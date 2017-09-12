Ford: This Key Market Could Be A Savior

However, things could change if Ford plays its cards right; its Indian arm could drive the automaker's long-term growth over the coming decades.

It's a well-known fact that Ford (NYSE: F) currently generates most of its revenues (~65% with all business divisions included) from the U.S. But when it comes to the company's long-term vision, its management is counting on emerging markets to drive its overall growth over the coming decades. Although there are several key emerging markets that Ford currently caters to, I suspect that one market in particular, India, has the potential to bring some really substantial gains for the automaker going forward.

Source: Stock photo.

Potential in India's domestic market

Let me start by making a very blunt statement. Ford India's contribution in today's time is miniscule compared to the company's overall scale. If we look at its sales figures in the country, the automaker managed to sell a mere 90,705 units over the past 12 months. The sales figure is measly when we compare it to Ford's U.S, China and overall new vehicle sales of 2.58 million, 1.27 million and 6.65 million units, respectively, over the last fiscal year. But in spite of Ford India's tiny size, it has a lot of potential.

Source: Monthly reports by Ford India, compiled by author.

For starters, the Indian passenger car segment saw sales of about 3 million units during FY16 as per this data file published by OICA. This makes India the fifth largest market for passenger vehicles internationally. The market is projected to expand to 9.4 million passenger vehicle sales by 2026. So, the industry is bound to grow rapidly. And Ford India, which currently operates with about a 3% market share, stands to benefit from this explosive projected growth. But its real growth potential lies elsewhere.

Source: ET Auto, compiled by author.

Fact of the matter is that unlike most major automobile markets, the Indian passenger vehicle industry is largely consolidated. There are around 10 major automakers operating in the country's low and mid-range segments, out of which the top three automakers (Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra) collectively command around 72% of the market. Any automaker, that can manage to substantially penetrate the trio's safely guarded market share, stands to make a killing in India.

Source: Car Sales Base, compiled by author.

The situation is very different in China, where there are around 80 automakers vying to capture a piece of the country's passenger vehicle market. The industry is fragmented, rife with competition and cracking the market is extremely tough. I've attached two market share-based charts above to highlight the extent of fragmentation in both the countries.

This is where Ford India's opportunity lies. Where Ford China has to compete with 30-70 models from rival brands to establish its market position within specific price-bands, it has to compete with only 5-10 models in India. This means that if the global automaker plays its cards right, it can post some significant market share gains in the Indian subcontinent. Just to put things in perspective, a 4.5% market share in China and a 30% market share in India roughly equate to the same amount of volumetric sales. So, Ford India's growth potential isn't something that can be ignored, or taken lightly.

Source: Ford's FY 2016 10-K filing, compiled by author.

Another point worth mentioning is that Ford happens to have one of the lowest market shares in India, among other key markets that it currently caters to. This leaves a huge market gap; going from 2.5-3% to 25-30% in market share in India could result in some spectacular financial gains for Ford global.

Export strategy

Ford is also taking advantage of India's relatively favorable geographical location and relatively lower labor costs. The automaker has already invested around $2 billion in the country to expand its manufacturing facilities, ramp up its engineering and setup its sales/support network throughout the subcontinent. Its Indian management declined to comment on its R&D budget, but did say that its past investments were mostly geared to fuel its exports.

I've already attached a chart above to highlight the extent of Ford India's exports. As of now, its Figo Aspire and Ka+ model production is based out of India. This has propelled Ford to become the largest automobile exporter in India.

The benefits of manufacturing vehicles in India, and exporting the produce to nearby nations, include:

Relatively inexpensive wage structure in India, and/or

Hedges the currency risk, and/or

Diversifies Ford's overall supply chain, and/or

Hedges the input cost-related risks (steel, rubber etc.), and/or

Profits from exports mitigates Ford India's operating losses (better tax efficiency), and/or

Shorter maritime trade routes between India-Europe, compared to China-Europe, Thailand-Europe and Indonesia-Europe, at least until the CPEC corridor becomes operational.

So, it makes a good business case for Ford to move its production to India, and maybe even it expand it going forth.

Caveats

I do believe that Ford's Indian operations can potentially become a major growth driver for the company going forward. But the journey won't exactly be easy; there are also a few critical risk factors involved in this growth story. For starters, expecting Ford India's market share to zoom from its current 2.5-3% share to 25-30% levels could prove to be an unreasonably lofty target. Considering the fact that Ford's market share in India is the lowest among its other major markets, the automaker would have to substantially revamp its product strategy to drastically turn things around in India

Also, Ford launched its Mustang in India during June last year; it has a $100,000 price-tag. While it's generally recommended for most businesses to expand their product catalogs, its sometimes better to refrain from pursuing this route. Fact of the matter is that the Indian passenger vehicle market records around 98.9% its unit sales from the low and mid-range segments, which is why the Mustang sales have been dismal. As per the latest data, Ford India has managed to sell a measly 279 units since its launch. The automaker will reportedly launch a face-lift version of its Mustang in India sometime during 2018.

I believe that Ford would be better off if it just focused on gaining traction in the country's mid and low-range passenger car segments, rather than trying to accomplish too many things at once.

The automaker should ramp up its R&D budget for the country. It should come out with vehicles specifically designed for the Indian market than just rebranding its international models. Its Indian arm has been loss-making for several quarters now, and has been dragging down the profitability of its entire Asia-Pacific segment, so selling a few hundred more Mustangs won't have a noticeable impact in the grand scheme of things. But gaining a significant market share in India's mass-market passenger vehicle segment would surely have a positive impact on the automaker's Asia Pacific financials.

Worst-case scenario, if Ford India's losses continue to mount, the automaker could be forced to exit the Indian market. This won't come as a surprise as GM also closed shop in India only a few months ago.

Investors takeaway

Ford stands to make a killing in the Indian market if it plays its cards right. The growth opportunity is huge and it's there for the taking. But the automaker must work on addressing some of the aforementioned risks and challenges to ensure all goes well. The growth story won't automatically unfold overnight and would require years of tactical decision making, strategic investments and smart R&D output. Investors should keep an eye out on Ford's operations in this key market.

