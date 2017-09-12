Platinum In September

Platinum is developing a bullish chart which is likely to test the long term down trend, towards an eventual break out.

Platinum has a stronger chart than either silver or gold, having already tested the 2009 low and reversed bullishly from that. With mines reducing supply, demand fundamentals also support platinum.

Source : WPIC Presentation World Platinum Investment Council - (Consultancy)

Potential drag comes from the investor sentiment which connects all precious metals as the same, and is consistently either bearish or bullish on all of them, depending on geopolitical issues or the current weakness or strength of the US dollar.



Source : WPIC Presentation World Platinum Investment Council -

Seasonal Platinum

September tends to be weaker and choppy sideways trading for platinum, but unlike silver strengthens in October , often trending into a higher low in November.

Source: Seasonal Charts.com

COT Charts

The 20 year COT chart illustrates the double test of the 2009 low which developed on 2016, and the bullish rising trend line which has developed since. Platinum has yet to break out of the long term diagonal red trend line, but is holding the bullish trend on the monthly chart, with bullish higher lows.

The recent COT position suggests that hedge funds have picking up on the bullish contracts as producers have been selling. Asset managers and commercials have been bullish platinum, even as hedge funds have been bearish, (assuming parity with other precious metals).

On the six month COT chart, contract positions are comparable with the highs of the Spring, so price could become an issue soon, although trading is still holding a rising trend line from July.

Source: Barchart.com

Stock Charts

Platinum Weekly - 5 Years

The weekly chart illustrates the rising trend line with potential areas of selling resistance. Like silver, platinum corrects on the full stochastic, when it’s near the upper Bollinger band, (the current scenario). Unlike silver however, there’s a bullish trend developing, with trading outside of the diagonal red trend line, and on the support of rising highs. As platinum corrects into an over sold ‘full stochastic’ oscillator, there is much less downside in the price (compared to the same scenario for silver, which on the recent chart tends to continue to fall). A full stochastic rising from ‘over sold’ conditions, can still create lower prices, but there appears to be much less volatility. Trading in platinum appears generally stronger.

On the two year weekly level the Bollinger positions are defined at the top side of the border, and again with an over bought full stochastic.

Platinum Weekly - 2 years

Platinum Daily - 6 months

A tightening of the Bollinger bands generally leads to a‘pop’ but it can be in either direction. The last was down, and with a potential 5 wave pattern in place too, coupled with stochastic position, that seems likely.

The RSI oscillator is also over bought at this level, but the ADX over the MACD hasn’t as yet turned down, and a negative MACD is becoming increasingly shallow. Also the dotted middle of the Bollinger is moving close to the 50 ma, which can act as a support level. It didn’t earlier this year, but platinum has only just broken outside of the down trend. A normal reaction in an early break out correction would be to trade back to the break out point, (near the rising green trend line of support), but the moving average could act as early support where there’s trading congestion on the weekly chart. $947 or thereabout s, the dotted middle Bollinger level on the weekly chart, is also close to the 50ma on the six month daily chart.

Source: stockcharts.com

Looking Forward

Platinum appears to be headed for a test of break out of the red diagonal trend line on the longer term chart, but short term has some head winds of technical weakness to over come. Downside risk appears limited, below the green rising trend line on the weekly chart would a good point to manage risk with a mental if not actual stop loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.