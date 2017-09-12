The Future Of Wal-Mart Is In The Web

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT), the world’s giant retailer, is trying its best to keep its head above water and keep up with the competition in the retail sector. On August 17, Wal-Mart posted a 23% decline in net profit in its fiscal 2018 second quarter, but still managed to post results exceeding market expectations.

Profit down, sales up

Net income came at $2.9 billion, down 23.2% from the previous quarter, due to a loss of $788 million from repurchasing debt after a bond tender offer. Excluding special items, earnings per share were $1.08, one cent higher than analysts' forecasts. Operating income was $6.1 billion at constant exchange rates, down 1.6%.

The world’s biggest retailer’s margins have been falling due to price cuts and heavy spending on its online operations. Gross margins were down 0.11% at 25%, including a 0.05% decline in the United States, slightly below analysts’ expectation of 25.22%. Operating margins fell to 4.9% from 5.1%, and U.S. operating expenses rose by 3.9%.

However, sales increased 2.1% to $123.4 billion from a year earlier, as more people shop at its stores and on its websites. It would have been up 2.9 % without the effects of currency fluctuations, which the company said had diminished from previous quarters. U.S. store visits were up 1.3% from 1.2% a year earlier. Wal-Mart’s grocery and food business reported its best performance in five years, and its online operation added 0.7% to comparable sales.

Wal-Mart's e-commerce business is expanding

The giant retailer’s online sales grew by 60% year-over-year, with 67 million items offered online.

Source: Business Insider

This sales growth rate is outpacing the industry, but was higher in the previous quarter with a rate of 63 %. However, if we look at the second quarter of last year, the growth was way smaller, with only a 12% growth rate, so a 60% growth rate is a big improvement. According to Wal-Mart, most of this growth came from its own online business and not from the acquisitions it has made in the past year. The company acquired several start-ups, including Jet.com for $3.3 billion.

The number of people who buy online is rising steadily, and as a result, e-commerce sales growth is now exceeding physical stores sales growth. Wal-Mart is trying to keep up with the trend, and that is why it has been aggressively investing in its e-commerce business in the past year, and is slowing down on stores openings.

About a year ago, Wal-Mart said it plans to invest in its online operations and warned investors that the cost of the long-term plan would put pressure on earnings over the next two years. This means that in one year, we should see the benefits of Wal-Mart heavy investments in e-commerce.

The world's largest retailer offers many shipping options, like free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. It’s very convenient for people who don’t live near a Wal-Mart. Since they can buy things at Wal-Mart that they wouldn’t otherwise, it increases sales for the company. It's also possible to order items online and to pick them up at a store of your choice.

The Canadian side of Wal-Mart, Wal-Mart Canada, wants to strengthen its online presence by offering more products. Thus, the company will be adding third-party sellers to its website, starting with 27 sellers. Wal-Mart expects that this initiative will quadruple the products available on its website by the end of the year.

Wal-Mart has big competition in the food sector

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the online retail giant, has become a more ferocious rival to Wal-Mart since it entered in the food sector by acquiring Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) for $13.7 billion.

Amazon has already started reducing prices at the grocery chain. The company also plans to allow customers to pick up online orders at some of the physical stores.

However, Amazon will have to cut its prices more to beat Wal-Mart. In a survey of 18 items, Bloomberg found Whole Foods was 50% more expensive on average than Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart has also been cutting grocery prices to remain competitive not only against Amazon, but also against discounters like Germany’s grocery chain Aldi, which is rapidly expanding in the United States, and Lidl, another German rival that has recently started opening stores in the country.

What's the outlook for Wal-Mart?

The company expects third-quarter earnings of $0.90 to $0.98 a share, excluding special items. Analysts on average forecast earnings of $0.97.

Wal-Mart raised the low end of its earnings outlook for the full year to $4.30 per share from $4.20, excluding items, while keeping the high end at $4.40.

Is it time to buy Wal-Mart shares?

I think that Wal-Mart stock is a great investment for the long-term, in a RRSP for example. Its performance is relatively steady, and it pays a relatively high quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. However, I find the shares too high priced, with a forward P/E of 18.09 and a forward PEG of 3.08.

Nevertheless, I am confident that Wal-Mart’s initiatives to increase its online presence and the development of its food sector will increase its sales, and that its cost reductions efforts will increase its profit in the next quarters. There should be less sales coming from Wal-Mart stores in the future, and more coming from it website, reflecting the trend toward more online shopping.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.