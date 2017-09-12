NioCorp's Elk Creek Superalloy Project Doesn't Look Good

The project is far, far too reliant upon scandium numbers to work properly in my opinion.

As I've pointed out here just recently I've had a great deal of experience in the scandium industry. There was an appreciable amount of time that I was in fact that industry if you view it in a certain manner. I am no longer involved in any major capacity but I still know a great deal about the general landscape here.

It's entirely true that scandium is excellent stuff, there are useful things that can be done with it in lightweight alloys and fuel cells. I have supplied people doing both things, and others, with it and even up to the point of the material to build an entire wing for a major aerospace manufacturer.

As I also pointed out in that recent piece, discussing the various Australian nickel laterite projects, I cannot see how they can work through to profitability. This same scepticism applies to NioCorp (OTCQX:OTCQX:NIOBF) and their Elk Creek superalloys project.

The basic underlying geology is entirely fine. Yes, this type of niobium deposit is indeed associated with scandium, yes, it's easy enough to produce Sc2O3 as a byproduct from the entirely standard ferro-niobium production. A few years back I ransacked the literature and the collective knowledge of the mining industry to confirm all of that to my satisfaction. I have no doubt that this is all technically feasible.

It is instead that I am absolutely convinced that this is not economically feasible. Investments do depend upon economic, not technical, feasibility of course. From that technical report, a revenue assumption:

Scandium Trioxide (" Sc 2O 3 "): annualized production rate of 103 tonnes at an averaged realized price of $3,675/kg of Sc 2O 3, yielding annual gross revenue of $378.3 million.

I submit that this just isn't going to happen.

I can imagine plausible - well, less or more plausible perhaps - futures in which in a decade or three the world uses that much, perhaps more, scandium at that or even higher prices. It really is rather good stuff. What I cannot even imagine, let alone construct plausible routes to, is that this much can be produced and sold at anything close to that price in the first decade or two.

The global market for scandium is some 15 tonnes a year in the form of that Sc2O3. Entirely ignore anything you see about the price for the metal, that's in tens of kgs, if that, oxide is the relevant price. I can currently buy from China at $850 a kg for something akin to the proposed oxide production here. Note that I am entirely leaving out of this any effect that might come from those Australian mines discussed in the earlier piece.

The contention here is therefore that NioCorp is going to bring to market nearly 7 times current global demand and be able to sell that vast oversupply at over 4 times current global prices. That's also 60% of the proposed revenue of the project as a whole. That's not going to happen, is it?

This is the specific problem that I'm worried about:

Production: On an annual averaged basis, estimated production and revenues are as follows:

Ferroniobium (“FeNb”): annualized production rate of 7,055 tonnes at an averaged realized price of $39.60 per kilogram (“kg”) for contained niobium (65%), yielding annual gross revenue of $183.4 million.

Scandium Trioxide (“Sc 2 O 3 ”): annualized production rate of 103 tonnes at an averaged realized price of $3,675/kg of Sc 2 O 3 , yielding annual gross revenue of $378.3 million.

O ”): annualized production rate of 103 tonnes at an averaged realized price of $3,675/kg of Sc O , yielding annual gross revenue of $378.3 million. Titanium Dioxide (“TiO 2 ”): annualized production rate of 11,445 tonnes per year at an averaged realized price of $0.88/kg TiO 2 , yielding annual gross revenue of $10.1 million.

The TiO2 is neither here nor there really. The niobium numbers I have no problem with. Note that well over 60% of that predicted revenue is coming from that scandium. Which is where my problem is. I simply cannot see being able to sell many times more scandium than the world currently uses at a higher price than the world currently pays.

I can see the following being possible - new production leads to something I myself identified in this market two decades back, the absence of a reliable supply making people unwilling to commit to use. I've even been through this actual discussion with Airbus myself. Thus, reliable new production leads to more people being willing to use. Yes, agreed, I even think that likely.

But what I cannot see is being able to sell at that higher than market price, in that vast volume, while that market builds.

I am indeed convinced that there will be more scandium used in the future than is now. Further, that it's going to be something akin to co-production with perhaps this type of Nb production, perhaps the laterite Ni production, there are a number of other alternatives (processing red mud as is being done in Russia, yes, I too have tested that and it works) but it is only going to be successful if the scandium production is a small addition to revenue, not if it is the major contributor to finances. Simply because the scaling up of production is going to collapse the price for a time, creating a financial chasm that I don't think companies will be able to cross.

Incremental scandium production could well work. Leaps in volume of well over current global demand aren't.

This is of course an opinion and we all know how many of us have those. As someone who knows the market for scandium I just cannot see how NioCorp's numbers can possibly work out. Thus I'm certainly avoiding it and, well, your opinion is going to be your, isn't it?

As I say, I have no problems with the geology here, I agree that the outputs and quantities are possible. I have no problem with the idea that new and reliable supply will grow the number of people who use the material, scandium oxide. I am in fact one of the originators of that chicken and egg argument in this space. I even think that there will be winners in this space, it's just that I think it's going to be from those who bring incremental amounts to market, not those trying for huge leaps. I simply cannot see how it will be possible to maintain the predicted prices for the years it will take to ramp up usage, not if production is going to be many times current world consumption from this just the one project.

To me the sums don't add up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.