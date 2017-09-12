Scholastic Has An Intriguing, But Not Quite Compelling, Bull Case

At the same time, however, if targets are missed and/or the company isn't aggressive enough, the bull case isn't nearly as attractive.

Between cash on hand, the value in the company's headquarters in lower Manhattan, and a decent business, there is SOTP upside here.

There's a lot to like at Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), particularly with the stock near an 11-month low after a 20%+ pullback from December highs. Earnings have grown nicely the past few years, with adjusted EPS from continuing operations climbing from $1.17 in FY14 to $1.82 in FY17 (ending May), a 16% CAGR.

Thanks to the sale of the company's EdTech business to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC), Scholastic has $439 million in cash (net of ~$6 million in short-term debt and capital lease payments due), over $12 per share. Adding to the potential asset play here, Scholastic now owns its corporate headquarters at 555-557 Broadway in New York City, and has inked an agreement with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) unit Sephora to lease the lower floors.

So there's a solid three-pillar bull case here: the operating business, which has grown nicely and has dominant share in book clubs and fairs; the real estate, with the HQ building acquired for $254 million and SCHL spending another $65-70 million on renovations, per the Q4 call; and the ~$440 million in cash.

But there are just enough questions surrounding that bull case to keep it from being entirely compelling, even near post-election lows. The operating business is seeing a step-down in profits in FY18, due to the loss of high-margin Harry Potter revenue after last year's release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a stage play based on the long-running series. The real estate has value, and the Sephora deal will bring in cash, but Scholastic isn't looking to sell and even in theory, the cost of renting replacement space (or executing a sale-leaseback) has to be considered in valuation.

As for the cash, Scholastic hasn't made any real moves with it yet, and seems unlikely to do so. And a 2015 Value Investors Club article claimed that SCHL turned down a bid by HMH to buy the entire company, settling instead for the sale of the EdTech business.

So SCHL does look reasonably cheap, particularly if it hits management targets for several years of double-digit operating growth excluding the impact of Potter. But those targets may be aggressive in the context of recent performance, and expecting major capital allocation or M&A moves by the company looks a bit overoptimistic. SCHL likely has some upside, but I'm not sure there's quite enough to get too excited just yet.

The Operating Business

Children's Books

Scholastic operates in three segments: Children's Books, Education, and International. The Children's Books business is the major driver, generating ~60% of FY17 revenue and roughly two-thirds of segment-level operating income.

Within Children's Books, FY18 revenue should be split roughly 55/25/20 between Book Fairs, Book Clubs, and Trade. Book Fairs are set up by Scholastic at schools and early learning centers, with the company offering a cut to the host facility. The company has a staggering 68% penetration in schools, according to the Q4 presentation, despite reducing the number of fairs 8.8% in FY17, per the Q4 call. Scholastic was looking to cull unprofitable, smaller fairs, but CEO Richard Robinson admitted on the Q4 call that the company probably went a little too far on that front.

Revenue did decline 2.3% last year, after a few years of reasonably solid growth (4.6% in FY16 and 5.3% in FY14), but Scholastic is guiding for a bounce-back year this year, with low- to mid-single digit revenue growth. Business analytics and better execution are supposed to drive the improvement in fairs - which should come with better margins thanks to removal of lower-producing, lower-margin events.

Book clubs are run through teachers, who organize the clubs for K-8 students in return for receiving books and resource materials. Scholastic's penetration here is even more impressive, with clubs present at about 85% of schools and learning centers.

Club revenue fell 12%+ in FY17, a disappointing performance after a 2.4% drop in FY16. In that business, too, Scholastic looked to cut costs, and Robinson said on the Q3 call that a "segmentation strategy" didn't work. Scholastic wound up focusing on individual grades in its marketing materials and book selection, and is returning to a more flexible assortment going forward. Here, too, Scholastic is guiding for a bounce-back year, with revenue rising low- to mid-single digits.

The Trade business is driving much of the projected decline in FY18 profits, with EPS guided to $1.20-$1.30 against an adjusted print of $1.82 in FY17. The loss of Potter and to a lesser extent, a Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them screenplay, are leading revenue back down to "more normal" levels, according to Scholastic guidance.

The company still is guiding for mid-single digit growth without Potter - but revenue last year spiked to $308 million from $211 million in FY16 and $186 million the year before. Overall sales are guided down $91 million at the midpoint, which suggests a $100 million-plus impact in Trade, and sales back toward the ~$200 million range at best.

Overall, with Children's Books driving such a substantial amount of segment EBIT (though that figure likely drops closer to 55-60% in FY18), its outlook obviously is of critical importance to the investment case for SCHL. But, truthfully, there seems a wide range of potential outcomes. Scholastic's penetration in U.S. schools, in particular, along with the focus on children's books would seem to insulate it from some of the secular pressures on book sales overall. Management clearly sees room for improvement going forward, and sees the weakness in FY17 as mostly self-inflicted.

But there's been a lot of improvement in the business already. Segment EBIT margins expanded from barely 6% in FY14 to over 13% in FY17. Some of that improvement came from the contributions in trade. Still, Scholastic seems to have done a lot of the heavy lifting in clubs and fairs from a margin standpoint. A recently announced "Scholastic 2020" program is supposed to continue those efforts, with tech investments and improved sales and marketing projected to both raise revenues and cut costs.

But overall SG&A already has been held flat the past two years. Scholastic doesn't have a lot of room to increase penetration, particularly in clubs. And in clubs and fairs, the end customer is still a parent, and the secular pressures against physical books still seems to remain. My sense is that the growth cited in books and fairs, in particular, looks potentially optimistic. And while ~flat revenue and some modest margin expansion doesn't necessarily break the bull case at $38, it does seem like it would limit upside going forward.

Education

The Education segment is an intriguing potential driver for Scholastic, particularly after recent performance. Revenue should grow at about a 6% CAGR between FY14 and FY18, based on guidance, with margins expanding ~200 bps to ~17% or so this fiscal year.

The segment includes Scholastic's classroom magazines, which have 70%+ penetration in US schools; reference and non-fiction textbooks for classrooms and libraries; and an encompassing core literacy program. The long-term bull case here is that Scholastic can capture more share as schools move away from the structured "basal reading approach" to a more flexible, curriculum-based program. That certainly seems to be the case over the past few years, and Scholastic sees continued room for growth in that area (see Robinson's discussion in the Q&A of the Q1 FY17 conference call).

At probably ~30% of FY18 segment-level EBIT, Education likely isn't enough to move the needle on its own. But continuing high-single-digit EBIT growth does mitigate some of the potential concerns about weakness in the clubs and fairs businesses.

International

The International business on a reported basis has struggled the past few years, with revenue heading for something close to a 10% decline between FY14 and FY18. Of course, currency has had a lot to do with that: constant-currency revenue rose 3.8% last year and 3.5% the year before, per figures from the 10-K.

The business is expected to be roughly flat this year, with overseas Potter revenue coming off the books, offset by continued growth in Asia. But operating income - and margins - remain relatively depressed, and well off levels reached earlier in the decade. Asia does look like a growth opportunity, but the segment also has seen some bad debt issues in countries like Malaysia and Thailand.

Post-FY18, there is room for a rebound here, with a guided high-single-digit CAGR in Asia and no tough comparisons in trade. With the business in the 10-15% range of total EBIT, it's not necessarily a huge part of the bull case. But there is some optionality if execution improves and growth in Asia can start shining through, with recent dollar weakness perhaps giving some margin help in 1HFY18.

Cash, Real Estate And Valuation

With the market cap just under $1.4 billion, the operating business seemingly doesn't have to have that much in the way of value to support upside from $38. Backing out net cash, the enterprise value dips under $1 billion. Including renovation spend, Scholastic has spent $320 million on the headquarters alone, and TheRealDeal.com (h/t to the VIC article linked to above) said the asking price for the building's retail space alone would be over $1,000/square foot. Scholastic has guided for an incremental $10 million-plus in annual rent going forward, and has said the Sephora deal was for a 15-year lease.

So there is an SOTP case here that the operating business is available for something like $600-$700 million (using a +/- 5% cap rate on the rental income), against guided net income of ~$45 million in FY18. That's about a 14x multiple/7% earnings yield for a business that management expects to grow double-digits for the foreseeable future, thanks to Scholastic 2020 and organic increases.

The problem from here is that it looks like a solid fundamental case - but perhaps not quite as attractive qualitatively. This doesn't seem like the type of company to make an aggressive move with the existing cash. The company has bought back $11 million-plus in stock since a $50 million buyback authorization was made in July 2015.

The dividend hasn't moved since 2013. Nearly all of the cash (save $11 million) is held stateside, so Scholastic can make a move, but a major tender offer/recapitalization seems unlikely given the amount of common stock owned by the Robinson family, who controls Scholastic through a dual-class structure. There's also pension and benefit obligations totaling $200 million.

Monetizing the real estate similarly seems unlikely, and there are potential tax effects there. And as for the operating business, I'm simply not that bullish on it. Clubs and fairs are a key component on profit here, and expecting the next five years to look like the last five seems optimistic. The Education business is intriguing, because Scholastic potentially looks like a disruptor (if a quiet and modest one).

But having a business model based on huge share in physical books in 2017 seems a large risk, even if an immediate competitor isn't on the horizon. An effective mid-teen multiple to net income (and likely free cash flow once near-term capex spend on the headquarters and technology initiatives is completed) seems roughly in the ballpark for that type of business.

And from that standpoint, I'm skeptical Scholastic 2020 is enough:

Source: SCHL Q4 presentation

There are some aspects that should help, such as a Salesforce.com (CRM) implementation for the clubs and fairs business. But overall, the 2020 plan sounds like "we're going to do what we do better, and profits are going to grow" - not a structured plan of attack for clear deficiencies in the business, or to target areas that have obvious room for improvement.

As interesting as the cash and real estate are in terms of options, I don't see much evidence of Scholastic using those assets for a major change. And as far as the business goes, I'm not quite confident enough in it to see years of double-digit EBIT growth on the horizon. If that growth comes, SCHL probably is too cheap. But at anything above an implied zero-growth multiple (which requires a price closer to the low $30s), I don't see enough margin of safety to bet on it.

