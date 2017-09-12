MaxLinear In A Challenging Transition, But The Upside Is Interesting

A long-term revenue growth target of 10%, with pro-forma margins above 30%, is not an easy target to hit, but would support a fair value in the mid-$20s or higher.

The transition will not be smooth, and the company is currently absorbing double-digit pro-forma revenue contraction, due to market/product transitions and weakness in Chinese optical investments.

MaxLinear is looking to leverage its own re-purposed technologies and multiple acquisitions to expand into new large market opportunities like optical (metro and datacenter) and wireless infrastructure.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) has been a good stock for me, generating a double-digit annualized return for the seven-plus years I've owned it, and I like investing on the basis of patterns – figuring out a constellation of attributes that have worked for me in the past and finding them again. With that in mind, I think MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) might be a name to look at a little more closely.

MaxLinear is not exactly “the next Microsemi,” and the products/markets served are quite different, but here is another growth-through-acquisition story that is underpinned by some solid technological / design capabilities and a desire to grow the addressable market by applying those capabilities to new markets. If MaxLinear can deliver on these opportunities and generate high single-digit revenue growth with improving margins, a fair value range in the mid-to-high $20's seems fair, not including the potential that MaxLinear itself could be a target.

Taking RF And Running With It

MaxLinear's core capabilities have been in highly-integrated RF chips, where the company has built up a strong business in RF receivers and RF receiver systems on a chip (or SoC) used in set-top boxes (both cable and satellite), DOCSIS gateways, and other equipment used for home broadband connectivity.

As part of this business, the company has developed what it calls “Full Spectrum Capture” - a technology that parses individual frequency channels and eliminates the need for multiple discrete single-channel receivers. As is typical with “do more with less” solutions, MaxLinear's Full Spectrum Capture allows for less power consumption, a small footprint, and simplified design processes, not to mention fewer issues with interference.

With that, MaxLinear has built up a strong presence for itself in cable modems and gateways, as well as satellite gateway receivers and channel stacking switches. Competition has remained fierce, especially from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which has a very strong presence in set-top boxes and broadband access, but MaxLinear has built itself into a partner of choice for those who don't want to work with Broadcom, including Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which has been a licensing partner of MaxLinear since its 2010 acquisition of TI's (NYSE:TXN) cable modem business.

Now MaxLinear is trying to move beyond this strong legacy in consumer broadband. The company has had some success on its own in transporting that Full Spectrum Capture technology to applications like wireless backhaul and optical (metro and datacenter), but has also used multiple acquisitions to build up its product lineup and grow its range of addressable markets.

Trying To Drive A More Even Split

The company's core cable/satellite products have historically contributed three-quarters or more of total revenue, but management is actively looking to grow segments like optical and wireless in the coming years.

MaxLinear is actively working on PAM4 DSP products, and PAM4 technology is likely to play a key role in the future transition to 100G and 400G in datacenters (though, as is often the case with new technologies, there is debate about how good of a solution it is...). Broadcom, Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI), and others are all competing for this space, but MaxLinear management has been quite consistent in projecting top-three share for this company, with at least a possibility of challenging for the top spot.

That's only one of several potential drivers in optical, though, as the company also has a small present-day business in interconnect products like laser drivers and TIAs, and here too there is plenty of competition from the likes of Inphi, MACOM, and others. It does help, though, that MaxLinear has developed or bought many different optical components and capabilities (including DSPs, SerDes, mixed-signal ICs, drivers, and TIAs) and can offer more complete and integrated solutions than some of its rivals.

In addition to its optical business, MaxLinear has been working to build up its presence in wireless infrastructure. MaxLinear acquired Microsemi's RF transceiver business and Broadcom's microwave wireless backhaul business and building upon these opportunities gives MaxLinear a shot at new markets with around $700 million in revenue potential, with Huawei already having shown interest in the microwave backhaul components.

Last and by no means least is the opportunity to leverage its most recent deal – the nearly $500 million acquisition of Exar. Acquiring Exar not only gave MaxLinear new products and technologies in areas like power management (power modules, regulators, etc.), interface (USB Ethernet bridges, etc.), and human interface (force touch sensors), but also significantly expanded the company's ability to address industrial markets outside of the company's core home connectivity/broadband space. All told, Exar most likely doubled MaxLinear's “blue sky” addressable market opportunity, including significant segments like force touch, auto, and other industrial, as well as cross-selling.

A Rocky Road For Now

However bright the future might be, the present has proven challenging. Revenue growth over the past year has been unimpressive, with scant growth in the third quarter of 2016, double-digit declines in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, and a 14% decline in the second quarter on a pro forma basis.

MaxLinear is seeing painful (even if expected) erosion in its legacy video SoC business and declines in its analog satellite channel-stacking switch business. MaxLinear basically *is* (or was) the player in that market, and enjoyed attractive ASPs, but more customers are switching to digital switches and this is an area where Broadcom is much, much stronger. Spending from Chinese customers on optical components has also plunged (MACOM and Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) have reported similar trends), and this business is coming in about one-third of management's initial expectations.

At the same time, cost savings from the Exar have been a little slow to materialize, so relatively healthy gross margin trends are not translating into hoped-for levels of operating margin leverage.

At this point I believe that these are transitional issues that will fade. The weakness in set-top box SoCs and analog stacking switches is just something the company has to go through. Looking ahead, there are meaningful opportunities for the company to grow from 4G/5G base stations and backhaul, metro and datacenter drivers and TIAs, PAM4 DSPs, and Exar's own product cycles (like force touch and power modules supporting memory modules for Purley servers).

MaxLinear also has opportunities in front of it like new components for outdoor satellite units, MoCA products (which allow the use of coax cable for high-def video and high-speed internet), the migration from DOCSIS 3.0 to DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, where MaxLinear could see upwards of 25% content growth (due to higher channel counts and other factors).

The Opportunity

After its acquisition spree, MaxLinear has multiple new growth opportunities that could drive it to over $700 million in revenue in 2021 (versus less than $400 million in 2016). In addition to newer market opportunities like datacenters and microwave wireless backhaul, MaxLinear now has the standing to pursue future R&D (or M&A) in complementary areas like WiFi, power management, and analog/digital converters. While cord-cutting is a potential near-term threat to its cable business, the longer-term potential from ultra-HD and OTT video delivery largely mitigates that risk in my view.

I'm looking for MaxLinear to generate close to 10% long-term revenue growth, which is well more than I expect from the typical chip company (I'm looking for about 5% from Microsemi and around 7.5% from Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Broadcom), but I believe the growth in home broadband and the significant opportunities in markets like optical and wireless infrastructure and product segments like power management can drive well above-average performance.

I also expect ongoing margin leverage, as new products should offer improved gross margins and the company should be able to drive synergies from the Exar deal (as well as its own internal improvements). All told, I believe adjusted FCF margins can move into the 20%'s over time, supporting low double-digit annualized FCF growth.

I would also note that MaxLinear could itself become an M&A target, with a larger company potentially seeing lucrative opportunities to fold in MaxLinear's products and technologies (to drive even more integration and cross-selling potential) and drive better gross and operating margins. I wouldn't exactly be shocked if Microsemi considered MaxLinear somewhere down the line (even though Microsemi sold one of its businesses to MaxLinear last year), and likewise I could see a company like Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) or perhaps even Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) having some interest.

The Bottom Line

This is a challenging time for MaxLinear, as the company looks to migrate from its focus on markets where it has enjoyed strong share and reputation (cable/satellite) to markets that offer significant growth potential, but new competition and more of an uphill climb to gain share. By no means is success assured, but MaxLinear does come to the fight with some meaningful capabilities.

I believe fair value lies somewhere between my DCF-based fair value ($23.50) and my margin-driven EV/revenue-based fair value ($29.50). That's a wide spread, but I'm more inclined to stick to the more conservative side of the curve ($23.50 to $25), as margins (and what the Street will pay for them) tend to be more volatile in this space. Either way, though, I believe this is a name worth a closer look today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSCC, AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.