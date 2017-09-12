Dynavax Charts The Path Forward

As focus shifts from approval to bringing Heplisav-B to market, Dynavax is beginning to outline its plans for the future.

As Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) prepares for its date with PDUFA destiny on Nov. 9, it has started to offer some insights on the path forward for Heplisav-B, a Hepatitis B vaccine with the potential to own the market in relatively short order. Focus has been on approval for so long that little attention has been paid to what will happen after it gets the green-light, save for fairly cursory analysis of market potential. As approval has become more certain, DVAX management have started to map out a vision for the future of Heplisav-B and for the company as a whole.

In a presentation on Sep. 8 to the NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Investor Conference, DVAX offered a first serious glimpse at its planned marketing and sales strategy for Heplisav-B. Another presentation on Sep. 27, to the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, will likely expand the picture further.

At the NewsMakers conference, DVAX stated its chief objective as: “Rapidly secure payer coverage supporting premium price.” That’s not terribly controversial; maximizing coverage and price is the aim of any business, after all.

Looking at DVAX’s objective and initial launch strategy, we can identify three pillars it must build up to achieve its overarching goal:

Access – Ensuring availability of Heplisav-B, stable contract pricing, and consistent reimbursement policies. Adoption – Accessing and influencing key opinion leaders through a public relations campaign. Validation – Gaining market validation via adoption by major delivery networks.

Let’s take a look at these pillars and what DVAX has planned for Heplisav-B as it works to gain market traction.

Access: Partners to the Fore

This objective is straightforward, and a prerequisite of any sales effort whatever the industry. DVAX acknowledges that this is best achieved through distribution partners with established marketing and sales networks. Having recently raised $75 million, DVAX has the cash necessary to go it alone. But at the NewsMakers conference, the company acknowledged that a partner will be essential to unlocking Heplisav-B’s full potential.

A partnership was always the best move for DVAX, which has no experience bringing a drug to market. Partnering with a major drug company will give access to an experienced salesforce that can put Heplisav-B on the map very rapidly. And DVAX will have no shortage of suitors. The Sep. 8 presentation and the forthcoming Cantor Fitzgerald conference are as much opportunities to promenade in front of eager partners as they are opportunities to update investors. It is likely that DVAX will enjoy multiple bids for licensing Heplisav-B. Current producers of three-dose vaccines, Merck (MRK) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), could both be major players in this contest, with each seeking to prevent the loss of their Hepatitis B markets.

Other relationships DVAX must foster beyond sales partners are group purchasing organizations (GPO). These aggregators have enormous purchasing power, and a strong partner will help DVAX tap into many of them.

Adoption: Winning Over Influencers

DVAX puts a major public relations campaign at the heart of its strategy. A general PR effort alongside a putative sales partner will be amplified by targeted outreach to key opinion leaders (KOL) to win them over to Heplisav-B and inform them of vaccine’s value. The Hepatitis B Foundation has already been singing the praises of Heplisav-B, but further outreach to those in the medical community with significant industry and public clout will be necessary to gain traction.

DVAX reports that KOL outreach will commence in Q4 2017, and during the first stages of the sales launch in 2018. A partner will help make crucial introductions and give an imprimatur that influencers will heed. Vocal influencers, in turn, can have significant impact on the early adoption of Heplisav-B.

Validation: Penetrating Delivery Networks

The final pillar for Heplisav-B is validation in the market. That means securing contracts with, and approbation from, major healthcare providers. DVAX identifies integrated delivery networks (IDNs), as well as major federal and state public health departments, as key targets. Securing contracts with some of these will give crucial public validation to Heplisav-B as a worthwhile treatment. Yet again, the importance of a well-chosen partner is demonstrated here: A partner with clout and wide reach will be able to facilitate access to the IDNs and public health services that matter.

Accessing IDNs is especially important for a vaccine like Heplisav-B because it is entering a highly concentrated market: According to DVAX’s presentation, 80% of Hepatitis B vaccine sales happen in 25% of vaccine outlets. By targeting the outlets with the highest potential, contracting with operators of health centers and private clinics, and forming partnerships with major pharmacies, DVAX can reach a wide market through a fairly narrow set of channels.

Opportunity Knocks

With a top-tier sales partner facilitating Heplisav-B’s uptake, and its plugging into the major distribution networks, DVAX will be off to the races. There is a market opening that DVAX can seize if it manages a clean and orderly roll-out of Heplisav-B. The new vaccine can boast superiority to current products on the market, requiring just two doses. It also has higher incidence of success in a number of vulnerable populations for whom current vaccines are too often ineffective. Diabetics are chief among the latter category and represent a virtually green-field market opportunity for Heplisav-B sales.

Including diabetics, other vulnerable populations, and generally expanding uptake thanks to an easier dosage regime, Heplisav-B is poised to grow the Hepatitis B vaccine market, as well as to take a significant piece of current sales as it emerges as a new standard of care. If Heplisav-B can establish itself in the market rapidly and eventually entrench it as the standard of care, it could see peak US sales in excess of $600 million.

DVAX couldn’t be better positioned to seize the initiative. Merck and Glaxo have both recently announced manufacturing problems that are contributing to a shortage of Hepatitis B vaccine. A new alternative coming onto the market will be a welcome relief to many healthcare providers.

Of course, we have to recognize that, when dealing with the FDA, approval is not guaranteed until it has officially signed on the dotted-line. All of the current plans could still get derailed. But that is becoming exceptionally unlikely. The market need is growing even as the inadequacy of alternatives is made more apparent. Nixing Heplisav-B on minor safety imbalances would both be, and look, foolish. With a resoundingly positive AdCom behind it and a wealth of Phase III data supporting it, DVAX has come a long way and fought hard to get to this point. The market should soon be its for the taking.

