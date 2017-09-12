Allergan Protects Shareholders With Sovereign Immunity Deal

Allergan plc (AGN) may have just delivered a badly-needed death blow to the inter partes patent review process. AGN transferred all of its “Orange Book” patents for Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% (RESTASIS), which treats chronic dry eye, to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. The Tribe has leased back a commercial rights license to those patents to AGN, so it may continue to capture the drug’s revenue potential.

Background

One of the strategies used by generic drug companies to bring their version of a patented drug to market prior to patent expiration, is to challenge the validity of patents in district court.

A robust pathway for pharmaceutical patent challenges was created by Congress under the Hatch-Waxman Act in 1984, which sought to strike a balance between fostering generic competition and preserving incentive for branded pharmaceutical companies to invest in new innovations. While branded pharmaceutical companies may regard these Hatch-Waxman challenges as an ongoing annoyance, and they remain an active risk to investors in the sector, the balance struck by Congress has been regarded as successful: Generic drugs constitute nearly 90 percent of the market, yet branded companies continue to invest in R&D.

Despite the success of Hatch-Waxman, in 2011, as part of the American Invents Act, another patent challenge process called Inter Partes Review (IPR) was established. It’s a complex process, but in brief, it permits patents to be challenged before the US Patent and Trademark Office, before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

While the creation of IPR was initially intended to address patent trolls, it has been exploited by generic drugmakers and short sellers to attack the intellectual property of branded pharmaceutical companies. That’s because IPR is stacked in favor of patent challengers, providing an easier pathway to attack legitimate IP. It’s no surprise that the Hatch-Waxman Act results in about 40% of patents being invalidated, while IPR results in almost 70% invalidation.

IPR is Bad for Investors

The IPR process was well-intentioned but was primarily designed to discourage patent trolls in the high-tech sector. But as we learn more about IPR, we further understand how the process is stacked against all holders of legitimate intellectual property, and thus is being exploited by generic drugmakers that know their patent challenges won’t withstand the scrutiny of federal district courts, which are the traditional venues for hearing pharmaceutical patent challenges under Hatch-Waxman.

IPR removes much of the burden of proof from patent challengers:

Under the Hatch-Waxman framework, patents are considered valid, and the burden is on generic challengers to prove their invalidity. No such assumption of validity exists under IPR.

Earlier district court decisions under Hatch-Waxman that uphold patents can be ignored during later IPR proceedings, creating a double jeopardy situation for branded companies.

Unsurprisingly, like much well-intentioned legislation, the IPR process has been abused. Hedge fund managers such as Kyle Bass have become patent trolls via IPR. They challenge patents even after they’ve been upheld in the Hatch-Waxman district court and simultaneously short the stock of companies holding those patents.

While the approach benefits generics and short sellers, it disincentivizes biotech and pharmaceutical R&D. There is a balance that must be struck when it comes to developing therapies. R&D is extremely expensive. Developers are entitled to patent protection and to be rewarded for their efforts (when successful) by earning a return on that considerable investment. Generics certainly deserve a shot to compete and maximize their revenue potential as well; the Hatch-Waxman pathway has proven to strike the appropriate balance

Hatch-Waxman has been around for 33 years, and all the players have adjusted to this system. IPR tilts the scale away from innovation, which ultimately harms both patients and shareholders.

There have also been alleged attempts to extort companies like Allergan into making cash payments to entities, considering IPR challenges. AGN filed an extortion lawsuit against Ferrum Ferro Capital in 2015.

RESTASIS Patent Transfer

The IPR process is to be argued in front of the Supreme Court in October, and while the outcome is always speculative, it seems that the IPR process will be found to be unconstitutional (as it should be). However, AGN cannot afford to wait for the Court to deliver its decision as the IPR challenge gets underway for six of its RESTASIS patents.

AGN instead transferred these patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, which received a $13.75 million payment upon the transfer and, in exchange, will license back the commercial rights to AGN for $15 million in annual royalties for the life of the patents.

By engaging in this transfer, the Tribe now owns the patent rights and cannot be challenged via the IPR process due to sovereign immunity. The Tribe will thus file a motion with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to dismiss the IPR challenge under the sovereign immunity claim.

The move is not unprecedented.

In Covidien LP v. University of Florida Research Foundation Inc., and Neochord, Inc. v. University of Maryland, the Board ruled in favor of the universities, which had patents being challenged in an IPR process. The ruling is complex, but essentially, states are considered sovereign entities under the 11th Amendment. So, with these decisions, Allergan clearly felt precedent existed for its patent transfer process. The Tribe also holds several tech patents.

However, in regards to pending Hatch-Waxman litigation in Texas – and for all such litigation regarding patent challenges for generic competition – that process remains. Allergan has gone on record saying it welcomes challenges through the long-established district court process.

Allergan Did The Right Thing

Some media sources, while acknowledging AGN’s creative approach, are unfairly criticizing the company’s decision, claiming it is simply a strategy to crush generic competition. Yet those media sources fail to point out that Hatch-Waxman remains a viable challenge pathway – and one the company has said it welcomes.

Many in the media, even business outlets, seem to forget that Allergan has a fiduciary commitment to its shareholders to maximize returns; one of the most important ways to do that is to mount a spirited defense of the company’s hard-earned intellectual property. When confronted with an unfair challenge to the viability of its RESTASIS IP, AGN acted decisively to defend RESTASIS while waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of IPR.

Some are also seeking to score PR hits on AGN by claiming the transfer runs counter to Allergan’s Social Contract with Patients. The Social Contract received attention throughout the pharmaceutical industry last year when it became the first specific, measurable commitment by a major drug maker to avoid drastic price increases. But many missed the fact that the contract was more nuanced than a simple pricing pledge – it was an elaboration of the delicate ecosystem that allows for pharmaceutical innovation: Innovator companies pledge to invest heavily in the development of new products and price them in a way that ensures widespread access, and patients and policy makers accept that a return on that investment is deserved.

A contract involves two parties. AGN is investing billions into pharmaceutical products, all of which are designed to enhance lives and relieve suffering. It is entitled to a return that incentivizes it to continue research and development – a return that is guaranteed by strong intellectual property protections.

Again, the IPR process disincentivizes Allergan to continue developing therapies at all if it has to defend patents in a system that is stacked heavily against them, often after they are even upheld in a federal district court.

For Investors

Allergan and the entire pharmaceutical industry have just brought themselves a lot of time, if nothing else.

In the best case scenario, the Supreme Court will gut the IPR process. The issue centers on whether patents are a public right or a private right. If the latter, the IPR process is extremely problematic because there is no due process, and private property cannot be taken without it. If the former, the IPR process will likely survive.



However, if the Court rules to keep the IPR process, biotech and pharmaceutical companies will have a whole new legal blockade in place to battle the IPR process. First, there will be a challenge at the IPR level. Since the Board had previously ruled that IPR wasn’t permitted in sovereign immunity claims, the industry has precedent that patents owned by Native American Tribes are exempt from challenge.

Litigants will then be forced to argue the matter all the way up to the Supreme Court. This will certainly occur, but the question is what kind of timetable it will involve. The longer it takes, the longer that patents can remain unchallenged by IPR – although they remain open to challenge in district court under Hatch-Waxman.

In the best case scenario, a SCOTUS ruling that protects the transfer would be a boon to the entire biotech and pharma sectors for a very long time.

So, patents seem safe from IPR in the near-to-medium term as the matter gets sorted out. That’s bullish for all companies in the sector. In the long term, things cannot get worse, so it would suggest downside is probably baked in (and has been since passage of the AIA). On the other hand, there would appear to be significant upside should SCOTUS either kill IPR or uphold the sovereign immunity claims.

One side note: this move only helps downtrodden Native American Tribes. This is real money being brought in to one of the country’s poorest demographics. Tribes deserve to exploit their sovereign immunity in the same way the U.S. exploits capitalism.