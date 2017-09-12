A Company Specifically Created For Income Investors - 6.6% Yield

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (OTC:EBGUF) (TSX: ENF) offers an extremely stable dividend yield of 6.6%, with great growth prospects in the short to medium term. The fund was specifically created by Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB), North America's largest energy infrastructure company, to hold safe assets with stable cash-flows, and is targeted towards dividend and income investors. The company offers the second highest, and safest, dividend yield in the industry, albeit with only moderate upside potential due to its high-payout ratio and equity-financed expansion. Income investors, especially those looking for a bit more safety and stable cash-flows, should consider including Enbridge in their portfolios.

This article part of a series covering Canadian pipeline operators. You can read more about the parent company itself, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB), here and Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:OTCPK:IPPLF) here. Articles for TransCanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) coming soon.



Corporate Structure

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings' parent company, Enbridge Inc., has a 20% stake in the company, with the public holding the rest. They are both stakeholders in Enbridge Income Fund, which owns several assets across Canada and the United States, with the parent company being the majority shareholder. The Holdings company is, therefore, mostly publicly-owned, even as Enbridge Inc. has the largest economic interest in all of the company's assets.

(Source: Enbridge's Corporate Website)

Business Overview

Enbridge is an energy infrastructure company that focuses on the transportation of oil and its derivatives. Most of the company's assets are pipelines which transport crude oil from the oil sands in Canada to refineries, and refined oil to various destinations in western Canada and the United States. Operational activities themselves are done by either the parent company or its subsidiaries.

As was mentioned previously, the company generates most of its revenues from assets chosen by the parent company for their stable and consistent cash-flow, and low market and business risk. Revenue and cash-flow has grown, quarter by quarter, for the last five years, with the only interruption being the Fort McMurray fires in 2015. The company has three main business lines, Liquids Pipelines, Gas Pipelines and Green Power, with the first accounting for around 86% of earnings.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

The company has close to zero price risk, as almost all of its revenue comes from long-term fee-based contracts:

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Although I couldn't find an average contract length, most of the contracts mentioned by Enbridge have been for 5-10 years. There is, I believe, very little risks that contracts won't be renewed in the short-term, as its pipelines are operating very close to full capacity:

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

With most of its competitors being close to full capacity as well:

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

The company has very little credit risk, as it either has investment grade customers or collateral:

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)



On a more negative side, as the company only includes a fraction of the group's assets (the safest ones) revenue is much more concentrated in one sector (Liquids Pipelines), to a few customers (see graph above), and in few overall assets. Although these assets were specifically chosen by the parent company for their safety and consistency, the company's relative lack of diversification, when compared to the competition, can only be a negative.

The company's recent financial performance has been quite great, with EPS's having an 8.4% CAGR for the last five years, with similar results for similar key metrics. Income has growth significantly faster, 24% CAGR, with EPS lagging due to share dilutions.

As a holding company designed for income investors, the company distributes most of the earnings back to shareholders, retained earnings are mainly used as a buffer to maintain the dividend.



Growth Prospects

I expect medium-term growth prospects to be positive, with management expecting 10% dividend CAGR until 2019, due to CAPEX and acquisitions. Long-term growth prospects are unlikely to be as good, as the company's growth depends on issuing stock, diluting shareholders.

In the medium term, the company has projects and assets worth $8.6 billion that have either recently been completed or will be completed in the next two years. The company recently acquired Spectra Energy Partners, a peer in the industry. Although earnings from the acquisition were already reflected in last quarter's results, some expected cost and tax savings will take a few years to materialize. Besides the above, most customer contracts include small yearly price increases, which helps increase revenue and cash-flow every year.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Long-term growth prospects are, I believe, significantly less rosy, due to the company's structure. In essence, the company itself doesn't do CAPEX, which is the main source of growth in the industry. What usually happens is, either the parent company funds the CAPEX for shares in the company, or the parent company sells/transfers the assets for shares in the company. In either case, increased revenue/income is canceled out by share dilution. Long-term growth would come from increases in throughput (which is close to capacity!), price increases (most contracts include these already) or cost reductions.



I think looking at the financial effects of the recent acquisition can help understand the company's future growth prospects. As I mentioned, the company acquired Spectra Energy Partners by issuing shares, diluting previous shareholders. Although revenue, income, and cash-flow went up, they actually decreased on a per-share basis. Although the company expects the figures to improve in the near future, most of its expansion will develop in a similar fashion. (See Per share basis below)

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Dividend

The company's current dividend yield of 6.6% is quite high, and attractive when compared to the competition. The dividend has had a 10% CAGR for the last five years, with similar results expected until 2019. The current payout ratio of 97% is obviously quite high but explained due to the company's unique structure (holding company, doesn't have a need for CAPEX or retained earnings). The company has enough retained earnings and short-term cash to sustain the dividend increases until 2019. Moving forward, I expect dividend increases to go down to mid-single digits, as I don't expect growth to be high enough to sustain much more than that.

On the flipside, the company's assets generate incredibly consistent revenue and cash, as they were chosen specifically for that task. There are few companies in the industry with the level of consistency in revenues and cash generation that this company has. Due to this, the company's dividend is quite safe.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Peer Comparison

In general terms, Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.'s stock is the safest and least volatile investment in the industry, albeit the one with the least growth prospects.

(Source: Google Finance)



The company's dividend yield is second highest in the industry, and its valuation the cheapest. Its small size makes it one of the least diversified companies in the field, although its asset mix is definitely the safest and most consistent. Upside potential is limited, as most of the company's assets are operating at near capacity, and the company's structure ensures it must rely on issuing stock for its expansion.

The company's performance will most likely track the parent's company, minus some upside potential. Expect it to underperform its parent company if conditions in the industry improve, or if its business strategy is successful, overperform otherwise.



Conclusion

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. was specifically created for income investors. Its high dividend yield, stable revenue, and cash-flow generation and overall business model make the company a solid addition to any income portfolio. Investors looking for a bit more long-term growth, at the expense of short-term gains and some volatility, should look into including the parent company in their portfolio instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.