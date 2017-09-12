Energy Transfer Supports Gas Exports To Mexico, A Big And Growing Business

Another piece on how Energy Transfer is bolstering its fee/volume-based asset base to the benefit of income investors.

Rising natural gas exports to Mexico has been a boon for both America's upstream and midstream oil & gas space, with Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and through its major economic interest in ETP, Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), playing a major role in that endeavor. Let's take a look at how Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP are making these exports possible through pipeline projects.

Pipelines are the ideal assets for income plays like the Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP. These assets generate fee-based revenue streams determined by the amount of volume shipped through these pipelines, and it looks like utilization rates for gas export systems to Mexico should be quite high. Income investors should always take note when major pipeline projects are brought online.

Macro overview

Data from the EIA shows that US gas exports to Mexico have basically risen five-fold since 2010 as you can see below.

Source: EIA

This is due to Mexico's strong economic growth trajectory leading to sharp increases in its gas demand, particularly for electricity generation, and output declines at aging fields creating a widening gap. A gap filled by US supplies. Below is another visual example of what this looks like.

Source: EIA

Mexico's energy reforms will probably lead to production growth returning some time in the future as foreign capital and expertise is developed. However, that will take a long time to materialize and most upstream firms are interested in oil projects, not gas. Adding on to that, Mexico's gas demand is expected to continue marching higher as new gas fired power plants are built out. From 2005 to 2015, Mexico went from generating 34% of its electricity from natural gas up to 54%. That should continue to rise.

Below is a look at the expected additions to Mexico's electricity generation capabilities over the next 12 years. Roughly 60% of the new additions will be gas powered generators. As baseload plants, these facilities tend to sport the highest utilization rates in the electricity generation world (up there with hydroponic conventional, nuclear, and coal).

Source: EIA

Let's see how Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP are profiting off of this very favorable macro trend.

Comanche Trail

The Comanche Trail Pipeline runs from 195 miles from Pecos County in Texas down to the US-Mexico border around San Elizario in El Paso County, TX. It receives natural gas from the Waha Hub which in turn receives natural gas produced in the Permian Basin. The Waha Hub is home to plenty of cryogenic processing plants that yield marketable gas which can be sold to end buyers, like utility companies that use gas as a fuel for electricity generation.

With 1.135 Bcf/d of transportation capacity, the Comanche Trail Pipeline terminates at the border (in part to due a sea of regulations) as it links up with the San Isidro-Samalayuca Pipeline which was completed in March 2017. The San Isidro Pipeline receives gas from the Comanche Trail through the Chihuahua gas corridor.

Starting near the US-Mexico border, the San Isidro-Samalayuca Pipeline runs for 14 miles and has 1.23 Bcf/d of transportation capacity. This pipeline's purpose is to route gas to power plants in Mexico. The end buyer for that gas is the combined cycle Norte III power plant in Samalayuca, Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Pivoting back to the Comanche Trail Pipeline. The purpose of this system is to grow US gas exports to Mexico to support its gas-fired electricity plants, along with the ability to deliver gas to local markets in West Texas. Built and operated by Energy Transfer Partners LP, ETP has a 16% stake in the Comanche Trail asset which started commercial operations in January 2017.

Trans-Pecos

The Trans-Pecos Pipeline was also built to primarily export gas to Mexico, along with the ability to supply local markets in West Texas. Commercial operations started up in March 2017. By June, a new lateral was set to come online connecting gas supplies running through the Trans-Pecos Pipeline to the recently constructed Presidio Industrial park in Presidio, Texas. This provides multiple sources of upside in regards to both growth and utilization rates (always better to have several material end buyers for gas supplies).

Operated by Energy Transfer Partners LP (16% interest), the 143-mile Trans-Pecios Pipeline has the capacity to ship 1.356 Bcf/d of marketable gas down to Presidio along the US-Mexico border in Presidio County. Like the Comanche Trail Pipeline, the Trans-Pecos Pipeline originates in the Waha Hub and receives marketable gas that can be shipped directly to end buyers.

From there, the Trans-Pecos Pipeline interconnects with the Ojinaga-El Encino Pipeline which was completed in June 2017. With 1.356 Bcf/d of capacity, the Ojinaga Pipeline starts near the border and runs to El Encino in Chihuahua state. The Ojinaga Pipeline distributes gas to various Mexican markets for power generation.

All of these gas supplies are going to Mexico's federal electricity commission, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, which is the country's state-run electricity utility operator. As I said earlier, thermal power plants make up the vast majority of Mexico's power generation capabilities, and in light of declining domestic gas production, cheap stable supplies from America are welcome.

From America's point of view, upstream players are very glad to have additional customers to cater to in light of surging gas production outstripping regional demand in most domestic plays. A win-win, and midstream firms like Energy Transfer are happy to make the US-Mexico energy trade come together.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners LP

Final thoughts

Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP should expect utilization rates along these two pipeline to be quite high, and the fee/volume-based nature of pipeline revenue generation makes these assets ideal for income plays. There is room for several sources of future upside, including capacity expansions along the entire system and additional laterals to buyers in West Texas (especially in Presidio).

Bigger picture, more takeaway options for Permian producers (which has jumped up from 5 Bcf/d to 9 Bcf/d over the past decade with room to run) means greater demand for other midstream infrastructure, such as gas gathering, processing, and storage facilities. Assets Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP can build out.

