A Flattening Yield Curve Handcuffs The Fed

In the holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 declined 0.61%, while the ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) continue to lead the way, as our friends at Bespoke Investment Group illustrated last week (see “ADR Acceleration,” September 7, 2017). Through last Thursday, they said, “ADRs are up an average about 15% vs a more modest 10% for the S&P 500 ETF,” and that gap widened significantly in August.

The big news last week was the collapse in the 10-year Treasury bond yield to only 2.05% on Friday, based on fears of a potential nuclear war with North Korea as well as dovish central bank trends. As for war with North Korea, I believe it will end peacefully and, if it doesn’t, I am betting on the U.S. to win. (I’ll have more to say about declining 10-year Treasury yields and the flattening yield curve later on.)

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said last Thursday that the ECB would begin to consider how quickly it will reduce its purchases of government bonds in 2018. That means the ECB’s quantitative money pump will continue to buy 60 billion euros ($71.5 billion) worth of bonds per month at least through December “or beyond, if necessary.” Draghi’s comments were very dovish, so bond yields around the world meandered lower everywhere except Japan, where rates are already super-low.

The flattening U.S. yield curve is now making it much more likely that the Fed will not be able to raise key short-term rates anytime soon. One big dove on the Fed, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, said last Tuesday that the central bank's four interest-rate hikes since late 2015 could be doing “real harm” to the U.S. economy. Specifically, Kashkari said, “It is very possible that our rate hikes over the past 18 months are leading to slower job growth, leaving more people on the sidelines, leading to lower wage growth, leading to lower inflation.” Kashkari voted against the Fed’s last two key interest rate hikes, so he is not bending to the majority of voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

On Wednesday, the highly-respected Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer announced that he intends to resign for personal reasons in October. Fischer’s exit will allow President Trump to start to remake the Federal Reserve Board faster than previously anticipated. I suspect that the President will strive to keep interest rates low, especially due to all the rebuilding to be done in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Also on Wednesday, the Fed released its Beige Book survey of its 12 district banks in preparation for its upcoming (September 19-20) FOMC meeting. The Beige Book’s biggest surprise was that the Cleveland Fed said that production in auto assembly plants declined more than 16% vs. the same period a year ago.

Overall auto sales in August were the weakest in three years, even though GM’s sales surged 8% and Toyota (NYSE:TM) sales rose 7%. Ford’s (NYSE:F) sales declined 2%, Chrysler’s (Pending:CGC) sales plunged 11%, and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) sales tumbled 13%. Interestingly, several Fed districts also cited slowing vehicle sales and rising inventories as major auto lenders like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) pulled back, due to declining used car prices. Looking forward, due to the devastation associated with Hurricane Harvey (and probably now Hurricane Irma, too), the demand for vehicles is anticipated to rise dramatically in the upcoming months. Nonetheless, the recent weakness in the auto industry cited in the Beige Book survey will likely cause the FOMC to proceed more cautiously.

The Other Economic News is (Mostly) Positive

The other economic news last week was largely positive. On Wednesday, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) announced that its non-manufacturing (service) index rose to 55.3 in August, up from 53.9 in July. The ISM employment component was especially strong at 56.2 in, up from 53.6 in July.

Also on Wednesday the Commerce Department reported that the trade deficit edged up to $43.7 billion in July, well below the economists’ consensus estimate of $44.8 billion. In the first seven months of 2017, the trade deficit is running almost 10% higher than the same period a year ago. A weaker U.S. dollar should eventually help to boost exports, but in July exports declined 0.3% to $194.4 billion.

Since the July trade deficit was still below economists’ consensus estimates, I do not expect any large downward revisions to third-quarter GDP estimates. Currently, the Atlanta Fed is estimating third-quarter GDP at a 3.0% annual rate, down from a 3.7% annual pace a month ago. Some of the recent downward revisions may be related to the expected impact of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

