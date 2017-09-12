Top Ships: Will The Massive Dilution Ever End?

Reserve split No. 7, so the fourth in 2017, is unavoidable in the short term due to the ongoing dilution and Nasdaq compliance reasons.

I am expecting another share count increase of up to 200% in the coming four weeks based on two filings from the first week of September 2017.

Stock has crashed by almost 100% since the beginning of 2017, mainly due to the Kalani Investment deals and other equity raises, respectively.

Source: Top Ships

Investment Thesis

Top Ships (TOPS), the Greek shipping company with its young 10 vessel fleet, has gone through a massive share dilution and three bizarre reserve stock splits since the beginning of this year, leading company shareholders to lose their entire investments. The most recent filings indicate that there is even more room for stock dilution in the coming weeks. This opens up the door for another reverse split and doesn't improve the already risky position of the stock either. As this is not enough, some US law firms recently announced the filing of securities class action lawsuits against the company with its CEO, Evangelos J. Pistiolis (see picture of him above) which should put the stock further under pressure.

That being said, I don't see a single reason why a potential investor / trader should go long with this stock, or should keep on holding it now. I am expecting a further decline in the current share price, resulting in the seventh reverse split in the coming two weeks which should create a short opportunity.

The Never-Ending Dilution and Short play

Historical Development

As you can see from the following chart, share price of Tops plummeted dramatically by almost 100% from $21,061 in January 3, 2017 to $0.44 in September 9, 2017. This was mainly driven by a massive share dilution caused by the questionable Kalani Investment financing scheme, along with the preferred shares conversion to common stocks and the issue of warrants. This never ending dilution, or "short play party", only was possible due to the three reverse stock splits in between which basically pushes the share price through an accounting trick up and reduces the outstanding shares amount and keeps the stock alive.

Source: Nasdaq, Investing, Own calculation

Unlike other Greek shipping companies such as Dryships (DRYS) or Diana Containerships (DCIX) who really suffered from horrendous market positioning and a bearish shipping market, Tops was the one who was able to generate a net income during 2016 and because of this, had a relative solid price movement by middle of February 2017. Then however, the company started its downtrend against all logics as the Baltic Dry Index started its upward trend at the same time. We now know that this is primarily a result of the massive share dilution and also due to a disappointing Q2 2017 Earnings Report which were driving the share price down.

Most recent developments and outlook

On September 7, 2017, the company released a SEC filing Form 6-K which stated the following:

TOP Ships Inc. (the "Company") announced today that since August 29, 2017 it has issued and sold 102,968 common shares par value $0.01 per share pursuant to its previously announced purchase agreement by and among the Company and Kalani Investments Limited dated February 2, 2017, as amended (the "Purchase Agreement"). In addition, since August 29, 2017 the Company has issued 1,709,665 common shares par value $0.01 per share pursuant to conversions of Series C Convertible Preferred Shares. Mainly as a result of these issuances the Company currently has issued and outstanding 8,253,956 shares. As of the date hereof, up to $2.1 million worth of shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. Also, as of the date hereof, the Company has 2,924 Series C Convertible Preferred Shares outstanding. Furthermore in connection with shares issued in relation to conversions of Series C Convertible Preferred Shares, the Exercise Price (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) of the Warrants (the "Warrants") issued in a public offering by the Company pursuant to the warrant agreement dated June 11, 2014 (the "Warrant Agreement") is adjusted to $0.35 and the number of common shares of the Company purchasable by each Warrant is 7.12 Warrant Shares (as defined in the Warrant Agreement). Also, as previously announced, the issuance of the Series C Convertible Preferred Shares constitutes an issuance of Variable Price Securities (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) and that, pursuant to Section 2(D) of the Warrant Agreement, each Holder shall have the right, but not the obligation, to, in any exercise of Warrants, adopt the Variable Price (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) at which the Series C Convertible Preferred Shares are convertible as the Exercise Price of the Warrants.

According to the filing, we can take away that the Kalani deal is not yet over as 2.1 million worth of shares is remaining. Assuming that Kalani would dump all of its shares at a $0.40 share price in the coming days, it could mean that the outstanding share amount would increase by 5,250,000 more common shares. Keep this number in mind for the upcoming.

On September 8, 2017, the company released another SEC filing, Form SC 13D/A. This filings discloses some very helpful information regarding the ownership of the shares. However, the purpose of this analysis is to provide you a guidance on the upcoming share dilution potential based on my own calculations. In doing so, I created the following schedule representing the total shared voting power of the different entities, the outstanding preferred shares to be converted into common shares and outstanding warrants based on this filings and the previous filing from August 29, 2017, respectively.

The Lax Trust is an irrevocable trust established for the benefit of certain family members of Evangelos Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Issuer. It is a sole shareholder of i) Family Trading, ii) Sovereign Holdings, iii) Epsilon Holdings, iv) Oscar Shipholding, v) Race Navigation and vi) Tankers Family, giving it now a total voting power of 57.2% (previous: 49.4%). Why is this so important that the company is increasing its voting power? Take a look at the following paragraph based on the filing:

On April 21, 2017, the Issuer was informed by one of its senior lenders, ABN Amro Bank N.V. ("ABN Amro"), that the Issuer was in breach of a loan covenant that requires that any member of the family of Mr. Evangelos Pistiolis, the Issuer's President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, maintain an ownership interest (either directly and/or indirectly through companies beneficially owned by any member of the Pistiolis family and/or trusts or foundations of which any member of the Pistiolis family are beneficiaries) of 30% of the outstanding Common Shares. ABN Amro requested that either the family of Mr. Evangelos Pistiolis maintain an ownership interest of at least 30% of the outstanding Common Shares or maintain a voting rights interest of above 50% in the Company. In order to regain compliance with the loan covenant, on April 27, 2017, the Issuer's board of directors authorized the Company to create a new class of non-convertible preferred stock with voting power of one thousand (1,000) Common Shares per preferred share and grant 100,000 of these preferred shares to the Pistiolis family.

Based on this we can assume that the CEO regained compliance with its senior lender ABN Amro Bank N.V. as he is now above the threshold with 50%. In addition to the shared voting power, we also can see how many more shares will be converted / issued based on the outstanding preferred shares and warrants. According to the Family Trading Inc. and Race Navigation Inc., it is expected that 11 million more shares will be added to the current 8.3 million outstanding shares, totaling to 19.3 million shares. If we now add the 5.3 million common shares from the Kalani deal, we would end up with an estimated 24.5 million shares outstanding. Based on the current outstanding amount of 8.3 million, this would mean an increase of 197%, or roughly, 200%. That being said, the company will most likely perform another reverse stock split, not only to remain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, but also to reduce the overall share amount.

As this is not enough, the company is now facing serious class action lawsuits from US law firms, here with one example from August 29, 2017:

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) (“Top Ships” or the “Company”) securities during the period between January 17, 2017 and August 22, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until October 23, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Things are not getting boring with this company. The good news from this is that the management might reconsider its overall action against its own shareholders in the short term.



Conclusion



As a result, the forward potential share dilution by up to 200%, as discussed in this article, is a negative for Tops. Because of the unavoidable reverse stock split and the recent news regarding the class action lawsuits against Tops, I can only recommend to experienced traders to keep on shorting this stock, if they already hold, or at least to wait for the next reverse split.

Inexperienced investors and traders should stay away from Tops as it is very risky to play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.