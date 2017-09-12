Think The Grocery Sell-Off Is An Overreaction? Buy Smart & Final

The bull case for SFS is essentially that it can grow profits at all - and if management is right or the market is overreacting, that bull case probably plays out.

But SFS management insists it's differentiated from the space, between B2B and warehouse-size revenues, and the valuation has come in quite a bit.

It's been a difficult stretch for Smart & Final Stores (SFS) in a lot of ways. Same-store sales growth has decelerated sharply. Management attributes the recent weakness to deflation and cannibalization from stores acquired from the bankrupt Haggen's chain. SFS bears - and short interest in SFS has risen steadily - cite increasing competition, particularly after Aldi entered the California market early last year.

At the same time, margins have been pressured, with guidance suggesting ~100 bps of EBITDA margin compression between 2013 and 2017. Given that those margins are going from just over 5% to just over 4%, and that SFS is 3x+ leveraged on a net basis, that compression has had a significant impact on equity valuations:

SFS data by YCharts

Note that SFS went public in September 2014 at $12

But in the first half of 2017, it does look like Smart & Final has made some progress. Q1 results weren't great, but SFS reiterated full-year guidance and projected eased deflation and a benefit from lapping the Q2 2016 re-opening of Haggen's. SFS got a nice post-earnings bounce as a result. Q2 numbers showed improvement, with comps turning positive at 1.3% and Adjusted EBITDA declining just 5.5% year-over-year after dropping 30% in Q1. SFS gained 7%+ on that report.

Of course, even with modestly better sentiment toward Smart & Final itself, external pressures have hit the stock hard. It's been forgotten in some corners, but the first news to impact the grocery space was Kroger's (KR) guidance cut on June 15th. That raised margin fears regarding the space and sent the entire sector tumbling - including SFS, whose shares dropped an even 10%. The next day, Amazon.com (AMZN) announced its acquisition of Whole Foods Market; SFS fell 18% on that news. The pressure has continued despite the post-Q2 gains; SFS shares now are down 45% since the day before Kroger's lowered guidance.

The question is to what extent those competitive pressures will hit Smart & Final, even as they are being priced in. SFS management has insisted that Aldi isn't a big issue, on the Q3 call citing a $1-$2K per week impact in 22 directly competing stores, a 5 bps impact at the high end. SFS also has shrugged off Wal-Mart (WMT), whose pricing strategy has been cited as a driver behind Kroger's margin weakness, as an indirect competitor at best.

S&F stores are much smaller, and have a substantial amount of B2B revenue (45% across the two banners, Smart & Final and B2B-focused Cash & Carry) and warehouse club packs (30% of S&F banner sales). Even assuming some overlap between the two categories (i.e., businesses buying warehouse packs at Smart & Final stores), over half of revenue comes from areas where S&F shouldn't be competing that often with Wal-Mart and Aldi - and areas where Whole Foods basically has zero presence.

So there's very clearly a contrarian case for Smart & Final even assuming there will be something close to a bloodbath in U.S. grocery over the next few years. And for those investors who see the sector's post-Amazon sell-off, in particular, as an overreaction, SFS would seem to be close to an ideal play on that thesis what should be limited, if any, head-to-head competition with Amazon's new unit. The question is whether SFS's bull case in May had any validity - and whether the stock is cheap enough, given leverage and growth concerns.

Can Smart & Final Jumpstart Growth?

The biggest concern with the bull case for SFS at the moment is that the business didn't look all that healthy even before the Kroger/Whole Foods developments:

SFS Comps, 2011-2017

Year Comp 2011 9.5% 2012 6.7% 2013 4.0% 2014 6.3% 2015 4.5% 2016 -0.5% 2017 1.25%*

* - Midpoint of 2017 guidance for 1-1.5%

Same-store sales have decelerated markedly. And SFS comps actually are inflated somewhat by the fact that the company keeps expanded stores (generally moved from the Smart & Final banner to the Smart & Final Extra!) in the comparable store base. It's not clear to what extent those stores have benefited comps, but given the rate of expansion it seems likely the contributions have been as high as 3-4 points in given years.

Again, SFS was a target of shorts even before the recent pressure, with short float clearing 20% as the majority of shares are still owned by P-E sponsor Ares Management (ARES). And so there's a case that Amazon/Kroger/Wal-Mart aside, the market simply is re-rating SFS to account for the fact that it's not growing all that impressively.

EV/EBITDA at the midpoint of 2017 guidance is almost exactly 6x. That's about in line with Kroger's historical average. Two of Kroger's acquisitions, Harris Teeter and Roundy's, were made at 7.9x and 7x EBITDA, respectively. SFS might look cheap at 13.4x EPS, but Weis Markets (WMK) is in the same ballpark and Ingles Markets (IMKTA) trades at a sub-10x multiple.

Clearly, SFS needs to post an acceleration in comps in the back half. But that seems likely, if far from guaranteed. Full-year comp guidance of 1-1.5% suggests ~1.3-2.3% growth in the second half, based on first-half comparable sales decline of 0.5%, per the 10-Q. (Q1, Q2, and Q4 have only 12 weeks, while Q3 has 16, so revenue is obviously back-half weighted.)

The impact of cannibalization should come down, but not abate entirely due to new store openings. Deflation moderated in Q2, per the Q2 conference call, with the company expecting close to a zero effect on a full-year basis. Guidance does suggest a modest decrease in full-year margins, but only by about ~10 bps year-over-year.

But, again, first-half performance was rather weak, with comps down 0.5% and Adjusted EBITDA declining 15.5%. And management has somewhat unofficially pointed toward Q3 2017 as a potential inflection point relative to near-term weakness. Haggen's is being lapped.

Deflation has progressively eased in each quarter, and management cited actual inflation in produce on the Q2 call. The message from management at the 30,000-foot level is that the past few quarters are abnormal, for S&F itself due to cannibalization and for the space as a whole due to the length and depth of the deflationary cycle. Clearly, S&F thinks that cycle is near an end, and that business can get back somewhat to normal:

SFS Implied 2H 2017 Guidance

Metric Figure Comps 1.3%-2.3% Adjusted EBITDA +21.6% Adj. EBITDA Margin 4.52% (+57 bps)

In the near term, there's an obvious way for SFS shares to bounce back: for the company to simply hit its guidance. It's not at all hard to imagine the narrative here changing if SFS can post a Q3 (which, again, is a 16-week quarter) with 2%+ comp growth and a double-digit Adjusted EBITDA increase.

The question is whether that's worth betting on. Full-year guidance did come down after Q2, despite the company raising inflationary impact estimates for the back half. On the Q2 call, CEO David Hirz cited higher promotional intensity, confirming to an analyst in the Q&A that 'front-page' promotions had increased as the year went on.

Unaffected Cash & Carry stores posted a 3.7% comp in Q2; for the Smart & Final banner, the figure was 2.6%. Hirz pointed out those numbers were with low inflation - but they also benefit (at least on the S&F side) from some modest help from seven conversions to larger store sizes, a likely 50-75 bps benefit (as best as I can guess).

Still, there's an intriguing argument to try and time the bottom here (although bear in mind that the Q3 report doesn't come until November, given the longer quarter). SFS might not look ridiculously cheap on a peer basis, but it does have a unique model and much more whitespace than regionally-constrained chains like Ingles and Weis. It's trading at a historic low relative to both P/E and EV/EBITDA. Intuitively, the 13x+ multiple to the midpoint of P/E guidance basically suggests the company need only grow profits at all from current levels to drive upside in the stock.

In that context, the contrarian case looks reasonably attractive. Smart & Final doesn't necessarily have to meet expectations - but come close. Something like a 1%+ comp and double-digit EBITDA growth in the second half still does enough to change the narrative here, and perhaps assuage some of the fears that the smaller company simply is going to get squeezed out as Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Amazon unleash 'a race to the bottom' in pricing. And given leverage, it doesn't take that much to drive a nice bounce.

A simple half-turn expansion in the EBITDA multiple gets the stock up 18%, to over $8. Given how SFS is trading, and how low expectations look (consensus estimates are below the guided range for both sales and EPS), that doesn't seem too much to ask. Of course, it's also worth pointing out that SFS hasn't been all that good at hitting guidance over the past few quarters.

Amazon Protection And Valuation

Longer-term, the outlook is a little muddier. Wirz opened the Q2 call by essentially defending SFS against the onslaught of negativity in the sector and I thought he made a reasonably compelling, if still imperfect, case.

As noted, C&C is pretty much all business sales (to smaller restaurants, mostly), and it drives 22% of revenue. An equal share goes to business customers at Smart & Final banner locations. Are they protected from an Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up? Obviously, there's a long-term case where Amazon uses its Amazon Business unit (the same causing havoc in B2B distribution stocks like Grainger (GWW)) in combination with Whole Foods to disrupt that business as well. And California was WFM's largest market, with 85 stores as of September 2016, according to its 10-K.

But Whole Foods itself, particularly on the consumer end, is a vastly different model from SFS, in pretty much every way. S&F prices 8-12% below conventional grocers, per management commentary; Whole Foods post-Amazon will have to shed its "Whole Paycheck" reputation. Smart & Final has nothing like the prepared food selection at Whole Foods; Whole Foods has nothing like the warehouse club sizes that drive 20%+ of overall sales (30% in S&F banner).

And 85 stores might sound like a lot, but as Wirz pointed out on the Q2 call, Safeway/Albertson's have 670 in the state alone. S&F finished 2016 with 243 - nearly three times as many. It's hard to see a US grocer with less potential impact from Whole Foods in particular, at least on a direct basis.

That said, the accumulation of even indirect impacts from Whole Foods, and Aldi, and Wal-Mart, and Kroger's response to Wal-Mart (and Aldi and Whole Foods...) can make a dent here. There's a reason the space has sold off the past few months - and it goes beyond one acquisition of a company with 1.2% share of the entire market. Smart & Final likely is posting 4% EBITDA margins this year. It doesn't take much of a pricing or traffic change to impact profit significantly - in either direction. Add to that a 3.2x net leverage ratio (at the midpoint of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance) and SFS equity may not be done moving.

Again, that's true in both directions, and SFS does look intriguing, particularly as a play against some kind of recovery in the sector as a whole. There's a 'feel' case for something close to a double over the next twelve months in a bullish scenario, in which Amazon fears abate, the sector sees some bargain-hunting, and SFS drives some level of margin expansion and growth over the next three quarters of rather easy comparisons. $200 million-plus in Adjusted EBITDA, and an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple driven by renewed investor focus on a margin rebound and whitespace for further development get the stock to ~$14.

I don't think that's a likely outcome - but it's not close to impossible, either. At the least, there's room for the multiple to expand and profit to grow if the company can get in the neighborhood of back-half guidance, setting up a solid FY18, and if the investor terror in grocery abates. It's a contrarian case, admittedly, and downside risk continues even after the big decline.

But S&F really isn't in any danger in terms of violating covenants, there's still the P-E sponsor, and I think the business will stabilize, at least, in the second half. Below $7, and at 6x EBITDA, that's enough to stabilize the stock. Anything more, and SFS will have room for a nice rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.