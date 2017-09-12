Boeing August Order Report: No Surprises

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports, and while this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as the ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of August. The July report can be found here.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders August 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing started the year off strong accumulating 226 gross orders in the first three months. After that, sales plateaued resulting in Boeing’s cumulative orders to fall year over year. This, however, was to be expected with the Paris Air Show being hosted in June. In June, we saw a fresh uptick in order activity as aircraft deals were announced at the Paris Air Show. In the months after that we are seeing some commitments announced at the air show being firmed up.

In July, Boeing booked 22 orders, 9 wide body jets and 13 single aisle aircraft:

Paris Air Show order: BOC Aviation finalized an order for 10 Boeing MAX 10s.

Paris Air Show order: Japan Investment Adviser finalized an order for 10 Boeing MAX 8s.

Turkish SunExpress Airlines converted 7 orders for the Boeing 737-800 to orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 737-900ERs.

After 2 orders for the Boeing 747 last month, Boeing received a widely anticipated an order for 2 Boeing 747-8Is. These orders are the jets once destined for Transaero, that have now been ordered by the USAF to be converted to the next Presidential Aircraft.

Last month the remaining Transaero orders in Boeing’s order book were scrapped, clearing the road for an order from the USAF, which happened in the subsequent month. Boeing’s cancellation increased by 7 units to 67, reflecting a conversion from SunExpress Airlines rather than a cancellation.

With 33 orders in August 2017, order inflow increased by 11 units year over year. The three-year and five-year averages for the order inflow in August stand at 60 and 39 orders, respectively. So, it can be said that the order inflow was far below average, but not by much.

For Boeing, order inflow is steadily progressing as sales teams are working on firming up announcements. In the first eight months of 2017, Boeing accumulated 493 gross orders versus 406 orders in the same months last year. So, sales are up by roughly 90 units which to a major extent can be attributed to the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and I am expecting more orders to be finalized in the remaining months.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries August 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Boeing delivered 748 aircraft, slightly less compared to its record-breaking year in 2015. For 2017, Boeing aims to deliver between 760 and 765 aircraft which is more or less in line with the deliveries in 2015.

In August, Boeing delivered 58 aircraft divided between 16 wide bodies and 50 narrow bodies:

Boeing delivered no Boeing 767 Freighters to FedEx (NYSE: FDX), which is the sole customer for the aircraft.

No Boeing 747-8 aircraft were delivered in August, meaning that Boeing delivered no freighters during the month.

Eleven Boeing 787 aircraft were delivered, more or less in line with the production rate.

Five Boeing 777-300ER aircraft were delivered, reflecting the step down in production effective August 2017. The new production rate is 5 aircraft per month.

A total of 50 Boeing 737 aircraft were delivered including 5 MAX aircraft, meaning that the number of monthly MAX deliveries has been relatively stable since service entry.

With 66 deliveries, the number of deliveries was more or less in line with the number of deliveries that was to be expected based on the production rates on each program. Boeing will need 71 deliveries on average in the coming months to meet its delivery target for 2017.

Book-to-bill ratio

For the full year, Boeing expects orders to roughly trace last year's order inflow, which would indicate 660 net orders or a book-to-bill ratio of .86. In August, this ratio was .5, far below the expected book-to-bill ratio for the entire year. In the first 8 months, Boeing booked 493 orders and delivered 476 aircraft. This implies a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03, which is higher than what Boeing expects for the full year. It remains to be seen whether Boeing can keep up the pace of order inflow in the remaining months of 2017, but I am expecting some commitments announced during the 2017 Paris Air Show to be finalized in the coming months.

Customer Spotlight

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

In this month's customer spotlight, we have SunExpress Airlines. The airline was founded in late 1989 and commenced operations in 1990 as a joint venture between Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) and Turkish Airlines focusing on tourist charter flights. The airline primarily operates flights between the Turkish tourist destinations and European cities. The airline has a German subsidiary, which operates aircraft on behalf of Lufthansa’s Eurowings.

The airline, including the German division, has a fleet of 70 aircraft, which it uses to serve 100+ destinations. The airline only operates 64 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 6 A330s. In August, the carrier converted orders for 7 Boeing 737NG aircraft to an order for 7 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Conclusion

In August, Boeing’s order inflow picked up slightly. Although there was an order for the Boeing 747, I don’t see it as a surprise since this order was widely anticipated and some even view it as the sole reason for Boeing not shutting down the program.

What we currently are seeing with the recent changes in production rates is the delivery mix tending even more towards narrow body deliveries. This means that Boeing should execute a smooth production ramp up, especially since the narrow body production partly has to offset lower wide body deliveries.

Boeing’s orders have increased year-over-year and in the coming months I am expecting a steady finalization rate for commitments announced during the Paris Air Show.

For those interested in the Paris Air Show orders, I have set up a page in which you can filter the order announcements per type, customer, region, etc.

