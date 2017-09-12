This 7.8% Yielding Preferred REIT Stock Looks Like A Good Deal For Income Investors

While the Series A is less volatile than Bluerock’s common shares, investors only get paid quarterly, not monthly.

The Series A has proven to have much less downside.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) is a real estate investment trust that is growing AFFO and NOI at a fast clip. While the REIT’s common shares get all the attention due to its appealing, yet high-risk 11.3 percent dividend yield, income investor may also want to take a look at Bluerock Residential Growth’s preferred stock layer as an alternative source for income.

I have covered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT a couple of times here on SeekingAlpha, and recommended to buy the common shares due to the REIT’s aggressive stance on acquisitions and the explosive growth in revenues, AFFO, and same-store NOI. In short, an investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT offered upside tied to acquisition-driven FFO growth, and provided income investors with an attractive dividend at the same time.

Source: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

That said, income investors don’t always have to invest in a REIT’s common shares. A lot of real estate investment trusts have issued preferred shares as a way to diversify their funding sources. Preferred shares come with a host of benefits (and some disadvantages) that are worth exploring.

Bluerock's Series A Preferred Stock Is An Interesting Income Vehicle

Specifically, I think that the advantages of investing in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PRA) vastly exceed the stock’s disadvantages.

Obviously, buying the Series A makes sense for investors that are willing to accept a lower yield and desire a higher degree of principal protection (relative to the common shares). Preferred stock ranks above common stock in the capital structure, which makes Bluerock’s Series A a ‘safer’ bet than the REIT’s common shares.

A case in point is the recent drop in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s common share price after the company said that it would internalize its management. The internalization is expected to cost Bluerock a big chunk of money, approximately $41-42 million (paid with equity), and investors were less than thrilled about it. Related to the internalization, management announced that it was reviewing its dividend policy for the Class A common stock, triggering concerns over a dividend cut.

Here are the terms of the agreement between Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and its external manager, BRG Manager, LLC:



Source: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock’s common shares crashed after the internalization agreement was announced. On the other hand, Bluerock’s Series A preferred shares help up pretty well.

Source: Tickertech.com

Lower Yield And Lower Payment Frequency Of the Preferreds

Moving down the risk curve comes with a price, too: Investors have to accept a lower cash flow yield!

While the common shares currently throw off an 11.3 percent dividend yield, and the dividend is paid on a monthly distribution schedule, the Series A preferred shares yield ‘only’ 7.84 percent. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s preferred stock pays a quarterly dividend of $0.5156/share ($2.06/share annually) while the common shares pay shareholders $0.0967/share monthly ($1.16/share annually).

Your Takeaway

I think Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Series A preferred shares are an appealing alternative to the common shares. The Series A carries much less risk than the common shares thanks to the preferred stock’s higher ranking in the capital structure. The value of the preferreds was revealed in August when the REIT’s common stock price plunged on the internalization announcement, and investors started to price a dividend cut into Bluerock’s common shares. On the flip side, there is no real upside in the preferred shares. However, the Series A yields 7.8 percent which is nonetheless an attractive yield. Buy for income.

