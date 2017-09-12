Unilever: Sell Now?

Unilever's Stellar Share Price Appreciation Since The Merger Proposal

It has been more than seven months since I have first written on Unilever (UL)(UN) on Seeking Alpha. At that time, the share price suffered a minor correction following the disappointment over the quarterly results (Q4 and Full Year 2016). Interesting, three weeks later, Kraft Heinz (KHC), which is backed by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), announced a merger proposal with the company. The share price subsequently skyrocketed. After a brief profit-taking, it went on a steady climb up and broke out of a five-year trading range. This was in spite of Unilever's prompt rejection of the unsolicited approach. While the offer was a good 20% higher than the last closing price before the move became public, investors had expected more. Other consumer product brands such as Colgate-Palmolive (CL) or Kimberly-Clark (KMB) were tossed around as potential suitors that might enter the fray and be drawn into a bidding war for Unilever. Ultimately, the offer bid by Kraft Heinz brought investors' attention to its undervalued shares.

Steady Execution of Strategy

Unilever looks to be on track with its strategic plan dubbed "Connected 4 Growth" ('C4G'). From this year, the company reorganized its operations to be more responsive to local market dynamics. Its product categories are now streamlined into "Country Category Business Teams" where the goal is essentially to ensure that production innovations generated globally are adapted to local trends. The company cited a 25% increase in projects deemed to be local as compared to a 10% decline in global projects as a validation of the success of this exercise.

Unilever is also firing on all cylinders. All four core segments showed positive growth and improvement in the margin. For the weakest unit, Foods, the company has already announced its intention to either sell or demerge the spreads business as it is clearly dragging down the overall performance.

Unilever 1H 2017 Results By Category (Source: Unilever Q2 2017 Results Presentation)

While the media attention is honed in on the topic of who would acquire Unilever, the company is itself purchasing smaller businesses. During the recent second-quarter result briefing, Unilever proudly proclaimed that 80% of its investments made in 2009-2015 are meeting or even exceeding their targeted financial returns. Its recent acquisitions which include Living proof and Blueair achieved sales growth exceeding 20% in the first half of 2017. The positive results from the inorganic growth are comforting, given the enlarged investment consideration for the acquisitions completed in 1H 2017 (€304 million versus just €40 million in 1H 2016).

The company success has not gone unnoticed by analysts. The price target for Unilever has been revised sharply upwards since the merger proposal was made public in February this year. Despite this, the current share price still managed to climb above the high end of the prevailing price target.

UN data by YCharts

Increasingly Challenging to Squeeze Further Costs Out

In short, the narrative around its shares has turned from slight bearish to bullish. The current price is now $10 higher than the initial bid price by 3G and Berkshire Hathaway. The profitability has continued to improve but a significant contributor to that increase is the rise in the operating margin. The rebound in the margin is the result of a cost-cutting exercise. The management is targeting a 20% operating margin by 2020. Therefore, we should be expecting higher profits even if the revenue remains flat.

However, it is important to recognize that the process of squeezing the next percentage improvement is going to be harder to achieve than the previous, and it gets more difficult exponentially (literally). The underlying operating margin has already improved 190 basis points in the years 2009-2016. The management runs the risk of not meeting the high expectations that it played a big role in developing.

UN EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

With the fantastic run-up in the share price, it is justifiable that investors are demanding the company to at least meet the consensus estimates. A miss could result in a swift reaction on the downside. Nevertheless, it would not be wise to short the counter given the implicit support from another possible takeover bid. Meanwhile, the dividend yield has fallen to 2.5% from almost 4% three years ago. The dividend has increased 14% but the spectacular rise in the share price this year meant that the dividend yield has failed to catch up. Unilever is a business well managed. However, the shares shifted from being undervalued to become apparently overvalued from the historical level. It is time to consider taking profit.

UN data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.