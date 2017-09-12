Compare 4 Companies' Cystic Fibrosis Drugs: Roche, Protalix, Vertex And Galapagos

This article take a closer look at these treatments, as well as two new ones which have completed phase 2 trials this year.

Overview of Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs in the body. It is caused by a mutation in the gene cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) which results in malfunctioning CFTR protein. See Figure 1

(Source:Cystic Fibrosis, Wikipedia)

CFTR protein is important in the production of mucus, sweat, and digestive fluid. When it is not functioning, these secreted fluids, which are normally thin and slippery, become thick and sticky. Instead of acting as a lubricant, these thickened secretions then block ducts and passageways, especially in the lungs and pancreas. The most important problem in CF is chronic airway inflammation and infection, which starts very early in life and remains the most common cause of death in CF patients.

There are over 2000 possible mutations of CFTR known to date, with the type of mutation determining the severity of the disease. The most common mutation is called Delta F508, a loss of the amino acid phenylalanine ((F)) at the 508th position of CFTR protein.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, in the United States there are more than 30,000 people living with cystic fibrosis (more than 70,000 worldwide), and approximately 1,000 new cases of CF are diagnosed each year.

There is currently no cure for CF, and there are many important maintenance treatments (inhaled medicine for airway clearance; antibiotics; pancreatic enzyme supplements; etc.), and daily care which aim to improve the quality of life, and extend the life span of CF patients, whose current average expected life span is approximately 37.5 years old (much improved from 10 years old in 1962).

There are three FDA approved treatments specifically for CF, and many new treatments which are in the clinical and regulatory process. This article will look at the approved treatments as well as two new drug candidates which have both completed phase 2 trials this year.

Pulmozyme (dornase alfa)

Roche Holding's (OTCQX:RHHBY) drug, dornase alfa, is a synthetic protein given to patients as an inhaled medicine administered through an aerosol mist produced by a compressed air-driven nebulizer. The medication works by thinning pulmonary secretions, enabling patients to expel and avoid the buildup of thick mucus, while also reducing the risk of respiratory tract infections and improving patients’ lung function.

In December 1993, dornase alfa was approved by the FDA for the management of mild to moderate CF in patients over the age of five, used in conjunction with standard therapies to reduce the incidence of respiratory tract infections requiring parenteral antibiotics, and to improve pulmonary function. In December 1996, the indication for dornase alfa was expanded to include patients with advanced disease. In March 1998, the indication was further expanded to include CF patients of all ages.

The safety and efficacy of dornase alfa is well established since its first approval in 1993, and it works well with other standards of care for CF patients, which together forms a very important, long-term maintenance treatment for CF patients in the absence of a cure.

New drug aiming to improve upon dornase alfa

Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) has a drug candidate, Alidornase alfa (PRX-110), produced by their proprietary plant cell-expression system, which seeks to improve on the efficacy of dornase alfa.

According to Protalix, dornase alfa’s efficacy is inhibited by actin, a globular protein, which is found in high concentration in the sputum of CF patients. Thus, Protalix has modified their drug to be resistant to actin in a hope that it will show a greater efficacy in improving lung function.

Their phase 2 trial results released earlier this year suggest that this hypothesis is on the right track.

This was a 28-day switch-over study of 16 CF patients. These patients, each of which was previously treated with dornase alfa, underwent a two-week “washout” period whereby they received no dornase alfa treatment, and then were treated with Protalix’s alidornase alfa via inhalation for four weeks.

In confirmation of their hypothesis, alidornase alfa activity remained almost constant over all actin concentrations in the patient group, as shown in Fig 2.

Figure 2: DNase Activity chart (Source: Protalix corporate presentation)

The efficacy results of the phase 2 trial show that treatment with alidornase alfa resulted in clinically meaningful lung function improvement, as demonstrated by a mean absolute increase in the percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1) of 3.4 % from baseline (after the 2-week washout period, and before alidornase alfa treatment).

A mean absolute increase in ppFEV1 of 3.3 % was also observed when compared to measurements taken from patients before the switch from dornase alfa to alidornase alfa. This result is significant because it suggests that alidornase alfa can further improve on the lung function on CF patients who are taking dornase alfa.

A future phase 3 study will verify and confirm these positive results with statistical significant data.

A note of explanation on FEV1 and ppFEV1:

Patients are asked to inhale deeply and forcefully exhale into a special device called a spirometer. The measurement parameter used was forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), a measurement of how much air can be exhaled in one second following deep inhalation. ppFEV1 (percent predicted FEV1) is then calculated based on the FEV1 of healthy, non-smoking people of the same age, ethnicity, height and gender.

ppFEV1 is an indication of the lung function, the greater the number, the better the lung function. In the clinical trials for CF, often the increase in ppFEV1 is used to evaluate the efficacy of a treatment in improving lung function in CF patients.

Kalydeco (ivacaftor) and Orkambi (ivacaftor/lumacaftor)

Vertex Pharmaceutical’s (VRTX) Kalydeco and Orkambi are the two other FDA approved treatments specifically for CF. Unlike Pulmozyme which improves the lung function and reduces the chance of infection by thinning mucus, Kalydeco and Orkambi, known as potentiators, target the defective CFTR protein and enhance its functioning. One important distinction to note is that since Kalydeco and Orkambi target the defective proteins, which can be the result of many different mutations in the CFTR gene, these treatments are specific to each mutation, meaning that the efficacy in one mutation does not automatically mean the drug works on another mutation.

Kalydeco was first approved in January 2012, for treating CF patients who have G551D mutation in their CFTR gene. This mutation accounts for 4% of all CF patients in the US (approximately 1200 patients). In subsequent years, the FDA has expanded the indication to include more mutations, currently, Kalydeco is approved in the treatment of 38 mutations.

Orkambi is a combo treatment of two drugs (ivacaftor and lumacaftor). It was approved by the FDA in July 2015 for the treatment of CF patients with the delta F508 mutation, which is the most common kind (accounting for about half of all CF patients (over 15,000 patients) in the US).

Vertex’s third drug candidate has reported positive results from its two phase 3 trials, which studied the safety and efficacy of a combination therapy of either 3 drugs (tezacaftor + Orkambi) or 2 drugs (tezacaftor + ivacaftor), also for patients with the delta F508 mutation.

New combo drug aiming to improve upon Orkambi

Galapagos (OTC:GLPGF)and AbbVie are also working together on their triple CFTR combination therapies to address 90% of patients with CF. According to Galapagos, their triple combination of CF compounds has consistently shown restoration of healthy activity levels in in vitro assays with human bronchial epithelial (HBE) cells of patients with the delta F508 mutation. These combinations result in a statistically significant increase in chloride transport over Orkambi in HBE cells with the homozygous delta F508 mutation.

In their 28-day phase 2 washout study of 26 patients, GLPG 1837 (one of the three CF compounds) is reported to have similar efficacy to Kalydeco in that GLPG 1837 was able to recover the ppFEV1 decline in CF patients with G551D mutation after Kalydeco washout. (Figure 3)

Figure 3 Mean Absolute Change ppFEV1 of GLPG1837

(Source: Galapagos corporate presentation)

Besides Protalix and Galapagos, there are other companies which are also in pursuit of a better CF treatment including: Protestasis Therapeutic (PTI-428), ProQR (QR-010), AstraZeneca (AZD-5634), Polyphor (POL 6014) and others. So far, all these drug candidates with different mechanisms of action show promising early evidence, and are moving through the clinical and regulatory path.

Discussion

Understanding trial results

It should be noted that both Protalix and Galapagos’ phase 2 trials are small studies, whose primary end points are to study the safety and tolerability of their respective drug candidates. The phase 2 trials also seek to obtain early evidence of efficacy compared to the approved treatments, on which they aim to improve. As these are small studies, one should not give the data the same weight as the statistically significant data generated from a much larger, longer phase 3 trial.

Take Protalix’s trial result for example. An incorrect interpretation by a market analyst (not a scientist) asserted that the data from the last 3 patients of the 16 studied was significant, as it was worse than the first 13, which many investors understood to mean that the trial has failed, and that Protalix’s drug candidate has no efficacy in its intended CF patients. A wrong interpretation, and even more wrong conclusion!

The company reported the interim result (n=13) of 4.1% increased ppFEV1, and the overall result of 3.4% (n=16). This would suggest that the final 3 patients have a mean of 0.4% increased ppFEV1, which is the basis of the incorrect interpretation.

In every drug trial, there will be a range of responses among the intended patients, which is why the result is often reported as an average of all the responses recorded. In the case of CF trials, the efficacy of improving lung function is measured by the mean ppFEV1 improvement. In a larger trial, this will be measured between the treatment group and the placebo group; and in a smaller trial against the baseline of the trial patients.

A overall improvement of 3.4% is a clinically meaningful benefit for CF trials, and that is the only appropriate way to understand this trial result, rather than just the data from one or a few patients, regardless of the order in which these data was reported. One could rightly question (or worry about) the result of Protalix’s trial if the mean improvement had been a 0.4%. However, this is not the case.

To put these numbers into perspective, in the successful trials for Orkambi (two studies with a total of 1122 patients), the difference between treatment and placebo with respect to the mean absolute change in the ppFEV1 from baseline at week 24, was significant in all dose groups and ranged from 2.6 to 4.0 percentage points (P<0.001 for all comparisons).

It is then totally correct to describe Protalix’s phase 2 trial results as a positive one with regards to the efficacy data. (Other part of this trial results are positive too. However, that is not covered in this article.)

A mean ppFEV1 improvement of 3.4% is clinically meaningful efficacy for the CF indication, and will need to be confirmed in a future, larger trial.

Vertex’s CF treatments

It is true that Vertex’s Kalydeco and Orkambi are the first CF treatments to deal with the cause of CF, instead of treating the symptoms (as done by Pulmozyme). Vertex’s drugs do have the clinical meaningful efficacy to improve CF lung function of the intended patients as shown in all the clinical trials to date.

However, three important consideration should be noted: firstly, Vertex’s drugs are mutation specific and they do not have efficacy on all CF patients; secondly it is still a treatment and not a cure and so has to be taken for the lifetime of the patient, together with other standard maintenance treatment (to date, there is no study done to show that Vertex’s CF drugs have a greater long-term benefit than other traditional CF treatments); and finally, these treatments come with an enormous price tag. The annual cost of Kalydeco treatment is $300,000 and Orkambi is $259,000.

By comparison the annual cost of Pulmozyme is $24,000.

In March 2016, the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence issued a draft guidance against recommending Orkambi by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for treating cystic fibrosis because of cost-effectiveness considerations.

In the New England Journal of Medicine which reported Orkambi’s positive trial results in 2015, an editorial by Pamela B. Davis, MD, PhD, which examines the results in the context of other developments in the treatment and management of cystic fibrosis in recent years states: [clarification mine]

“The forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) increased by only about 3 percentage points, as compared with 11 percentage points with ivacaftor alone in patients with the Gly551Asp mutation …approximately the same relative improvement was seen when inhaled DNase [Pulmozyme] was introduced into the cystic fibrosis treatment armamentarium, and greater improvement, about 10% of baseline FEV1, was seen with inhaled tobramycin 7 [an antibiotic treatment] although neither drug addresses the basic defect in the protein.”

In other words, although Vertex’s drugs are beneficial, they are still not cures for CF. Is it worth the cost for a comparable degree of benefit to that of combining Pulmozyme with other traditional standard CF care? How about those CF patients who could benefit from Vertex’s drugs but cannot afford them?

In their paper on understanding the cost of care for the CF patients in 2013, the Australian authors concluded that the mean annual health care cost for treating CF was US $15,571. Lifetime health care costs are approximately US $306,332. It is apparent that they did not include Vertex’s CF drugs in their study. Or are medical care costs in Australia somehow much cheaper?

On a more personal level, a mother of a young child living with CF described in her blog that the total cost of caring for her child was over $12,000 per month before insurance, and that is without the Vertex treatment.

From the annual achieved sale of these drugs, one can estimate how many patients these CF drugs are treating, as shown in Table 1.

Drug Name Annual Sales (2016) Annual Cost per Patient Estimated No. Patients Pulmozyme $671M $24,000 > 27,900 Kalydeco $703M $300,000 > 2300 Orkambi $980M $259,000 > 3700

There are probably more CF patients who could benefit from Vertex’s drugs but are not currently using them because of the exorbitant cost.





Investment thesis

While Vertex drugs are dominant in the CF market in term of sales, the very high valuation of its stock already reflects this success. With a market cap of $40B, Vertex’s stock is trading at 153 times its earnings. On the other hand, Roche Holding Ltd, maker of Pulmozyme, with a market cap of $222.8B, is only trading at 21 times its earnings. At their respective valuations, Roche has more room for stock appreciation.

For Galapagos and Protalix, their respective CF drug candidates have shown positive results in their phase 2 trails. Both companies have other drugs in their pipelines which are progressing through clinical and regulatory process, and therefore investors should not think that their CF drug candidate is the only factor to consider for these two companies. At the current valuation, Protalix has a lot more room for the upside than Galapagos, although Protalix’s cash position is very limited, and therefore runs a higher risk of dilution in the medium term.

Other risks for all these companies are common to biotech sector including regulatory risk, risk of future trials not being as positive as expected.

