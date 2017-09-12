Magna International: A Significantly Undervalued Autonomous Driving Player

It is clear that autonomous driving is the next big step for the auto industry. Many companies from the tech and traditional auto industries try to be involved in the developing of a viable self-driving solution in order to gain from the trend. The list of these companies has become bigger over the last year, and currently includes such players as Nvidia (NVDA), Baidu (BIDU), Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Delphi Automotive (DLPH), Intel (INTC), and many others.

Magna International (MGA) is another company to be included in the list: at the end of August, the corporation revealed its MAX4 self-driving solution that combines cameras, radars, lidars, and ultrasonic. This article explains why Magna is a compelling buy if you want to invest in the autonomous driving technology.

The autonomous driving race

First of all, let us take a broad look at the development of self-driving technology.

In general, the companies involved in the field use three types of sensors in their solutions: cameras, lidars, and radars and ultrasonic. These sensors perform different functions, have different abilities and cost structures. More details about the technology can be found in my article on autonomous driving. The only necessary remark that I would like to make here is the fact that lidars are more accurate in comparison with radars, but they are also more expensive. This is important to emphasize because it seems Magna relies on lidars more than other companies that develop their solutions.

It was already mentioned that the list of corporations that are involved in the autonomous driving has expanded significantly over last year, and it seems that the trend is going to continue. Some of the recent events were discussed in my article on Texas Instruments (TXN), the corporation that invests heavily in advance driver assist systems (ADAS), which can easily become the basis for autonomous driving:

Intel bought Mobileye, the provider of ADAS and mapping solutions, to get direct exposure to the automotive market. Microsoft joined forces with Baidu to develop autonomous driving solutions. Nvidia powers most infotainment systems in the modern cars, also providing supercomputers for self-driving.

From my point of view, the most promising technologies are developed by the following players:

Baidu, which collaborates with many companies, like Microsoft, to bring autonomous driving to life

Delphi, which teams with Intel and Mobileye and has already achieved a significant progress

Tesla, which was one of the first companies from the auto industry to consider implementing the technology in its cars and which uses Nvidia supercomputers

GM (GM) and Ford, the two traditional automakers which have viable experience in the industry

As a result, it is seen Magna with its MAX4 platform will face serious competition in autonomous driving tech. Therefore, the next logical step is to analyze what the company is going to offer in order to stand out.

Magna and self-driving technology

At the end of August, Magna unveiled its MAX4 platform for autonomous driving. The system combines cameras, radars, ultrasonics and lidars with a compute platform and is claimed to be “designed for easy integration with any automakers’ existing and future platforms.” It is also noted the solution is scalable up to SAE Level 4 (highly automated self-driving, which does not require human driver intervention). Magna CTO Swamy Kotagiri explained the situation regarding how viable the solution is in terms of market-readiness:

The platform consists of multiple enabler subsystems, such as radars, LiDARs, cameras, compute platform, etc. All of these enablers are either fully or nearly production ready.

The company also provided a video which offers some details about the system.

Magna's MAX4 Autonomous Driving Platform

From the company’s explanation, it seems that the main advantage of Magna’s platform is its easiness of integrating into major automakers’ systems and, importantly, a car’s design. I find this to be a major asset for the company, as it will be easier to sell to automakers such a solution that does not spoil a car’s design. Hence, it is seen by the pictures below that a self-driving car does not look different from a vehicle without autonomous driving capabilities.

This is emphasized by Mr. Kotagiri:

At the heart of this development is a desire to show the market Magna's breadth of capabilities and an autonomous driving enabling platform with subsystems that do not compromise the interior and exterior of a vehicle. Our focus is on developing production-ready solutions that offer flexibility to integrate and the framework to enable Level 4 technology for when the market is ready.

Moreover, the system implies more easy control over the autopilot, in comparison with similar solutions by other companies. The process is similar to usual cruise-control, which means the self-driving mode is disengaged when a driver touches a brake or gas pedal or takes over the steering wheel. This means it should be transparent to a driver how to use the system, and, therefore, automakers should be more likely to adapt MAX4 in production cars.

Finally, what is important to emphasize is the use of lidars in Magna’s platform. As I mentioned, lidars are more accurate and precise in comparison with radars or ultrasonics, albeit the two sensors are not completely interchangeable. As a result, a system with a lidar is likely to be more precise than a system without one, even though final accuracy depends heavily on software.

However, until now the main problem with lidar has been its high cost, which is why such corporations as Tesla avoided using this type of sensors in production cars. It seems that Magna is trying to solve this problem. For instance, the corporation made a strategic investment in Innoviz Technology, “a pioneer in solid-state lidar technology.” It is stated:

Innoviz's solid-state LiDAR can provide high-definition, 3D, real-time images of the vehicle's surroundings regardless of changing light and weather conditions. It can be easily integrated into any vehicle at significantly reduced cost compared to commercially available LiDAR technologies with comparable performance.

Interestingly, Magna’s rival Delphi Automotive, which also develops a system for self-driving, also invested in Innoviz, which shows the technology is likely to be viable for autonomous driving solutions.

Risks

Even though Magna’s MAX4 system looks promising and can be beneficial for the corporation, it is necessary to understand certain risks associated with the project. First of all, as I already mentioned Magna will face a significant degree of competition from such players as Tesla, Intel, Nvidia, and many other big companies which have been involved in the field of autonomous driving tech longer than Magna. Secondly, Magna’s ability to sell its system will rely heavily on the costs of lidar sensor, which means the corporation depends on the results that Innoviz will achieve. Finally, despite the fact that Magna claims the system is “nearly production ready,” it is still unclear how much time it will need to achieve the needed level of reliability of its autonomous drive platform. This question should be addressed during the upcoming International Motor Show in Frankfurt.

Magna looks undervalued versus peers

Overall, Magna looks attractive in terms of valuation. Thus, its forward P/E ratio is 7.5, which way less than this of the competitors. Moreover, its PEG ratio of 0.8 shows the corporation can be undervalued relative to its growth rate. The detailed comparison is presented in the table below.

(Source of data: Finviz and YCharts)

Moreover, the corporation’s ROE is solid 21, which is higher than the industry average, while the debt burden is significantly lower than the average level, which reduces the risks for Magna.

(Source: Morningstar)

DCF analysis

To strengthen the analysis, I will use a discount cash flow model to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 2.9%:

In 2017 and 2018, revenue will increase by 4% and 6.5%, respectively, which is even less than the average analysts’ expectations provided by Yahoo Finance. Importantly, Magna has demonstrated a 4% increase in revenue over the six-month period ended June, 30.

From 2019 to 2021, revenue growth will increase from 0% to 2.5% a year, reflecting a possible cyclicality of the auto industry. I find this scenario to be very conservative, especially if Magna is able to succeed in creating a viable self-driving platform.

2. EBITDA margin will increase from 10.8% shown in 2016 to 14.5% by the end of the horizon period, reaching the level of margin shown by such corporations as Delphi Automotive.

3. The effective tax rate is estimated to remain at the level of 25% over the horizon period.

4. Then comes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.5%. The cost of equity capital (15.1%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.44 beta, 2.1% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is therefore estimated to be 13.9%.

The model shows $27 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes that EV/EBITDA multiple will stay on the level of 5 by the end of the horizon period (2021), which still would be much lower than this indicator of the peers. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $70.7. Under the pessimistic scenario (4x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $23.4 billion, or $61.3 per share, representing 27% upside potential.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by the actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $66-75.4, which represents tremendous upside potential. As a result, the DCF model shows the stock is currently significantly undervalued.

Final words

Overall, Magna International is a very solid company that enters a promising field of autonomous driving. If the corporation succeeds with its MAX4 self-driving platform, Magna will profit from this product considerably, which makes the Tier One auto supplier a compelling buy for those who want to invest in autonomous driving technology. This is supported by the comparative analysis and DCF model, which show Magna is likely to be significantly undervalued by the market. Moreover, even though there are certain risks associated with the auto industry and the MAX4 project, low EV/EBITDA and historically high return on equity make Magna less vulnerable to shocks.

