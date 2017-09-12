Is There Any LIFE In This ~$3 Biotech Concern

While years away from commercialization, the company has a couple of 'shots on goal' and has picked up some votes of confidence recently.

Today we look at a 'Tier 4' biotech concern called aYtr Pharma which also happens to be a 'Busted IPO'

Today we look at a ‘Busted IPO’ that is too small for consideration for any of our model portfolios but still is interesting on several levels. I offer it up for consideration for a small stake within a well-diversified portfolio for aggressive investors.

Company Overview:

With a small market capitalization of less than $100 million, shares of aTyr Pharma (LIFE) have traded flat over the past year and lost nearly three-quarters of their value since an initial public offering in 2015.

The San Diego-based biotech firm is focused on finding and developing novel medicines for patients suffering from devastating rare diseases where there are limited or no treatment options. They take advantage of proteins their scientists have discovered which have naturally evolved over billions of years to promote homeostasis and reset the immune system (as well as other systems which control or reduce tissue damage while maintaining normal activity in the immune system). While early on aminoacyl-tRNA Synthases were thought to be solely involved in protein synthesis, founder Dr. Paul Schimmel discovered one of these enzymes included an extracellular signaling region and continued research with collaborators has led to the discovery of around 300 Physiocrine proteins that could be involved in various physiological pathways.

Pipeline:

The company's lead product candidates are based on the Resokine pathway- these proteins act as set point modulators of the immune system, regulating the threshold for T cell activation (and potentially other immune cells) to aid in cancer and tissue homeostasis. The unique mechanism of action of Resokine agonists changes trafficking and residence closer to a resting T-cell, in effect working as an immunomodulator to promote a more resting T-cell phenotype.

In vivo administration of Resokine proteins to animal models of T cell driven diseases has shown promise in statin induced myopathy, bleomycin induced lung fibrosis, TNBC induced colitis, and IL23 induced psoriasis.

Lead candidate Resolaris has shown early signs of promise in early-onset FSHD (facioscapulohumeral dystrophy), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2B (LGMD2B) and adult FSHD.

LGMD2B is characterized by progressive decline in manual muscle strength, as assessed bilaterally by the modified Medical Research Council Scales (with 0 being the worst and 10 the best). In the 004 study, increases in muscle function were observed in the majority of patients enrolled with dosing up to 3 mg/kg BIW as compared to baseline. Several of those with early onset FSHD also experienced significant increases in muscle function. When the data is compiled and compared across the three studies, relatively stable or improved muscle function is evident with increased MMT scores in over half of patients in Resolaris dose groups.

Importantly, there were no signs of general immunosuppression and the treatment was well tolerated across all doses. The potential market opportunities in the United States being targeted are quite large relative to the company's current valuation, consisting of 19,000 FSHD patients, 16,000 LGMD patients and 16,000 DMD patients.

Their second program, iMod.Fc, is a lung Physiocrine designed to treat various pulmonary diseases. Splice variant expression data has shown has shown iMod to be expressed to a significantly greater degree in the lungs than in other tissues. Preclinical data has shown that knockout of the Resokine pathway induces idiopathic pulmonary disease using Bleomycin, and iMod.Fc inhibits Th2 type cytokines from activated T cells which play a crucial role in promoting fibrosis in certain interstitial lung diseases. Preclinical results from a rodent model of IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) have shown iMod.Fc to outperform current standard of care treatment pirfenidone (Esbriet), which did over 768 CHF in sales in 2016.

There are an estimated 135,000 IPF patients in the United States with median survival of 2 to 3 years. For an idea of possible upside in the event of promising results in the clinic, readers need look no further than recent increases in valuation in FibroGen (FGEN) and Galapagos (GLPG) after both reported promising results from early studies for their drug candidates in IPF.

As for catalysts, investors can expect a randomized controlled trial to be initiated for Resolaris in the near future. Originally management stated they would do so via partnership, but perhaps with the recent equity financing they have more options at their disposal. With iMod.Fc, preclinical IND-enabling studies should be completed by the end of the year and a first-in-human study will follow in 2018 if all goes according to plan.

One last note, the company has extensive IP protection with over 220 issued and allowed patents owned or exclusively licensed by the company and their Hong Kong subsidiary.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The median analyst price target is $4 on LIFE, representing upside of around 25% from present levels. On September 7th an analyst at Piper Jaffray started the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target, citing the important role of Physiocrine biology in immune system homeostasis and the likely partnering of Resolaris prior to beginning phase 2 studies. The stock also received a significant vote of confidence from key institutional investors in late August, raising gross proceeds of around $45 million (5.9 million shares of common stock at $2.65). Notably, Viking Global investors purchased 2.3 million shares of non-voting Class X Preferred Stock at $13.25 per share, each of which is convertible to 5 shares of common stock. While seemingly complicated, each share of converted common stock will be issued an additional warrant to purchase 0.375 additional shares of common stock at a significant premium to today´s price ($4.64). This indicates belief that better days are ahead, and further credibility came by way of members of the company´s board of directors who also participated in the equity financing (Dr. Paul Schimmer purchased $250,000 of shares).

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $57.2 million, while research and development expense came in at $8.4 million. General and administrative expenses totaled $3.5 million.

Verdict:

As noted in the opening, the company has too small of a market cap for consideration into any of our model portfolios. aTyr Pharma does have a few ‘shots on goal’, is targeting a potential lucrative niche, is now well-funded and has picked up some recent votes of confidence. While years away from any commercialization success, this small 'Tier 4' seems to merit at least a place on the 'watch list'. It also may be worthy of a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio for aggressive investors.

