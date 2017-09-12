Aimmune Making Headway In Food Allergy Market

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) is a $1.1 billion market cap company focused on developing desensitization products for people with food allergies in preparation for accidental exposure. The company stock has reached the ~$23 per share range three times in the last year, and might be poised to push through to new highs. Analyst consensus is unusually strong, with five yahoo finance analysts targeting AIMT at $36.80 per share. The company has developed a CODIT platform approach to oral immunotherapy, harnessing scientific research demonstrating that food allergy patients can be gradually desensitized to food allergen exposure by consuming increasing amounts over time. The company is in phase 3 clinical trials for its AR101 program for peanut allergies, and is in early stage development for egg allergies and others. The pipeline figure from the company website is shown below:

Nearly 50 million Americans have allergies, with 2.5 million having food allergies, most of which are comprised of peanuts, dairy, and shellfish U.S. allergy markets were in excess of $15 billion in 2016. The market for allergy diagnostics is expected to reach $46.8 billion by 2020. So clearly there is a market for allergy innovation. Current standard of care medications for allergy, including Benadryl, Claritin, and epinephrine (EpiPen) are limited to treating symptoms of allergy sufferers, but do it reasonably well so there is not as much incentive in biotechnology to develop a better treatment regimen. Food allergies encumber the U.S. with an economic burden of $25 billion per year, according to the Journal of American Medical Association, including drugs and medical care costs. The trend is that food allergies are rising, with an increase in food allergy-mediated hospitalizations of 265% over the past 15 years (as reported by CDC, or ~18% increase in diagnoses per year), and genetic engineering of foods is being cited as a potential cause for these increases. This is consistent with the observation that increases in hospitalizations due to food allergies tends to run higher in the U.S. versus other countries. According to AIMT there are currently no treatment options for food allergies, with sufferers relying on avoidance for maintaining functional health. Some allergic reactions are so sensitive that merely ingesting an unrelated food made in a factory that has previously processed a food allergen can result in fatality.

Addressing this serious health problem, AIMT brings forth its CODIT platform. By gradually exposing allergy sufferers with minute quantities of allergens and increasing the dose over months, the company hopes to use oral immunotherapy as a vehicle to prevent allergies. Its CODIT platform aims to precisely control the amount of key allergens, establish very gradual treatment regimes, maintain doses of allergen at or above estimated accidental ingestion risks, and validate those regimes in proper studies. In this way accidental exposure would produce less severe effects.



Lead candidate AR101 is a regulated, oral biological drug with a chemically defined protein profile found in peanuts. Due to its promise in treating this unmet need, FDA granted AR101 Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in 2015. The company has completed phase 2 trial for AR101, and is currently in multinational large scale phase 3 clinical trials examining efficacy and safety of the CODIT approach in 550 patients with peanut allergy. Phase 2 study of 55 patients showed protection of 100% of patients who ingested ~440mg of peanuts, 90% of those who consumed ~1040mg, and 60% of those who had ~2040mg. These results were recently highlighted in a publication in Science Translational Medicine. The company also reported results at 2017 EAACI. The treatment begins with 0.5 milligrams and ends with 300 milligrams of allergen exposure during maintenance, the approximate amount contained in one peanut. The treatment was generally well-tolerated but did result in some patients dropping out due to gastrointestinal issues (which were reported to clear up after a couple of weeks). Treatments have been shown to produce sustained responses in many allergy sufferers, including children. Phase 3 key readout is in 1Q 2018. AIMT anticipates filing BLA with FDA and MAA with EMA if its phase 3 clinical trial is successful.



The company is well-positioned to develop other food allergy candidates (beginning with egg allergen profile) as well, provided the approval and successful launch of its AR101 candidate/product.

Q2 2017 net loss was $32.5 million, approximately ($0.65)per share. The company reported having cash and cash equivalents of $237 million at end Q2 2017. Research and development expenses were $22 million. This was nearly double 2Q 2016, which is expected, given several phase 3 trials being run to meet FDA and EMA regulatory approval. General and administrative expense was just over $10.8 million for 2Q 2017. The company raised $145 million in November 2016 from Nestle Health Sciences via sale of stock at $19.20 per share. The company appears to have a solid cash runway through 2020, as its phase 3 studies reach their endpoints.

One risk for the company is regulatory approval. This may read like a generic statement but there are currently no food allergy desensitization products, so the company is pioneering a new market space in the prevention of food allergy, and these companies historically can undergo delays. The company has decided to take manufacturing into its own hands, and that could prove to cause delays as well, in order to demonstrate large-scale cGMP compliance. The pipeline is under-developed moving forward, so it is probably a fair statement for critics of the company to say AIMT has all of its eggs in the peanut allergy candidate AR101 basket. That being stated, the reward to risk ratio is compelling for an investment.

The company seems to have some very promising phase 2 data in an unmet need area, and Strong Bio is impressed with several things reported by the company. The company has a clear pathway to approval and BLA submission if the phase 3 data matches the phase 2 data. The company has opened a new 20,000 square feet commercial manufacturing facility in Clearwater Florida recently as well, indicating it has some confidence moving forward. The impressive investment by Nestle Health Sciences, a 15% stake, is a major validation of the potential of this company moving forward. Moreover it brings a director to the board with manufacturing expertise. Strong Bio regards any dip in the price of the stock as a buying opportunity heading into late December 2017. Speculating as it may be, it is a low risk speculation for 2018 key readout in peanut allergy compared to many biotechnology investments, and meets a market need for an intriguing market niche-space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.