the supplies LNG export facilities are receiving and for US gas exports to Mexico, this could be seen as a way to support America's emergence as a gas exporting juggernaut. If it does get the go ahead, this project would spawn several additional growth opportunities.

From further investments in processing plants, storage facilities, connections to LNG export facilities, connections to third-party pipelines running to Mexico, and investing in its own pipeline export capabilities to Mexico, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. would open up a large growth runway if this endeavor is approved.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a quality midstream player with an extensive asset base and growth portfolio that seems to cater to about every nook and cranny in the oil & gas space. The Permian Basin is a top quality play and one that will continue to grow like gangbusters in a ~$50 WTI world. Gas volumes need midstream infrastructure to reach an end buyer, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is happy to make the Permian boom possible. To read about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is making the oil side of this equation possible, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.