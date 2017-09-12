McCormick: Pricey And Spicy

I would like to invest in MKC for the next decade and beyond, but only at the right price. My immediate target is $80 and below. I know I have to wait patiently.

The financing cost could temporarily impact earnings growth. Deleveraging might limit dividend growth and total shareholders return for the next few years.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) is a great company with 125+ years of heritage. The company has managed consistent growth in the past and growing dividends and shareholders value at a good pace. The recent acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser’s food division is yet another moment in its history to fuel further growth. The financing required to fund this acquisition is creating a concern and could make its growth sub-par for the next few years. That might give an opportunity to acquire this stock at a more affordable value going forward. Right now, it is pricey and I would not recommend an investment.

*Clips from McCormick's site

McCormick’s past ten year historical data:

Year Revenue USD Mil Gross Margin % Operating Margin % Net Income USD Mil Debt/Equity 2007 2,916 40.90 12.10 230 0.53 2008 3,176 40.60 11.90 256 0.84 2009 3,192 41.60 14.60 300 0.66 2010 3,337 42.50 15.30 370 0.54 2011 3,697 41.20 14.60 373 0.64 2012 4,014 40.30 14.40 408 0.46 2013 4,123 40.40 13.40 390 0.53 2014 4,243 40.80 14.20 440 0.57 2015 4,296 40.40 12.80 402 0.63 2016 4,412 41.50 14.50 471 0.65 TTM 4,476 41.40 14.60 477 0.45 Growth Years 9 5 4 7 CAGR 3yrs 2.28% 6.49% CAGR 5yrs 3.60% 4.78% CAGR 9yrs 4.71% 8.29% Absolute in 9 Years 51.30% 104.78%

The company has positive growth in its revenue and net income in the past 3yr/5yr/9yr periods. The revenue growth in 9 of 9 past years and net income growth in 7 of past 9 years shows the consistency. This along with the healthy gross margin of 40%+ and a net margin of 14%+ displays its competitive advantage. This company is shortlisted for my portfolio of selected 'companies for the next decade and beyond'. You can read more on this here.

A rising debt-equity ratio is observed, but is well within acceptable financial norms (historically). Recently Moody downgraded McCormick’s credit rating from A2 to Baa2. S&P downgraded its rating from A- to BBB (stable). The ratings are within acceptable norms. More on this, later in the article.

Year Earnings Per Share USD Free Cash Flow Per Share * USD Dividends USD Payout Ratio % * Shares Mil 2007 1.73 1.10 0.80 46.20 133 2008 1.94 1.76 0.88 43.40 132 2009 2.27 2.52 0.96 44.80 132 2010 2.75 2.22 1.04 40.60 134 2011 2.79 1.81 1.12 43.10 134 2012 3.04 2.57 1.24 43.10 134 2013 2.91 2.42 1.36 46.40 133 2014 3.34 2.96 1.48 48.80 131 2015 3.11 3.24 1.60 56.10 129 2016 3.69 3.50 1.72 50.40 128 TTM 3.76 1.80 51.90 127 Growth Years 7 6 9 CAGR 3yrs 8.24% 8.14% CAGR 5yrs 5.75% 8.96% CAGR 9yrs 8.78% 8.88% Absolute in 9 Years 113.29% 115.00% -3.76%

The company has grown its EPS in the past 3yr/5yr/9r periods. An EPS Growth of 6%+ is possible going forward.

The last dividend was at the rate of $1.88 and the payout is around 50% which is far less than the norm of 60% I set for my selections. Future dividend increases look promising at the past growth rate of around 8% for the near future. The dividend growth rate is mimicking the average net income growth rates and hence is sustainable. The next dividend increase is expected in December, 2017. I expect a new dividend of around $2.05 making the forward dividend yield at 2.1% of CMP. All is fine until this point.

Growing Business:

A slide from McCormick's supporting materials found in their site related to Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference can drive this home much better than what I can write.

The company expects to grow long term in base business, new products and through acquisitions. They expect a constant currency long term growth of 4 - 6 % in sales, 7 - 9% in operating income, 9 - 11% in earnings per share and 11 - 13% in total shareholder return.

Immediate Concerns:

McCormick recently acquired Reckitt Benckiser’s food division. The related financing caused the credit rating downgrades to BBB/Baa2. McCormick issued 5,524,862 common stock non-voting shares with a possible additional issue of 828,729 similar shares at a price of $90.50. This will increase the share count from 127 million to 133 million. That is approximately 5% of the existing share count. The shares issue proceeds of about $480 million along with proceeds from debt issues is intended for the $4.2 billion acquisition. I am not aware of the exact change in debt to equity ratio, but it is going to be substantial, probably near 5. I can see why the credit rating agencies downgraded their ratings. For very safe investing, I like to see the total debts less than 4x the net income. The estimated $500 million 2017E net income x4 exceeds that by a huge margin. The immediate hike in debt equity ratio is disturbing. Considering McCormick’s long heritage and its vision to deleverage to approximately 3x by 2020 YE, is addressing this issue, but it's still too high.

* Slide from McCormik's presentation material for the recent Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference found in their site.



McCormick's presentation slides indicate that 2017E expected growth will be in line with the long term goals, exclusive of the RBF acquisition related results.

My immediate concerns are:

1) Inclusion of RBF acquisition related financial results and its overall impact.

2) Impact of additional financing cost to the near term financial results.

3) The ability to maintain a dividend growth at its historical growth rates.

4) The ability to maintain total shareholder returns with a stretched financial norms in the immediate future.

5) The ability to finance further growth with newer acquisitions in the near future with an already stretched balance-sheet.

Viewing it differently, earnings from the the acquisition can take the impact of additional financing and hence can continue to report comparable earnings growth. RBF integration is estimated to increase sales by 500 million. The acquisition cost of $4.2 billion is met by issuing $0.5 billion equity and $3.7 billion debt ($1.5 billion 3 and 5 year term loans + $2.2 billion senior unsecured notes). My back of the envelop calculation shows (1) A gross margin of 40% will add a gross profit of $200 million. (2) This additional income works out to 5.5% of the debts raised. (3) There will be additional operating costs to be incurred + financing cost + underwriting and other one time integration costs. The net is what will reflect on the net income and EPS. The company stands to gain from exposure to additional market segments and additional sales from base products in those exposure. The immediate concerns stay.

Valuation:

a) A dividend yield of around 2% + the last 5 years dividend growth rate of 7% give a Chowder number of 9. Not in value range at this price point.

b) The current EPS of $3.76 is less than 4% of CMP. The current PE multiples is 25+. This makes the current price relatively expensive. A low PE multiples of 18.79 was recorded in the year 2014. The EPS in 2014 was $3.34 while the EPS in 2015 was $3.11. I assume that this caused the market to assign that lower multiples at that time. I am not aware of specific reasons, but looking back historically, I assign that reason for the lower multiples. The interest expense owing to extra leverage and the initial acquisition costs could dampen the EPS reported for the year 2017. A similar low PE as in 2014 can lead to a lower price of $80 and around. Such an event might or might not take place. This is just my view. How the market evaluates the situation needs to be watched. A GAAP and non-GAAP reporting can alter perceptions and market might continue to assign pricey valuation.

c) It will take approximately 34 years to earn back CMP with the dividends grown at 8% and discounted at 5%. The longer it takes, the lesser it will cover my retirement expenses in the later years.

d) It will take approximately 23 years for the cumulative value of EPS grown at the average growth rate of 6.52% (average of 3yr/5yr/9yr net income growth rate) and discounted at 5% to exceed CMP (an indication of how fast or slow the investment can grow at these rates).

e) I will be comfortable to add it at around $65. I might add some, if the price goes below $80. I pass it at current market price.

Final Notes:

The heritage and financial metrics makes this company special. I am confident that the company will grow in the long term. I have added this company in my shopping list. It will remain in the list, but I pass it for the time being on valuation grounds.

The various slides or media clips taken from the company’s site carry usual warnings applicable to forward looking statements which can be seen in the company's site. Any evaluation or futuristic views can vary materially with realities. My views are not an exception. I cannot be held responsible for any of my views. I will be happy if this article helps readers.

